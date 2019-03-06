Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/6/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Justice League #19, Meet the Skrulls #1, and Black Hammer ’45 #1.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #8

Adventures of the Super Sons is in many ways one of the best books DC has put out in a long time, and issue #8 is even further support of that statement. While the kid characters in the title are in very real ways just smaller, younger versions of their parent counterparts, there’s something a little more charming and a lot more fun about the dynamic. This issue sees Superboy and Robin, assisted by Joker Jr. and a future Green Lantern, attempt to escape the prison planet they’re on, and that ultimately ends up with a face-off with Rex Luthor. While the story is pretty predictable — Luthor is up to something far worse than initially hinted — there’s something pure and refreshing about the straightforward story that reminds readers of just how fun comics can be. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #66

Tom King returns after a short break from Batman, and we pick right back up with the “Knightmares” arc. This time, Batman’s broken mind drags him into attempting to figure out why, exactly, Selina left him at the altar. It’s an interesting concept, andvthe issue has the Question interrogating Selina to find out why she really left Batman the way she did. However, despite the interesting concept, readers are already very, very aware of just how messed up the breakup has left Batman. We didn’t need another issue devoted to that or the Bat-Cat relationship history. It seems like a waste of narrative space, and it’s likely to leave fans wondering when — or if — the story is ever going to start moving forward again. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

CURSE OF BRIMSTONE #12

A strong finale with a couple of genuine WTF moments, this issue certainly feels of a piece with the recent Annual. If you liked that (or the series as a whole) you’ll be happy with this closing chapter. The art by Denys Cowan and John Stanisci is a step up from last issue, and the storytelling is clear and dynamic — something that is particularly important since the whole issue is basically a giant fight scene with lots of black and fire on every page. The colors by Rain Beredo are, as they have been throughout the series, key in defining the look and feel of the issue, as well as in giving form and definition to all those aforementioned fiery fights. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #41

Finally out of Arkham, Deathstroke #41 shapes up to be a fitting launch to the Terminius Agenda that’ll end up having Slade come face-to-face with the Teen Titans once again. Priest manages to go full-on Bond this issue, creating an intriguing premise that shows promise for the next story arc. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOOMSDAY CLOCK #9

This is a watershed issue for the series; it is at once the thing so many fans wanted to read, and the thing that a vocal minority of readers were dreading. For that reason alone, it is worth reading, as it represents at once the best and worst of Doomsday Clock‘s potential. Whether Johns — who has sometimes struggled to create endings worthy of his best story ideas — sticks the landing or not will be key to whether Doomsday Clock lives up to its potential or whether it becomes another Before Watchmen-style bit of apocrypha. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

DREAMING #7

The Dreaming #7 begins the series’ second arc by bringing back a key character from The Sandman. Rose Walker was once a dream vortex, the instrument by which Desire hoped Morpheus would seal his own fate. Si Spurrier avoids having to recap Rose’s entire role in The Sandman. Instead, he layers hints and reminders into her own telling of what’s happened since then, teasing recollections of the reader’s memories. Abigail Larson’s thinly stretched linework, with Quinton Winter’s watery colors, establish Rose’s point of view as someone living on the edge of reality and dreams. Larson constructs page layouts with swirling mists and jagged edges, not a single straight line in sight. The change in visual style feels like letting fresh air into a room, which isn’t to knock Bilquis Evely’s gorgeous work in the first six issues. Larson brings Rose to life with body language, building tension as she absentmindedly toys with a lighter steeped in significance. It’s an invigorating opening to The Dreaming‘s next chapter. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

FEMALE FURIES #2

The second issue of this miniseries is equal parts feminist, fascinating, and rightfully frustrating. There’s a heck of a lot of themes and noteworthy moments weaved into this issue, and more of them work than don’t. With well-done art and an interesting cliffhanger, it’s definitely still worth keeping an eye on Female Furies. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

