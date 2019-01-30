Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/30/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Mysteries of Love in Space #1, Doctor Strange #10, and Skyward #10.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1007

No matter which way you shake it, this outing could very well be Bendis’ best book on Action Comics so far. Even though Superman himself is only in a few pages, Bendis’ ability to break plot out an intriguing subplot with Jimmy while balancing it with an absolutely heart-wrenching scene with Lois and her father is sublime. On the downside, there is probably something to be said that as of late, the books have gotten better the less Superman has shown up. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATGIRL #31

This latest issue puts the focus on Barbara’s work as a political volunteer, something that ends up having a significant impact on both sides of her persona. The end result is a fun read, one that moves the arc forward in some interesting ways without drastically changing the landscape. While this issue isn’t perfect, there’s a lot of it that really works, largely thanks to how capable Scott is to bring out the nuance of Barbara as a narrator and character. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #28

This is one of those issues that reminds you how exciting the Batman Beyond property can be. There are plenty of exciting moments, and the book does a wonderful job balancing both the new and legacy characters. The only real complaint here is that sometimes the story tries entirely too hard to make you remember the popular Batman story it’s alluding to, even though you already know exactly what’s going and needed no explanation. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #4

This is one of the better issues of Books of Magic, although the threats that are conspiring against Timothy Hunter are still poorly defined. Still, he feels like a real kid this issue with a mix of heady problems and more typical teenage stuff. For the first time, Books of Magic doesn’t feel like a generic “kid learns magic” story, and next month’s trip into the Dreaming could really help open the series up further. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #997

Batman isn’t called the greatest detective for nothing, and this week’s Detective Comics lives up to its namesake. We get to see Bruce pick apart a situation piece by piece, and in a way this feels like a throwback, though because he doesn’t get to do it very often it still feels fresh. Page to page is riveting as he figures his way out, and we’re fully ready to see this mystery solved. Thing is, that ending kind of comes out of nowhere, so here’s hoping next issue can tie it all together. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #63

The art from Minkyu Jung is passable; the storytelling is strong but the figure work and faces never really rise above the level of “fine.” Steve Wands’s colors combine with Joshua Williamson’s script to feel like an episode of The CW’s The Flash, with all the good and bad that implies. It seems like, with the introduction of the various warring forces surrounding The Flash’s Speed Force, this title has more or less become a game of giving virtually indistinct powers to a bunch of people and then punching them. The fact that Gemini as a threat is not particularly compelling, and that their design is boring only underscores the fact that this is a comic that deserved better. Ending on a Heroes in Crisis tie-in and leading into this week’s The Flash Annual, it certainly seems like Williamson will have a lot of big, new ideas to work with going forward. We are looking forward to this book returning to its place as one of DC’s best. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

FLASH ANNUAL #2

The Flash Annual might just be the best Heroes in Crisis tie-in so far, providing emotional weight to the death of Wally West that the core series has been unable to capture thus far. Every member of the Flash family gets meaningful dialogue, and we finally get to see that Impulse thread play a major part in the story. Wally’s death feels real here and not just like a plot device, and the issue also sets up the next big hook for the series. If you’ve been reading Flash, you seriously cannot miss this issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

HEROES IN CRISIS #5

There’s a multi-page sequence in this issue of Heroes in Crisis in which Superman opines about the mental costs of being a superhero while a bunch of others strike generic poses. The sequence is supposed to be powerful and inspiring, but it comes off as hollow and unearned. A lot of it boils down to the series’ failure to define what Sanctuary is. Sure, it’s an unlicensed secret psychiatric facility, but the comic really fails to explain what Sanctuary means to the superheroes or even to the plot of the comic.

