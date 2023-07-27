Mother Nature: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Dark Origins of Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

Jamie Lee Curtis might be best known for her prolific career as an actress, but she's soon headed into a whole new domain — comics. Curtis is co-writing the Titan Comics graphic novel Mother Nature, an "eco-horror" tale created alongside co-writer Russell Goldman and artist Karl Stevens. The story of Mother Nature has been a passion project for Curtis for a while, and according to the actress, its central themes have only become more relevant than ever. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at San Diego Comic-Con, Curtis revealed her own personal catalyst for the environmentally-conscious story.

"When I was 19, I somehow knew we were blowing it," Curtis explained. "I just knew it from an environmental standpoint. And I had this story that had been in my head since I was 19 with a couple visual images. And then after I finished the movie Halloween, which reinvigorated my love for movie-making, I decided to try to write it out as a story. I met young Russell Goldman who helped me. He and I then collaborated when Russell decided to really focus the story on mothers. Mother Nature. It's a story about two mothers and two daughters. And Karl Stevens, who I've collected the work of for a long time now, read the story that we wrote and said, "Well, guys, I think it's a graphic novel." And here it is."

What Is Mother Nature About?

Mother Nature follows Nova Terrell who, after witnessing her father die in mysterious circumstances on one of the Cobalt Corporation's experimental oil extraction projects, has grown up to despise the seemingly benevolent company that the town of Catch Creek, New Mexico, relies on for its jobs and prosperity. The rebellious Nova wages a campaign of sabotage and vandalism against the oil giant, until one night she accidentally makes a terrifying discovery about the true nature of the 'Mother Nature' project and the long-dormant, vengeful entity it has awakened that threatens to destroy them all."

"For me, it's the big wake-up call," Curtis said elsewhere in the interview. "It's the way that art can stimulate all of us. I don't know if any of y'all who are watching this have been paying attention to the news. I don't know. Maybe it's just been the hottest days on record ever in the United States. I don't know. Records rainfall. They got a month's rainfall in Pennsylvania in an hour. So it's happening. It's game on. And we're just watching it going, "Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God," and not doing anything. And the "Oh my God, we're not doing anything" isn't going to get us anywhere. And so I think the beautiful part of art is that art can stimulate change. And it's how change has happened throughout history, is that art has led the way. Art is the translator. Art is the great equalizer. And just where you were talking about the energy that we have been sucking out of the earth for a very long time. Oil, and then it became uranium, and then it became natural gas, and then it... Fracking and all of the ways that we just go, "Oh, Mother Nature, I'm going to take everything from you.""

Mother Nature will be available wherever comics are sold on August 8th.