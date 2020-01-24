Comics

Nancy Drew Fans Are Furious She’s Being Killed Off in New Comic

This year represents the 90th birthday of the iconic fictional detective Nancy Drew, and a new […]

This year represents the 90th birthday of the iconic fictional detective Nancy Drew, and a new comic from Dynamite is choosing to celebrate the anniversary in an incredibly strange way. The publisher announced on Thursday that, in honor of the character’s 90th birthday, Nancy Drew would be starring in another comic series, but not as the one solving the crime. This new book begins with the death of Nancy Drew, and her friends the Hardy Boys have been called in to solve her murder.

Nancy Drew’s major milestone is being honored by killing the character off in order to let her two male counterparts take center stage and solve the case. There will likely be more to this comic than it seems, but the premise alone is more than enough to frustrate fans of the character.

Social media nearly exploded after Polygon announced the book’s details and creative team. Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew #1 is meant to be a major event in the history of all three characters, but it sounds like a lot of fans want nothing to do with it. After all, is killing a character really the right way to celebrate her legacy?

Take a look at what a few of Nancy Drew’s fans had to say:

