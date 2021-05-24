Marvel Fan Turns Universal's Dark Universe Into the Midnight Sons

✖

This week served as the fourth anniversary of the Dark Universe announcement, a moment in time when Universal planned its own film franchise akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the interconnected universe didn't end up panning out after Tom Cruise's The Mummy flopped in theaters, the announcement tweet — which is still live on Twitter today — has become a meme in and of itself. In fact, one MCU fan took the initial announcement picture and photoshopped a handful of Marvel characters into it to create a makeshift Midnight Sons team.

Shared this weekend by u/justambrose, the MCU's own "Dark" corner could include Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Blade (Mahershala Ali), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and Ghost Rider. Four of the five characters included in the fanart have either already appeared in a Marvel project or have something in active development. The only one that technically has yet to appear is Ghost Rider, a character that has yet to show up in something produced by Marvel Studios.

Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight is currently filming in Budapest, and Blade is expected to begin production next year.

"I did this Marvel show for Netflix called Luke Cage. So in doing that show, the day it premiered, I had turned to my agent, and I had said, 'What are they doing with Blade?' Because I kept hearing they were trying to find a way to remake and put it back together," Ali previously told The Tight Rope of his new Marvel role. "And it was exciting for me to get to be in that Marvel space and TV, but for me, my goal had always been film. But also being able to participate in television in a very specific way that had real meaning, but my larger goal was to be able to really navigate between film and television."

Blade has yet to set a release date.

