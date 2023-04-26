Miles Morales Stars On Ultimate Invasion Cover By Sara Pichelli

Ultimate Universe survivor Miles Morales is the focus of a new cover for the upcoming four-issue miniseries Ultimate Invasion. When Marvel brought the Ultimate Universe to an end in the lead-up to 2015-2016's Secret Wars, Miles Morales was one of the few characters that transferred over to the main Marvel Universe. As for the Ultimate Universe, it's pretty much remained under the radar. All of that will change with Ultimate Invasion by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch. Miles Morales will be one of the focal characters in the story, and his co-creator Sara Pichelli will feature him on a cover for June's Ultimate Invasion #1.

Ultimate Invasion finds The Maker – an evil variant of Fantastic Four's Reed Richards – attempting to either rebuild or destroy the Ultimate Universe. The Maker and Miles Morales are two of the few survivors of the Ultimate Universe, and Maker will take Miles along with him as he tries to achieve his plan. The Ultimate Invasion #1 variant cover by Sara Pichelli depicts Miles hitting a handstand with one hand on a rooftop perch, as he THWIPS a web line into the air.

Marvel plans to release a special sneak peek at Ultimate Invasion in the Free Comic Book Day 2023: Spider-Man/Venom #1 on May 6th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Jonathan Hickman Talks Ultimate Invasion

"I think it's fair to say that both Bryan and I have already put in our time doing Ultimate books, so when Marvel laid this project in front of us, we both knew there needed to be a good reason to revisit the idea of 'Ultimate Comics' beyond telling a cool story or just getting to work together, which is something we've been trying to do for years," Jonathan Hickman told Entertainment Weekly, which revealed the first Ultimate Invasion preview pages. "So with that in mind, it couldn't be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original Ultimates — creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU — and it certainly couldn't be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe."

Hickman continued: "We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was. We wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: A new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I'm pretty happy to say that it feels like we've accomplished those things and we're very excited for everyone to get to read it."