GREEN ARROW #50

Oliver Queen’s story comes to a close (for now) in an issue that has no shortage of surprising twists and turns. Kelly and Lanzing easily succeed in turning Oliver’s world upside down, but they do so with a nuance and care that fans will surely appreciate on some level. While it’s unbelievably bittersweet that this series is coming to an end, this issue simultaneously feels like a fitting finale, as well as really intriguing groundwork for what’s to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #5

Hal Jordan’s rarely been this charming, and it makes for a cosmic adventure you can’t turn away from. Grant Morrison’s Hal is witty but never goes full-on jokester, striking a balance that’s been hard to capture over the past few years, and the effort’s appreciated. You quickly find yourself rooting for the Lantern on this surreal vampiric adventure, especially since he started wearing his complicated past on his sleeve a bit more. He doesn’t shy away from it any longer, which also makes that history easier to mine for humor. The combination works, and once coupled with Liam Sharp’s rich and engrossing pencils forms an all-around package that is too good to resist. If you’re not reading Green Lantern, you’re missing out on a renaissance. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #59

For all of her loud, brash, colorful, and frequently bonkers behavior, Harley Quinn is fundamentally a character dealing with a lot of self-esteem issues, and while watching Harley overcome insecurities is something that happens in many books bearing the beloved character’s name, none of those books have ever done it quite so eloquently and characteristically as Sam Humphries does in Harley Quinn #59. As Harley’s trials continue, both she and the reader learn more about the importance of just embracing and facing who you are. I won’t spoil the exact challenge Harley faces this issue, but the book stands as a beautiful reminder for readers to embrace who they really are as opposed to what others think they are. It’s a powerful message, and it’s beautifully done. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #19

This is an interesting Justice League issue, one that teases the future and provides more questions than answers. As this event leads into a Justice vs. Doom storyline in the fall, I’m expecting some big action and shocks in the months to come. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD BLACK FILES #5

In the Katana feature by Mike W. Barr, Philippe Briones, Gabe Eltaeb and Dave Sharpe, the pacing somehow feels slow in spite of it being an action-packed penultimate chapter. It works for the most part, and gives character moments a chance to breathe. Also, Briones delivers some really solid fights and is clearly having fun being unleashed on a bunch of characters. When it doesn’t work, it just feels like filler before the big finale.

Rating: 3 out of 5

The second story, by writer Jai Nitz with artists Scot Eaton and Wayne Faucher with colorist Guy Major and Sharpe once again on letters, is a twisting and turning journey. It has some pacing issues, and the combat scenes do not generally flow as well here as they do in the first half. Still, Eaton and Faucher have higher highs and lower lows, so that there are a few viscerally satisfying moments in the issue. There are also some great facial expressions, and Nitz is, in general, quite adept at writing contemporary/naturalistic dialogue. The biggest problem it faces are a few generic character designs and a series where the stakes are actually so high that they slip away from being relatable at times.

Rating: 4 out of 5

— Russ Burlingame

Overall Rating: 4 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #3

Bendis has long succeeded in creating meaningful teenage heroes, and that trend continues in Young Justice. It’s incredibly easy to care about these characters, even when issues (like this one) don’t really tell too much story. What the book is lacking in substance this time around, it makes up for in charm and visual flair, keeping you invested in the story to come. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN PRISONER X #1

Bishop is once again the fish out of water in Prisoner X, and while the entire issue is basically setting up revelations to come, it’s genuinely interesting to look into the man’s history with the various mutants he comes across. And Shard is always a welcome addition to any story in my book. That said, there’s little that pays off in this first issue, which leaves it at a solid “fine” rather than “good” or “great.” — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16.HU

The spiritual successor to “Kraven’s Last Hunt” has a surprisingly low amount of Kraven, but that doesn’t stop the event from starting off on the right foot. Black Cat’s narrative arc through the issue manages to be charming and heart-wrenching all at the same time, and it’s difficult to not feel for her as the issue progresses. With an event that’s been building for quite some time, this first issue is certainly a step in the right direction. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #16