Why would Superman need to defend a place where superheroes receive mental help? Why is its reveal treated as such a big scandal? And why are the heroes so mistrusting of the two people who survived a massacre there? This comic goes through a bunch of motions explaining “Sanctuary is a big deal, you guys,” but it never puts in the work of establishing Sanctuary’s place in the DC Universe until after the place was ruined by a murder spree, and ultimately it’s why the book fails to make much of an impact. It doesn’t help that King’s pacing and dialogue makes the book come off almost painfully melodramatic. Overall, Heroes in Crisis suffers from trying to wrap its hands around some weighty subjects without really knowing what to say. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

HEX WIVES #4

One of the best things about Hex Wives is its careful pacing and how it balances the plight of the witches against the villainous intentions of the architects, and in Hex Wives #4 that balance begins to shift in the witches’ favor. Both Mabel and Damina start coming into bits of their real selves, and while the architects scramble to do damage control for their unseen boss, the women are putting things together a little faster and a little more subtly than they expect. By issue’s end, there’s been a big shift. Full of genuine tension and expert characterization, Hex Wives #4 is stand-out issue with the story only getting better, richer, and more interesting as it plays out. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ANNUAL #1

Insane cosmic goodness, Justice League Annual #1 will leave you more shocked the further you read into the issue. Non-stop action from the very beginning, this book is 30 pages full of beautifully crafted action that climaxes with the biggest bang possible. When it comes to DC’s multiverse, the times are changing, and this one-shot annual is one heck of a kick off for what’s to come next. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #5

Justice League Odyssey #5 is a huge issue, and it may well be the finest of the series thus far. We finally discover what Darkseid is up to this week, and, as one might expect from Darkseid, it’s not good. He’s building a new Apokolips and has a big plan to invade all universes, but he needs the Ghost Sector worlds in order to put it all together. It’s a terrifying prospect, but things don’t get better from there. Even as the heroes discover the truth, The Order of Azrael rises as a threat to the so-called “Old Gods.” Sitting in the middle of this is Darkseid actually getting what he needs in order to enact his nefarious plan. The three threads weave together beautifully in this issue, both in how the story is told and in the incredible artwork. While it’s anyone’s guess how things will fully play out, Justice League Odyssey #5 is an outstanding entry, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #247

This issue of Looney Tunes, drawn by David Alvarez, does a stellar job of capturing the feel of the show. Sholly Fisch’s “Home Planet” cast Charlie Dog in as a Bugs Bunny-like foil to Marvin the Martian and K-9, with playful trickery afoot. Barry Lieberman’s Daffy Duck and Foghorn Leghorn story is a simple one that repeats the same basic joke over and over but in a fun and familiar way. Dan Slott’s Roadrunner script is similarly familiar and comfortable. None of it transcends its source material, but if Looney Tunes is what you want, then Looney Tunes is what you’ll get. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MYSTERIES OF LOVE IN SPACE #1

As its name suggests, Mysteries in Love in Space is a new one-shot focused on extraterrestrials and their romantic entanglements in space. The comic features seven new stories and an old Adam Strange story by Gardner Fox, although none feature Lois Lane dumping Superman for the much more studly and stoic Darkseid like the cover suggests. While the comic doesn’t feature much for “Loseid” fans (“Darkis”?), most of the stories are decent — or at least not actively bad. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD LADY HARLEY #4

I can sum up Old Lady Harley #4 for you in two words: Mayor Lobo. However, while those two words are delightfully bonkers, they don’t even begin to touch the full scope of the issue. Harley’s mission to find out what really happened to the Joker makes a major leap forward here, and as she gets more to the story, it leads her to New Atlantis and Aquaman. Of course, as readers already know, the Joker is definitely still alive, and that comes into play in a little cliffhanger at the end of the issue. However, while the story of the issue comes together beautifully, it’s overshadowed in many places by some of the “weird” elements of this terrible future. There are things thrown in simply for the over-the-top value of it, and the end result is a cluttered, trying-too-hard mess instead of jokes that truly work. If you can get past the forced clutter, the issue is a real gem. Come for Mayor Lobo, ignore the bad neon tackiness, and stay for a truly interesting step forward towards finding out what the heck is really going on with the Joker. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #3

RAVEN DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #12

Raven Daughter of Darkness finally comes to an end this issue, but don’t expect a satisfying one. The final push to beat the Shadow Rider is ultimately flat and anti-climactic with Marv Wolfman halfheartedly attempting to tie elements from early in the series to the big finale only for it to fall short; too many pages have passed for it to begin to be relevant now. The story also fails to deliver on one of the more intriguing plot possibilities teased previously: Raven’s human family no longer remembering her. That’s cleaned up all too quickly and thus erases any actual gravity or importance. In the end, Raven Daughter of Darkness is a clumsy, often dull, and mostly poorly executed story that was never quite sure what it really wanted to say. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP #46

