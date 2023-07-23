Haunted Mansion: Tiffany Haddish Wants Jamie Lee Curtis To EGOT, Teases Potential Future Project (Exclusive)

Haunted Mansion is hitting theaters next weekend, and it features a star-studded cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota and Tiffany Haddish as Harriet the Psychic. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Curtis and Haddish, and we asked Curtis about the long-rumored Freaky Friday sequel. We also wondered if there are any other roles she'd like to return to now that her Halloween days are over, and that's when Haddish chimed in with her own ideas.

"Well, I think, I'm 65 this year. I think Freak Friday would be a nice little revisit. I have some other things I'm trying to do. You've got to wind it down," Curtis explained. "We working on getting her a EGOT," Haddish chimed in. Of course, Curtis recently won her first Academy Award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and she's already getting Emmy buzz for her recent role in The Bear.

"So we got to get to the stage," Haddish continued, referring to the "Tony" portion of EGOT-ing. "So we're going to do a play, I think. We're going to try to do The Odd Couple on Broadway," Curtis added. "Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish," Haddish confirmed. While it wasn't completely clear if the duo was being serious, we cannot stress enough how perfect they would be for the iconic Neil Simon play.

Tiffany Haddish Learns Disney Bought The Muppets:

In 2021, Disney+ released Muppets Haunted Mansion, which saw Miss Piggy playing the part of Madame Leota, the ghostly oracle who lives inside a crystal ball. In the new film, the part is played by Jamie Lee Curtis. During ComicBook.com's interview with Curits and Haddish, we asked what Curtis thought about taking on the same role as Miss Piggy. However, things took a hilarious turn when Haddish revealed she didn't know Disney bought the Muppets back in 2004.

"There was a Muppets Haunted Mansion?" Haddish asked. "I'm shocked." We told her the special is cute and available to watch on Disney+, and she replied, "Are you serious? ... I didn't even know The Muppets would blend with Disney like that." We then told her the Muppets are Disney, and she added, "Oh, wait, wait, wait. Disney bought The Muppets? They bought Jim Henson's studio? ... Oh, Disney, I want to be just like them when I grow up ... Yes, acquire all your favorite things."

As for Curtis, she had nothing but nice things to say about Miss Piggy. "I would never disparage Miss Piggy, because I think Miss Piggy is a feminist icon. So I am happy to take second position to Miss Piggy," Curtis shared.

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.