When Avengers lets itself be wild and have fun, it’s a thoroughly enjoyable book, and that’s the case with this new issue. The part of the narrative about the interrogation of Dracula can be a little a dull, but it’s wisely broken up by the battle going on in hell for Robbie’s soul and action panels in which blade steals the entire show. Maybe I’m just a sucker for vampires and demons in comics, but this Avengers arc is really working. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #4

No Road Home is a pretty book, there’s no doubt about that. Page after page, the colors bring already wonderful line work for a stellar appearance. Unlike the previous three issues, the narrative this time out didn’t exactly keep pace with the artwork. There’s nothing necessarily bad going on, but it’s certainly a lot less interesting than previous weeks. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK ORDER #5

The Black Order ends on a bit of a flat note, tossing away its carefully constructed commentary on grimdark science fiction for a more standard superhero ending. The Black Order, of course, was always going to emerge victorious over Emperor Attican, a character we had never heard of before this miniseries. The main question was how would they do it — would it be through brute force, cunning, or some mixture of the two? It mostly comes down to cunning, although the “twists” were almost too predictable. It doesn’t help that the art shifts from Phillip Tan to Carlos Magno, so the art shifts from a gritty Jim Lee-esque style to a blander and more cartoonish look. The series sadly didn’t stick its landing, but it did make me more interested in the Black Order than I was during any previous Marvel comic or movie. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #3

I’m running out of ways to say that Champions is one of best books of the year. That’s it; that’s my whole review. Just go buy it and read it and love it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #4

Conan the Barbarian #5 welcomes Gerardo Zaffino on as Jason Aaron tells a tale of the earliest years of Conan’s reign as king of Aquilonia. Having fought his way to the throne, Conan finds himself chafing at his gilded cage. The boredom and confinement reach the point that it makes him physically ill. The story takes an unexpected turn into The Dark Knight Returns territory when Conan decides to self-medicate with fits of late-night vigilantism. Zaffino’s artwork has a worn look to it and his inks, along with Matthew Wilson’s colors, made for dark visuals heavy with shadows. Up to a point, it almost seems like the shadows are being overused at the expense of seeing real emotion form Conan’s face. A stunning and well-placed splash page makes it clear it was all about holding back for the right moment. This is by far the most unconventional Conan story that Aaron has told and the best issue of the new series to date. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #1

This title knows exactly what kind of book it needs to be, and it executes the plan perfectly. Almost painfully self-aware, Cosmic Ghost Rider is a masterful storyteller ,and though it’s apparent the character isn’t being written by Donny Cates, enough of the meat and potatoes are there to make this a pleasurable read. If you’re looking to laugh out loud, this book’s the right one for you as it will have you rolling on the floor. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL #10

This issue is a near-perfect Deadpool story, balancing snark and violence with a surprising amount of fun and intrigue. The installment sees Wade worrying that someone is stealing his assassin thunder, a journey that twists and turns in some enjoyable ways, which riff off of established comic tropes just enough without getting too predictable. If you haven’t started reading this run of Deadpool yet, this issue is a perfect one to jump in on as Young, Hepburn, and company are really settling into a delightful groove. And hey, no other comic from this week is going to give you an incredibly detailed Lost fan theory. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO HOTSHOTS #1

Whereas Domino’s previous outing ended as a muddled mess, this new miniseries picks up the pieces and orients them towards a new, Celestial threat with a capital “C” that gets things back in order swiftly. The initial setting of the stage is a little awkward, but the actual story here has meat on its bones, and I’m genuinely excited to see what happens next. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #14

Having left hell behind, Immortal Hulk returns to the mortal plane and its horror-infused take on the Hulk as wandering monster format. Al Ewing sets this issue from Betty Ross’ point of view as she reunites with Bruce Banner for the first time since his resurrection. Calling their relationship complicated doesn’t scratch the surface, and Ewing lays much of that out in the issue. Kyle Hotz knows how to bring a sense oppressive foreboding with his art, making him a great match for the tone of Immortal Hulk. Some of his facial expressions are a bit over the top; Betty spends much of the issue scowling at those around her, but it often looks like a comically intense pouty face. There’s a moment that, taken in a vacuum, feels like a cheap attempt to shock the reader, but it is clear before the issue ends that there’s more going on. Plus, Ewing has been doing this, and doing it well, long enough to earn the benefit of the doubt. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