The Scooby Gang’s team-up with Black Lightning is a genuinely endearing and fun read. The installment simultaneously balances humor and heart, all while introducing the major components of Black Lightning’s comic world with an astonishing ease. Fans of the Black Lightning TV show, or just of a fun comic story, absolutely need to check out this issue, which easily earns a place alongside some of Team-Up‘s strongest issues. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SILENCER #13

After her seemingly deadly encounter with Talia al Ghul, Silencer witnesses the defining memories in her partnership with the crime lord, almost as if these memories were merely meant to catch a reader up to speed in the book. While the final panels of the previous issue teased Silencer’s death, a stint in the Lazarus Pit will surely cure what ails her, but what type of person will emerge at the end of the journey? Fans of stereotypical assassin stories will surely appreciate Silencer’s trajectory as an orphan becomes a deadly killer serving Talia who is given a chance at leaving the life behind. However, readers who can easily grow frustrated with predictable stories about assassins will, well, grow frustrated at this predictable story about an assassin. The issue isn’t necessarily of poor quality, other than offering audiences very little in the realm of the assassination action, and it may well satiate devout fans of the character. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

TEEN TITANS ANNUAL #1

The Teen Titans are most compelling when they act like a dysfunctional family, and thankfully this team has that in spades. Every member of the team (maybe with the exception of Kid Flash) brings something to the table here, and their various background and histories all play off each other extremely well. You’re rooting for them to get out of their own way and hit their potential, and with every new layer revealed that feeling expands. Red Arrow, Crush, and Djinn all have moments to shine here, but also receive compelling hooks for future stories before the last page is turned. If you’ve been waiting to give Teen Titans a chance, there’s no better time to hop on than the present. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

TERRIFICS #12

This is definitely the best issue of The Terrifics yet, a worthy payoff for anyone who lasted 11 issues of uneven storytelling and bickering characterization. The Terrifics are all at a crossroads, and they all realize exactly what they need: each other. Plastic Man’s interactions with his son is definitely the best part of the issue, but Linnya’s determination to not fall back into her old life and even Rex’s decision of what he needed to do get back on track are compelling. The Terrifics finds new life this issue; let’s see if they can keep up the positive momentum. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #63

I was really digging this new Wonder Woman, but things take a turn here, and not for the better. This arc begins with an incredibly heavy-handed story of immigration and prejudice that is in your face from the moment the you open the book. The message of the issue and what it has to say are beautiful, as these problems need attention in all aspects of creative media, but there’s no subtlety to this, and it’s honestly a bit off-putting, even if you find yourself agreeing with the point being made. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN ALPHA #1

Age of X-Man: Alpha introduces the X-Men’s latest alternate universe event. The issue is written by Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler, who are the architects of the overall event, and seeds plotlines that will be followed up on in all six of the “Age of X” miniseries. The concept of “Age of X-Man” is an inversion of “Age of Apocalypse”. Rather than a dystopian world where mutants rule by might and cruelty, the “Age of X-Man” is a utopian universe where everyone is a mutant and the X-Men are adored. But there are cracks to be found in the mutant version of Brave New World. Relationships are outlawed, and those who violate the rules disappear, leaving not even a memory in the minds of those who knew them. Nadler and Thompson lay out an intriguing premise, and Rosanas provides attractive visuals, though the opening pages struggle a bit at making it clear what is happening. Age of X-Man: Alpha looks to be required reading for anyone interested in the larger event. And if you’re not interested already, you probably will be once you’ve finished reading the issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

Nick Spencer is firing on all cylinders when it comes to Amazing Spider-Man, and this issue in particular is the perfect launch for a brand-new story arc. The budding relationship between Spidey and Rhino is certainly a sight to see, and there’s an action sequence towards the end between Spidey and a pair of mercenaries that might one of the best on the shelves this week. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER VS DEADPOOL #4

