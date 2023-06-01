Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Midnight Sons and Tons of Spider-Verse

Spider-Man 2099! Spider-Boy! Symbiote Spider-Man! Are you ready for the Spider-Verse this weekend?! The sheer anticipation for all things Spider-Man has dominated this week's list. Spider-Boy is still running strong, while Spider-Man 2099 heats up again before his cinematic debut in Across the Spider-Verse. Black suit Spider-Man gets on our list thanks to the exhilarating debut of Spider-Man 2's gameplay on the PS5. Silk's red carpet cover is still selling at record speeds (thanks DNA)! Among all the spider-variants, we have two books keeping pace with the spider hype. A looked-over Mark Millar property is heating up as it leads into the largest crossover in Millarworld. And finally, Midnight Sons returns to our list with more anticipation than ever after a prominent casting announcement!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | If you've been following Covrprice's Top 10, then you've seen this book hop on and off both the Top 10 and Runner-Up lists for years. Over the past five years, it's been on the Top 10 a total of ten times (even more when we include the runner-up list). We're even covering this in our reflective "Three Years Later" report, where this same book landed on the Top 10 three years ago this week. Its overall heat has been vague, relating to MCU rumors (between Venom & Secret Wars) or just a book that cover collectors keep spending more for a high-grade copy. However, this week, we know that its appearance on the list is due to the recent release of Spider-Man 2's video game gameplay footage. In this twelve-minute video, we see Peter Parker wielding the symbiote and the classic black alien costume we see on this cover. The footage is impressive and has fans itching for more. We tracked 28 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 116%, with a high sale of $670 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $201.

#9: SILK #1 – DAVID NAKAYAMA (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | We have another Spider appearance in the fan-favorite Silk, who was once a new "FOMO" character that has proven her validity amongst Spidey fans. David Nakayama delivered this gorgeous and original cover that has collectors itching to get a copy, leading to its third appearance in a row on the Top 10 (rare for a variant) with 15 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 185%, with a high sale of $150 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $95.

#8: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – 2ND PRINT – VIRGIN (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | Before FOC, Dan Slott warned us all that Spider-Man #7 was a book to order. Many did, but so many more missed out. Those who missed out decided it wouldn't happen again with the 2nd print, and stores ordered accordingly. The print run is still being determined, but most speculate that the 2nd print will be extensive. Of course, the market heat around Spider-Boy was able to sustain this high supply and sell out, helping all covers make the list, especially this 1:25 virgin. That led us to track 19 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 97%, with a high sale of $265.99 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $46.

#7: WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1985 | This is one of the most recognizable symbiote/ black suit covers. Charles Vess illustrated a more menacing pose for this iconic cover. The more aggressive posture was the perfect introduction to the darker storyline that Spidey would follow throughout the Web of Spider-Man series. Likewise, this past week we saw the release of new footage from the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 video game. The game showcases a much more aggressive and dark Peter Parker. While it is a short clip, the hype skyrocketed. We're all ready for black suit Spider-Man! This more affordable early black suit appearance trended with 21 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 106%, with a high sale of $165 for a CGC 9.8 copy with a raw NM FMV of $32.

#6: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #365 | MARVEL | 1992 | While this book contains the first appearance of Spider-Man 2099, lately, it's not seeing the same love as SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1. However, this was not always the case; it once reigned supreme after hitting an all-time high of $630 for 9.8 in 2021. In fact, in the past five years, it's appeared on the Top 10 nineteen times (the same amount of time as Spider-Man 2099 #1)! Its first appearance designation comes from a preview of SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1. Spider-Man 2099 doesn't have an actual part in the story of Spider-Man's 30th anniversary. It will be interesting to see which book gains even more heat after the debut of the Across the Spider-Verse film. We tracked 22 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 98%, with a high sale of $229 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $14.

#5: GHOST RIDER #28 | MARVEL | 1992 | Speculation is running rampant as horror actress Mia Goth has joined the cast of Blade. The favored fan-casting of the actress goes to the Marvel character Lilith. Fans of Mia Goth have been running to social media to let their voices be heard, wanting her to portray the Mother of All Demons! While this is all still fan speculation, Goth's casting has renewed fans' interest in the horror films of the MCU. We are seeing the Midnight Sons' first cameo, and Lilith's first appearance take a hot seat in our top ten this week! We tracked 22 copies sold, a 7-day trend of 101%, and had a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $17.

#4: AMBASSADORS #1 – FRANK QUITELY | IMAGE | 2023 | This book has had a ton of support from Image. Once the first issue sold out at the distributor level, Image immediately announced that they would release a "special edition" version in late April. The extra push has worked, as we are seeing an uptick in interest in the first issue of the series. This issue was marketed as the "most ambitious comic," a tagline we have often heard. However, it may be Millar's most ambitious comic, as the mini-series is only part of the larger picture. This series will lead to a more significant event in the summer dubbed "The Big Game," where all of Millar's characters are set to crossover. Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Nemesis, Wanted, The Magic Order, etc. All of them are set to collide in the summer event. We tracked 20 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 125%, with a high sale of $18 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $11.

#3: SPIDER-MAN 2099 MEETS SPIDER-MAN | MARVEL | 1995 | Spider-Man 2099 will feature in the new Across the Spider-Verse film this week. Fans of Miguel O'Hara are scrambling to pick up his key books before the movie debut. While this comic marks the first meeting between Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2099, there is another reason this book is getting a lot of attention. This is also the first appearance of Spider-Man 2211, which was recently said to appear in the Across the Spider-Verse film. With co-director Justin Thompson revealing over 100 named spider-variants, we wonder which one will be the most collectible. Who will still be in the movie, and which will be set up for Part 2? We tracked 16 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 161%, with a high sale of $45 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $13.

#2: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Miguel O'Hara was a future Spider-Man that made a splash in the 90s and launched the 2099 universe. For the most part, he faded into the background while Miles Morales took on the larger spotlight through the 2000s. However, that is all set to change with the debut of the film, Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man 2099 takes the stage as the prominent leader of the Spider-verse. All the promos for the film show him taking on a much more significant role than we have ever seen, and fans are pumped for it! The sales show just how much we're anticipating his debut! We tracked 39 copies sold at a 7-day trend of 112%, with a high sale of $129 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $16.

#1: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | Spider-Boy is back in the spotlight (not that he ever left)! Just this past week, Marvel revealed a variety of covers for the upcoming EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3, set to release on June 21. These covers led collectors to believe that Spider-Boy will be a big player in the future of Marvel. Spider-Boy even takes over the comic cover's 1:200 retailer incentive. Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos will deliver Spider-Boy's origin story in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3, revealing more information about the character. Is Spider-Boy still "just hype"? We tracked 99 copies sold at a 7-day trend of 104%, with a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $35. That's still a considerable amount of copies trending on the aftermarket. While this is his eighth week on the list, there's still some heavy Spider-Boy fatigue, especially for those who missed out on obtaining a copy. He officially joins the ranks of other hot books that heavily dominated the Top 10 in the past, like Batman: Damned (cover A) at twenty-three weeks, Year of the Villain #3 (first full Punchline) at nine weeks, and Eight Billion Genies at eight (cover A) weeks and Black Panther #3 (Ross) (first Tosin) at eight weeks. Most of these still hold solid value, which gives Spider-Boy some home to stay relevant.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 5/30/23! Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today's market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio's overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today! CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!