KILLMONGER #5

Killmonger’s sad, tragic, beautiful, and brutal origin story comes to an end this issue, and it’s a heartbreaking one. There’s not much to say about the story — it’s one that reader who has been keeping up both with this prequel run as well as recent Black Panther stories knows well. What is worth noting is how exquisitely the Killmonger’s transformation leaps off the page. In previous issues it was his pain and conflict that jumped up and had its own pulse, but that is gone, and with it, any trace of hope for the young man. Killmonger’s story is one that is a cautionary tale of the toxic nature of anger and vengeance, and despite the ominous final panel, it’s difficult to not feel devastated about the road the once-promising young man went down. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MEET THE SKRULLS #1

Marvel’s Meet the Skrulls is not what I expected, but that is far from a bad thing. With Captain Marvel about to hit theaters, it makes sense we would get a renewed focus on the Skrulls, but Meet the Skrulls tackles them in a largely down-to-Earth way. Writer Robbie Thompson and artist Nico Henrichon give us an inside look at a small Skrull family who are undercover among Earth’s civilians for one specific mission, but it’s the dysfunctional family dynamics that really steal the show. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MSH ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN SPIDER-SENSE OF ADVENTURE #1

You might not think you’re the target audience for Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Spider-Man – Spider-Sense of Adventure, but it’s definitely worth picking up even if that’s the case. It’s as lighthearted as it appears to be and is centered almost entirely around video games, but it’s clear the creators know how to tell a story that merges superheroes and gaming without tipping over into a cringey read. This might also be one of the only times Spider-Man is seen in a battle royale game, and it’s a strong start for the rest of the series. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS #62

After finally reuniting with the rest of the Rebellion, Leia proposes the next mission should be to seek revenge against a supposed ally who led to carnage among their organization. Luke, Han, and Chewie reluctantly agree, leading them on a quest to find just the right soldiers for the job, which could serve not only as payback but also as a critical strike against the Galactic Empire. The issues bring backs a number of colorful characters that have played pivotal roles in various arcs in the series, with this first issue of a new arc teasing that it will pay its respects to the past while also pushing the story forward. There’s humor and the promise of action, making for a fun-filled experience which will hopefully set the tone for Kieron Gillen’s final issues in the Star Wars series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS VADER DARK VISIONS #1

When Vader crash lands on a planet during aerial combat, he comes face-to-face with a massive monster, with the planet’s residents assuming the creature has found its latest victim. The beast clearly underestimated Vader’s strengths, making for a colossal conflict and leaving the residents of the planet to wonder if Vader should be feared or worshipped. The difference between good and evil is mostly a matter of perspective, with Star Wars: Vader – Dark Visions taking a more fantastical and legendary approach to depicting the ruthless villain. The issue is packed with heart-pumping action, with massive two-page spreads attempting to contain the explosive combat as the dialogue takes on mythical proportions. Of all the characters in the Star Wars saga, Vader makes the best choice to deliver readers the universe’s interpretations of the Sith Lord, reminding readers how much larger than life the villain, and the saga as a whole, can be perceived. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #13

Uncanny X-Men #13 sees Guru-eFX come on as the new colorist. Guru and artist Salvador Larroca have worked together in the past, and Guru’s color elevate Larroca’s work. It still isn’t anything tat will long-remembered, but it is much more clear and readable that it was on the past few issues. Matthew Rosenberg continues his story about what it means to be an X-Man when the world thinks the X-Men are dead and mutants seem to be at the end of their days. There’s a bit more handwringing about Cyclops’ time as a revolutionary than seems necessary, and there’s also a couple of moments where another panel beat would have helped. Otherwise, Rosenberg has a solid take on the X-Men for the era they’re in, and the execution issues that have hounded the series seem to be improving. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ZIGGY PIG SILLY SEAL COMICS #1