Just when you think you know where this miniseries is going, things get thrown into a dozen or so directions, all of which are absolutely delightful. T’Challa and Wade’s dynamic still continues to be a highlight of this series, especially as their conflict is elevated in some pretty massive ways. Kibblesmith weaves quips, action, and heart in a genuinely effective way, and Lopez Ortiz’s art is fantastic. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #7

Over the past few years, Captain America’s been through hell — and that’s completely apparent by reading this current run. In the wake of a tumultuous event, Ta-Nehisi Coates has returned Steve Rogers to his roots, and the end result is incredible. Captain America is at his best when he’s got a chip on his shoulder, and that’s certainly the case throughout this issue. The narrative throughout this entire book is nearly flawless, and the ending should be a welcome sight to comic fans from all walks of life. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #3

If you’re looking for an intricately woven story about aging, self-doubt, and regret, don’t pick up Dead Man Logan, because it’s not at all what its Mark Millar-scripted predecessor was. But, then again, it’s not all that bad either. This is simply a fun superhero comic with some solid art and not too much to say. There are definitely worse ways to spend your time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #10

Mark Waid and a talented horde of artists (led by Jesus Saiz) have created a wonderful issue that encapsulates everything Stephen Strange should be, while also setting up for what could be a fantastic arc in the coming months. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

EXILES #12

Exiles wraps up its latest 12-issue iteration with a tidy ending that cleans up most of the series’ major storylines. There’s some tragedy, triumph, a noble sacrifice, and some resolution as to what happened to all of the Exiles “lost” to the timeline. Although this series never had much of a chance to find an audience, it did show that the Exiles could be more than “just” an X-Men franchise. Saladin Ahmed gave his run a unique voice, and I’ve loved Javier Rodriguez’s fantastic artwork. Luckily, this iteration of the Exiles didn’t disband, so maybe we’ll get more adventures soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

JOURNEY INTO UNKNOWN WORLDS #1

The first issue of this throwback series delivers readers two tales of terror, scratching an itch for sci-fi stories of yore. The first depicts a group of researchers encountering otherworldly remains in the Ozarks, while the second story depicts a group of scouts whose greatest fears come to life while on a camping trip. Rather than horrors like ghosts and goblins, Journey Into Unknown Worlds replicates the achievements of pulpy comics from the ’50s and ’60s as real-world technology was veering into exhilarating and, at times, intimidating avenues, striking fears into the hearts of comic book fans about the repercussions of these advancements. While technological innovations might not be the impetus of either story in the book, its tone honors a specific vibe of books like Strange Tales and Adventures into Weird Worlds, breathing life into a classic comic book genre. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAN WITHOUT FEAR #5

Man Without Fear is a mostly cathartic ending to Daredevil’s transitional miniseries. We don’t see much resolution about the various friends and allies Matt pushed away during his recovery, but we do at least see Matt turn the corner on the fears that have plagued him since he nearly died at the conclusion of Soule’s run. This was a decent transitional series, perhaps a little rough with the art at times, but it conveyed Matt’s mindset as Daredevil enters the Chip Zdarsky era. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL KNIGHTS 20TH #6

Marvel Knights 20th ends with more of a whimper than a bang. After battling their way through a small army of supervillains, Daredevil and his Marvel Knights allies find out what caused all the superheroes to forget themselves and what exactly protected it. We also learn the secret behind the ghostly Karen Page, and it’s a bit of a lame explanation. Although there’s a couple of interesting ideas at play here, they’re treated mostly as footnotes while pushing the story to a predictable conclusion. All in all, this was a decent homage to the Marvel Knights line that ultimately lacked the creative spark of what made those original comics so groundbreaking. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

MS MARVEL #37

Kamala Khan takes on the biggest and most daunting challenge she’s faced yet in Ms. Marvel #37: babysitting. G. Willow Wilson weaves a truly enchanting and engaging story as Kamala attempts to navigate a normal day in the life while watching her infant nephew, and while her day is complicated by not a villain or a foe but, instead, a simple act of infrastructure failure, there are still truly beautiful lessons to be had. Ms. Marvel is at its best when the story is simple, direct, but deeply real, and this issue fits the bill. Kamala learns a lesson about life itself, and it’s one that we can all benefit from being reminded of. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