Frank Tieri is pretty much a one-man band of absolute bonkers-ness, and it is perhaps at its absolute height in Ziggy Pig Silly Seal Comics #1. While the titular animal characters come from Marvel’s rich history — they first appeared in 1942 — they are definitely anything but wholesome. Ziggy is a drunk loser while Silly is a pretty, well, silly and dimwitted celebrity, and the pair used to be a team. That generally sets the stage for their comeback story in the issue, but what is really incredible and makes the insane issue worth the time are the gimmicks and references run amok. From Baron Zemo cosplaying as Wasp all the way through to Doctor Doom being part of a reality show, this book is an absolutely romp. You may not be clear on what’s going on, but the references and madness from cover to cover is worth it. Also? There’s a bonus appearance by Method Man. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ASTRO HUSTLE #1

You only have to go but a few pages before you find yourself smack-dab in the midst of an alien orgy. As bizarre as that sounds, it makes the perfect amount of sense in Astro Hustle #1. While reading through the cosmic tale, it’s hard not to jam to The Spinners or Marvin Gaye as Jai Nitz and Tom Reilly take you through a beautiful disco journey through the cosmos complete with space pirates and warring aliens. In a world where space-filled adventures saturate the market week after week, Astro Hustle manages to stand out in the best of ways. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER 45 #1

With such a strong debut outing, it’s pretty easy to come to the conclusion that any title under the Black Hammer brand is well worth a read. While Black Hammer ’45 #1 is clearly setting up for a much larger story, it’s a book that shows a tremendous amount of potential. Though Lemire’s inspiration is felt throughout the book, Fawkes and Kindt take the Black Hammer universe to a whole new level. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLOSSOMS 666 #2

The Blossom twins’ nefarious schemes become more clear, as we see that they are both attempting to prove why they deserve to inherit a powerful position in an evil organization by enacting harm upon their classmates. Achieving their inheritance is easier said than done, as not only are their peers beginning to suspect their scheming, but a mysterious figure emerges that could disrupt their sibling rivalry. Blossoms 666 continues to walk the line between a campy teen drama and a horrifying exploration of cults in a small town, with writer Cullen Bunn and artist Laura Braga showing their skills with both tones. One scene will depict playful banter between the siblings about which classmate they seduced while another will show a student driven mad and discovering a massive totem tribute to the underworld. The narrative didn’t drive forward too much, the issue’s only shortcoming, yet this just leaves us with more places to go, with this chapter remaining engaging and entertaining. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

CEMETERY BEACH #7

The final issue of Cemetery Beach is here, and while the final showdown between Mike, Grace, and President Barrow should have made for an interesting if not potentially thrilling conclusion to a series that has spent pretty much every previous issue dragging out the story with stellar action sequences, hokey dialogue, and dread-inducing art to get to it, the whole thing ends in a decidedly lackluster and downright cliche fashion. While the story is wrapped up in what generally works as a natural stopping place, if you’ve managed to make it this far with the series, you may well find yourself feeling like you’ve wasted your time. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #37

Wes Craig’s manic, beautiful art takes the issue on a visual odyssey that isn’t quite as iconic as the Vegas issue, but certainly is going to be remembered as one of his most ambitious and crazed issues. A non-stop ride of sex and violence with some really killer page layout and a great final page, he serves what is an emotionally powerful but ultimately simple story with the kind of powerful visuals that he has delivered throughout the life of the book. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

DIE #4

All I want to do is talk about the last page of DIE #4 and how perfectly it captures the base instincts of players who realize that they hold a strange sort of power over an entire fictional world. But, that would be diving too heavily into spoilers, so instead I’ll just say that Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans really are masters at storytelling. In the first issue, we got an introduction to the characters, in the second, we saw their powers, and in the third, we saw a glimpse of the world of DIE. This issue is all about downtime, which gamers know is usually when the real character growth and storytelling takes place. A character might learn or grow during an adventure, but they usually don’t get to express that growth until they’re sitting in the comforts of an inn drinking with a handful of their favorite NPCs. This book is such a masterclass on storytelling and a commentary on TTRPGs, and I can’t wait to see what happens next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR WHO: THIRTEENTH DOCTOR #5

The comic book adventures of the Doctor continue as she and her companions make their way to Europe in the 1500s. Having finished off a futuristic science fiction story, it makes sense to change things up by taking the group back to Earth’s history. Rachel Stott’s characters still occupy an uncomfortable region fo the uncanny valley, but her storytelling is solid. Jody Houser nails the characters’ voices. The back and forth between characters is as natural as it is in the television series. Houser even shows can deliver one of the Doctor’s patented speeches as well as any TV writer, especially when aided by a Stott splash page. There’s a light tone to this issue, with the Doctor being outdone by a podcast of all things. We don’t get to the meat of the story until the end, but this issue is a fun read for Doctor Who fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GIANT DAYS #48

This issue of Giant Days is absolutely a standout, blending heart and humor in all the right ways. The situations and character beats unfold in such a human, but genuinely zany way. All in all, this issue will easily become a favorite amongst fans of the series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIRL IN THE BAY #2

After confronting a version of herself that was never attacked and killed, Kathy freaks out and ends up meeting the spirit of a musician who is suffering similar bizarre occurrences. As the two try to figure out what happened to them and what to do about it, Kathy witnesses that fate has a way of catching up to her and she might be doomed to suffer the same destiny in all realities, even if it takes a little longer in her current world. The narrative continues to head into exciting and ambitious territory, weaving existential questions about spirituality into a murder mystery. Even more compelling than the narrative is the artwork, with Corin Howell managing to fill every corner of the page with captivating images. The only drawback to the issue is the narrative is starting to get a little too ambiguous, making it difficult to follow the various realities, though the book remains intriguing and engaging. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

MORNING IN AMERICA #1

Morning in America is a new mystery/horror series set in small-town America during the 1980s. If that feels familiar, it’s likely deliberate as the book will doubtless draw comparisons to Stranger Things, another mystery/horror series set in small-town America during the 1980s. There are a few key differences: the main characters are a quartet of teenage girls nicknamed the Sick Sisters instead of a quartet of 11-year-old boys, and the mystery (at least in the first issue) takes a back seat to introducing who the Sick Sisters are and why we should care about them. But honestly, something just didn’t click for me while reading the first issue. Maybe it’s because it leaned so heavily into introducing the Sick Sisters, its scant mentions of the mystery felt rather telegraphed. There’s kids disappearing, there’s a monster, there’s a big industrial mill, and there are some very heavy hints that the three are connected. Because of that, it felt like a very serious adaptation of a Scooby-Doo mystery, in that you don’t need to think too hard to start connecting dots. Maybe that will improve in upcoming issues, but the first issue of Morning in America left me feeling flat. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #26

Paper Girls marches towards the end, both literally and figuratively, in a mostly intriguing way. After the surprising conclusion in the last issue, it’s clear that each of the girls are completely out of their element, something that this issue spends a lot of time hammering home. While this issue is largely setting up for what’s to come, it’s done in a way that’s visually gorgeous and relatively on brand for the rest of the series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED SONJA #2

Red Sonja #2 features only a few core characters, but each one of them manages to cause such distinctly different reactions and emotions to bubble up. Through intense artwork and snappy dialogue, the issue flicks back and forth between different characters to build up to and resolve a conflict without wasting any time or space. Jokes and personalities shine through the writing and text is left out of panels when needed to let the striking visuals do that talking. Every following issue should look to accomplish what Red Sonja #2 does. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #1

Ronin Island sets forth an exciting new venture for BOOM! that will please and pry. Its debut issue builds up two leads readers can invest in immediately, but their mismatched personalities aren’t their only selling point. When their homeland comes under a supernatural threat, this apparent samurai story transforms into something more, and fans will be left eager to pick up a new issue to flesh out this debut’s big cliffhanger. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