PUNISHER #7

Frank’s time in prison is taking a massive toll, one that readers will hopefully resonate with. There’s a lot to behold in this issue — a story that piggybacks on a decades-old Punisher arc, fight scenes that are visually and viscerally interesting, and a delightfully unexpected ally for Frank. Rosenberg and Kudranski are really getting to the root of who Frank is, and it’s a thrill to read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #45

This is another mediocre issue of Spider-Man/Deadpool that focuses mostly on obscure Marvel characters fighting other obscure Marvel characters. The strongest moments come during Deadpool’s temporary turn to evil, as his comments towards Spider-Man are delightfully twisted. However, the rest of the issue is just punching and shooting and more punching, all with banter that barely qualifies as witty. At least the comic has moved to making fun of Marvel event comics, which is an easy topic to poke fun at. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #28

Aphra and Triple-Zero continue to find a solution to the bombs planted in their necks as the countdown to detonation continues, forcing them to cross paths with a number of dangerous characters. The duo is given a brief respite from their troubles, allowing readers to learn more about what motivates Aphra, only for those characteristics to potentially lead to her undoing. As we’ve come to expect from Doctor Aphra (and regularly be frustrated by), this issue throws a lot of busy and complicated narrative elements at the reader in an overwhelming manner, leading to a jarring lull in action that allows us to catch our breath and actually learn more about the characters. Now that we’re halfway through this arc, it’s possible that all the exposition is out of the way and we’re allowed to savor the rest of the storyline, or the wave of disorientation could continue to have peaks and valleys in narrative momentum to create an uneven experience. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS SOLO ADAPTATION #4

Now aboard the Millennium Falcon, our heroes have to obtain coaxium to appease Dryden Vos, forcing them to concoct a complex scheme to pull off the heist. While the thieves manage to get the goods, it comes at a cost, as L3-37 gets fatally destroyed in the process, with our heroes’ attempts to escape puts them in the path of the Galactic Empire. The narrative follows the beats of Solo, taking Han and company through all the necessary beats of the movie without necessarily improving the journey or disappointing the reader. Will Sliney’s art and panel composition, on the other hand, finds interesting angles that honor the source material while also offering new perspectives on the adventure to add a new level of excitement. Like the film itself, the adaptation of Solo offers a handful of entertaining moments, but the narrative still lacks a sense of importance or urgency. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNSTOPPABLE WASP #4

The Unstoppable Wasp takes a pretty dark turn after Nadia reels from her first real loss at the hands of AIM. While the rest of the Agents of GIRL suffered physical attacks, Nadia has an emotional break that directly leads to a manic episode. There’s a lot of nice nods to past continuity here as Nadia is showing signs of her father’s bipolar disorder, which directly led to many of Pym’s really awful actions in the comics. Janet instantly recognizes what Nadia’s going through (having seen it from her ex-husband Hank) and tasks her friends with preventing her from doing something too out of it. While it’s strange to see a Nadia that’s not bright and chipper, this dark shadow gives her some real depth and reminds readers that she’s more than just a perennially bouncy teen. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEAPON H #12

This is a pretty ridiculous, enjoyable ride. The art leaves a little bit to be desired at times, and the story certainly closes weaker than it began, but it’s a ton of fun regardless. I shouldn’t be excited for a book called “Hulkverines,” but here I sit, thanks to Weapon H. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #7

The latest predicament that the West Coast Avengers have gotten into really starts to pick up steam, and has a lot of fun in the process. Watching everyone interact and work together, both in terms of the heroes and villains, is genuinely entertaining, and propels the narrative forward in a way that could really work for this series. Thompson crafts a narrative that has no shortage of surprising returns and endearing moments, and Di Nicuolo’s art balances energetic action and meme-worthy reactions pretty eloquently. Plus, you have to see what one team member gets for a pet. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-FORCE #2

X-Force #2 has the gritty feel that you’d expect from an X-Force comic, with the team trying to save mutant refugees from Transian death camps. The series continues to tie into the “Extermination” mini-event, with a reveal of Transia’s secret arms dealer, and there’s still lots of bad blood between the members of X-Force and Kid Cable, who is basically a punk kid with a chip on his shoulder. X-Force has a distinct tone, both in terms of plot and art style, and that makes it much better than most of the other X-Men books on the shelves today. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BETTY & VERONICA #2

School is in full swing in Betty and Veronica #2, and as summer turns to fall a huge gulf has opened up between the titular friends. Betty’s life continues to get more and more complicated as her family’s financial woes deepen and she burns the candle at both ends while Veronica can’t seem to get into any college on her own merit even as her fashion internship begins to take off. The two friends are further apart than ever before, but even though they manage to come back together miscommunication strikes again leaving their “friends forever” pact up in the air. Jamie Lee Rotante does an outstanding job of giving both Betty and Veronica their due with their parallel stories while remaining true to the complex nature of female friendship. Every page of Betty and Veronica #2 rings true, and you’ll get to the end wanting more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BONE PARISH #6

Bone Parish stretches its weird little world in some interesting ways in this issue, and the end result will hopefully plunge the series into its second arc in a satisfying way. There are new players, new stakes, and some borderline-upsetting new bits of science, all of which combine to make the narrative feel genuinely interesting. Even as this issue occasionally slows things down, it feels pretty deliberate and worthwhile. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRIMSON LOTUS #3

This miniseries reaches its midway point in this issue, and it kind of shows. The action is a standout, striking an interesting balance between magic and more physically-grounded movements. But for those who aren’t unbelievably well-versed in the Hellboy world, it’s unclear if there’s enough to keep you interested. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

ELVIRA SHAPE OF ELVIRA #1

Hoping to revive her career, Elvira accepts a role in a movie from an iconic filmmaker, with the caveat that she has to sign a lengthy nondisclosure agreement. Initially impressed by the talent she’s working with on the project, she is shocked to learn that the co-star she might be spending most of her time with is an actual aquatic monster. Writer David Avallone delivers everything you’d want from an Elvira comic, from the tongue-in-cheek innuendos to the self-referential remarks, though the art from Fran Strukan doesn’t offer readers much excitement. A majority of the story takes place in a castle, with little background detail to cause excitement, which draws attention to the fact that the figure themselves feel like rough sketches that weren’t meant to be the final versions of the characters. The narrative feels in line with what a reader would expect from such a title, but given that Dynamite is publishing another Elvira comic that proved to be more effective and ambitious in its first issue, Shape of Elvira leaves a lot of room for improvement. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

FIGHT CLUB 3 #1

Fight Club 3 benefits from the creativity and insanity of Fight Club 2 in a big way, making it a better overall opening chapter than its predecessor managed.

While Fight Club 2 struggled to carve out its own identity somewhere in between the book and move versions of Fight Club, this time around, writer Chuck Palahniuk and artist Cameron Stewart (with colorist Dave Stewart and letterer Nate Piekos) come into the first issue with a world established, rules in place, and a general aesthetic that is creative but not distracting (the formalism of Fight Club 2 threw some readers at first until they got used to what was going on in the art).

The story is a strong continuation and extension of Fight Club 2, but it does not feel like they should have just kept the comic going; rather, the storytellers have used the elapsed time between the two stories to push a number of beats forward in cool and creative ways.

Fight Club 3 #1 is an exciting first issue that easily exceeds expectations, turning in one of the strongest debuts of 2019 so far. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITE DARK #4

Infinite Dark has been quite the ride, and is a roaring testament to the determination of humanity. Readers get plenty of answers they’ve been craving about the monster outside the station and its purpose, but you also see humanity at its finest, unwilling to simply walk through death’s door. All of the concepts come together here for the start of a hard-hitting finale that will also leave several more questions lingering, making us thrilled that we don’t have to say goodbye just yet. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #39

When it comes to Invader Zim, you always anticipate what you’re going to get. More often than not, the title eventually ends up being yet another licensed book that comes across as a filler, but every so often, there’s an issue that’s surprising. This issue, in particular, largely falls into the latter part of the equation. With just enough heart and the ability to land jokes right, Invader Zim #39 is a pleasant read — or as pleasant as an Invader Zim comic can be, at least. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