SELF MADE #4

This is the first issue of the title that it feels has let off the gas pedal a bit. Understandably so; the world introduced so far has been incredibly expansive, and it deserves to be explored in several issues. When it comes to SELF/MADE #4, there’s something off, and I just can’t manage to put my thumb on it. Maybe it’s Rebecca seemingly acting completely out of character or the “playing God” arc that seems incomplete. Regardless, the premise of this title is still outstanding, and one hiccup doesn’t mean it’s all doom and gloom. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN #1

Dynamite rebuilds the Six Million Dollar Man for a new series that will delight new and old readers alike. David Hahn’s art is as uncomplicated and charming as Christopher Hastings’ characterizations of Steve Austin himself. The issue tells the story of Austin’s first adventure overseas as a secret agent. He heads to Japan, where he meets with a contact who claims someone is building missiles aimed at the United States. Hastings writes a lot of chemistry into the relationship between Austin and Agent Niko Abe, and that chemistry carries the minimalist plot. Han doesn’t waste a line in his artwork, and that clean look matches the straightforward story; it’s a simple and satisfying start for the new series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNNATURAL #8

Unnatural‘s second act comes to a close in a truly astonishing way. The second half of this issue has no shortage of plot twists and genuinely shocking moments, some of which almost warrant going back and rereading the whole series thus far. Andolfo’s world continues to feel wholly lived in despite all of the unexpected twists and turns, which makes this epic issue feel even more earned. It will be genuinely fascinating to see where Unnatural goes in its final arc. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA REANIMATOR #3

Herbert West thinks he’s found the perfect partner in the Queen of Death, though Vampirella knows exactly what such a pairing could lead to, forcing her to use West’s reanimating agent to awaken another powerful deity. When the four collide, allies are broken and created, all while a plan is enacted which could see doom for the entire universe. The Lovecraftian dialogue and story don’t entirely fit in with Vampirella’s wisecracks, with the issue mostly feeling unbalanced with these jarring tonal juxtapositions. Emphasizing the book’s juxtaposed tone is the art, which relies primarily on black-and-white sketches with the only color being used to heighten the more horrific elements. This works conceptually, yet the rough illustrating style gives more of the impression that the book was rushed as opposed to it being a stylistic choice. Regardless, West and Vampirella are compelling characters, so the issue isn’t a complete wash, with the narrative still having the potential to deliver some exciting experiences for the reader — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

VINDICATION #2

Vindication is a deeply uncomfortable read, which is exactly how it should be. Issue #2 deepens the story with both Turn and the crooked detective seeking the missing SD card. Turn wants it to vindicate himself by revealing who really did the murder he went to prison for. The cop? It seems he wants the card so he can destroy it and send a seemingly innocent man back behind bars. Layered on top of that are flashbacks that show the depth of the racism issue and paints an even less-flattering portrait of the police who appear bent not on being agents of justice and order but, instead, agents of oppression and harm. It’s a fascinating read that feels less like fiction and more like reality in a truly terrifying way, and even as things get worse for Turn, the story just gets better and better. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #189

The Walking Dead has been enjoying a spurt of new energy since arriving in the Commonwealth, bringing back the early days of success when Rick and his people first arrived in Alexandria. Now, in this bigger community, the political thrills have returned, along with the warring personalities, but the stakes are much higher. #189 is a quick, well-written issue that proves Kirkman is at his best when Rick Grimes is the center of attention. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #12

Witchblade takes a weird left turn, but I think that’s probably a good thing. We finally get a bit of an explanation over the Witchblade’s weird behavior in recent issues — it sucked up a powerful blood curse that’s causing it to lose its bond with its host. Ultimately, Alex (and the Witchblade) make a choice… which causes the best parts of this comic to get carved out of a rather messy arc and into something fresh and new. I like the dynamic between Alex, her ex-love Johnny, and her “sidekick” Maj, and hopefully the new status quo can put that dynamic more into focus. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5