MAN-EATERS #5

This comic continues to be a genuine delight. This latest issue bounces back and forth between the present day — where Maeve’s parents’ work for SCAT just took an interesting direction — and an event that occurred just before the series started. The end result doesn’t pack as massive of a punch as some of Man-Eaters‘ previous installments, but it’s still just as feminist, funny, and borderline surreal as ever. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #35

The origin of the Dark Ranger has finally been revealed, cementing Heckyl’s place as one of “Beyond The Grid”‘s biggest highlights. Marguerite Bennett peels back the curtain on Heckyl’s past after Dino Super Charge ended, adding new layers to the show while also giving the character a launchpad to become more than what he was back then. There’s tragedy involved as you would expect, but that tragedy doesn’t just exist to elicit sympathy. It genuinely motivates growth not only in Heckyl but also the Rangers who interact with him. It helps that French Carlomagno and Eleonora Bruni’s Dark Ranger is to die for, and their Zenowing is no slouch either. Much was expected of the Dark Ranger’s origin, but thankfully BOOM! was more than up for the challenge. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

QUANTUM AGE FROM THE WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER #6

A fitting end for the six-issue mini-series, Quantum Age #6 is about as complete of a book as you’d want in a finale issue. Not only does the primary problem end up resolved, Lemire and company end the title with the opportunity for another spinoff to help beef-up this ever-growing Black Hammer universe. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #46

The creative team behind Oni’s Rick and Morty comics give us another solid issue. This month’s primary story is Rick and Morty’s take on Westworld, which gives us a fun look into the fantasy life that Rick indulges in during his downtime and introduces some fun new alternate timeline Morty concepts. The second story is more on the crude side, examining the addictive quality of Rick’s farts, but it’s not bad. Another solid if not an especially memorable issue of Rick and Morty. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RICK & MORTY VS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS #4

Having already covered the history of the game and the reasons why different people play, the final issue of Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons eases up on the meta-commentary and instead immerses the Smith family in an actual Dungeons and Dragons adventure. Not a Dungeon and Dragons novel, mind you, or similar fantasy epic. This is a game-level view of the Smith family’s characters working through what feels like a well-written adventure, a story told collaboratively and tailored specifically to the characters they created. But it transcends being a simple writing exercise and actually speaks to why it is so many people sit around a table with polyhedral dice and their friends on a regular basis. It’s still funny, of course, but Jim Zub and Patrick Rothfuss have created a story that will make even a lapsed fan like myself want to get a group together and run something new. They couldn’t have pulled it off without Troy Little’s art striking a balance between the game of Dungeons and Dragons and the world the game takes place in, reminding readers that this is a game the Smiths are playing without undermining the story being told. It is engrossing in a surprising way. Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons surpasses expectations, becoming not just a fun crossover but also an excellent adventure, a retrospective on D&D‘s history, and a treatise on why we game at all. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SKYWARD #10

If Skyward has one strength, it is Willa and her unabashed self. To say the girl is headstrong would be putting things lightly. Despite her fear and reservations, Willa is the kind of girl to see things through, so she begins her journey in earnest. At last, Skyward is ready to kick off Willa’s venture to return gravity, and this packed issue proves the comic has what it takes to guide one complex trek. In due time, Skyward stands to become a beloved title thanks to its strong-willed heroine, and it would do readers well pick up an issue before the series soars too far out of reach. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPAWN #293

Spawn #293 has some really nice artwork. Jason Shawn Alexander is a really good fit for McFarlane’s brooding and gloomy storyline, which is all about Spawn taking on both heaven and hell in an attempt to protect humanity from their manipulations. Alexander draws some really fantastic monsters, particularly a Godsend angel that fights Spawn in an extended sequence. I’m still not a fan of McFarlane’s verbose narration as it tries too hard to set a mood that the art already does so well. Still, if you’re into horror and monsters, you’ll like this issue of the series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

STAR TREK Q CONFLICT #1

The elevator pitch for Star Trek: The Q Conflict is “Marvel’s Contest of Champions, but with Star Trek characters.” The plot involves a conflict between the Q Continuum and some of Star Trek’s other nigh-omnipotent alien races — the Metrons, the Organians, and Trelane, the so-called “Squire of Gothos” — that is costing thousands of mortal lives in collateral damage. Upon discovering what’s happening, Picard scolds Q for his reckless behavior. Picard ends up roped into participating in a contest on the planet Cestus III, with each of the “higher beings” choosing an iconic Starfleet captain — Picard, Kirk, Janeway, and Sisko — as their representative. David Messina’s artwork, with polished inks by Elisabetta D’Amico and colors by Alexandra Alexakis, has the high-value sheen of a Star Trek movie. Scott and David Tipton, veterans of IDW Publishing’s Star Trek comics line, know these characters well and draw out their voices effortlessly. Nonetheless, this issue is all set up, an overture before the story really kicks off. Readers will have to wait until next issue for the follow-through. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPARROWHAWK #4

Sparrowhawk continues to be a truly different type of fantasy adventure, making an impact at times in the subtlest of ways. It does its best work in the grey, where there are no easy choices and every beneficial choice has something awful attached to it. The book’s cast also fit this same standard, with the richness of their personalities shining through in the smaller moments. That’s why when something hits it hits hard, and more often than you not you’re left conflicted about the next step forward. Sparrowhawk looks and feels like nothing else out there, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #17

The first story focuses on Kaz from Star Wars Resistance being left in charge of maintaining a ship’s wellbeing, only to discover that thieves have made their way on board, forcing him to decide between neglecting his duties or saving the day. As you can imagine, our hero manages to do both, all while utilizing the abilities he was taught early in the issue. The narrative managed to be not just entertaining, but also served as an opportunity for young readers to learn a lesson about paying attention to their responsibilities and all the ways it could help you in the future. The second story sees Han Solo taken back to confront Lady Proxima for screwing her over as we saw in the opening of Solo: A Star Wars Story, forcing him to quickly concoct a new escape plan to get back to the Millennium Falcon. While there might not be much meat in this backup story, seeing Solo reunite with Lady Proxima gives some closure for fans who enjoyed Solo, given how long the Corellia chase scene lasted in the movie’s opening. The issue as a whole has its ups and downs, though the overall lighthearted tone and action-packed storylines ultimately make it a success. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #11

Witchblade is suffering from unfocused storytelling and having too many one-note characters. While the main story involving the Witchblade is still solid — Alex has relinquished control of her body over to the Witchblade — her supporting cast is getting bogged down with a lot of talking about what they’re going to do and why they’re going to do it instead of just… doing it. None of the men in Alex’s life like each other and bicker too much and argue over how each other can’t be trusted. At this point it’s tedious to read and drags down the action. Hopefully, Witchblade turns around quickly, as this second arc has really dragged down the promise of the comic — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

WWE FOREVER #1

WWE Forever takes a look at legendary superstars, but it doesn’t quite live up to that high standard as an overall issue. The issue starts off rather slow with a Bret Hart story that is fine but just doesn’t stand out in any meaningful way. The second story doesn’t help that cause either, but things do pick up with the final three stories. Razor Ramone, IRS, The Million Dollar Man, and Bobby Heenan all make entertaining appearances over the remainder of the issue, helping the book to overcome its lackluster start. It’s not the strongest WWE issue, but there’s still fun to be had. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

WYRD #1

When it’s a case that’s too difficult for your average member of the military to handle, the government sends in Wyrd, the product of experimental procedures conducted during World War II which make him virtually unbreakable. In this first issue, his exploits take him to a remote region in Crimea, pitting him against a local “monster,” which will put his skills to the test. Our introduction to Wyrd moves forward with urgency, delivering readers only the bare minimum of necessary details to keep the momentum of the story moving forward. The art from Antonio Fuso and colors by Stefano Simeone lean into mood more than specificity, delivering readers a bright and colorful journey that juxtaposes the somewhat violent story. Writer Curt Pires knows that actions speak louder than words, thrusting the reader into the action as opposed to delivering countless panels of exposition. The lack of exposition might frustrate some audiences, as the series only has three more issues to go, yet there is still a lot of potential for the book to deliver readers only the essential information to keep the story going, allowing us to fill in the more ambiguous elements of the storyline as we see fit and only as necessary. Wyrd is off to a fun and perplexing start, which will hopefully only get more engaging with each issue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5