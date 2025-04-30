These Are The 5 Essential Anakin Skywalker Comics to Read For Revenge of the Sith’s 20th Anniversary

Anakin Skywalker. The Chosen One. A name synonymous with both heroic potential and tragic downfall. Long before he donned the black armor and became Darth Vader, Anakin was a complex and compelling figure whose journey captivated audiences. While the Star Wars films provide the core story of his life, the expanded universe, particularly comic books, offers deeper insights into his character, his relationships, and the pivotal moments that shaped his destiny. From his early days as a Padawan struggling with the Jedi Order to his harrowing experiences during the Clone Wars and the internal conflicts that plagued him, these comic book tales enrich our understanding of the man behind the mask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While anything written before 2014 is no longer canon in the main Star Wars universe, these are five essential Anakin Skywalker comics that every Star Wars fan should read to gain a more nuanced perspective on the galaxy’s most tragic hero.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan & Anakin (2016)

Obi-Wan & Anakin is set between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. The miniseries delves into the evolving relationship between Obi-Wan Kenobi and his young Padawan, Anakin Skywalker. Written by Charles Soule, the story sees the pair sent to a remote, lawless planet to answer a mysterious distress call. Stripped of their usual resources and surrounded by hostile inhabitants, Obi-Wan and Anakin’s bond is tested as they confront the dangers of this unfamiliar world. Flashbacks interwoven throughout the story offer glimpses into Anakin’s early struggles with the Jedi Order and Palpatine’s subtle manipulations, highlighting the growing pains of the Chosen One and the early seeds of his eventual fall.

The comic beautifully captures the dynamic between the patient, thoughtful Master and his impulsive, powerful apprentice. It explores Anakin’s frustrations with the Jedi Code and his longing for connection, contrasting Obi-Wan’s steadfast adherence to the Jedi way with his growing concern for Anakin’s emotional well-being. The stark environment of the planet Carnelion IV serves as a backdrop for their internal and external conflicts, forcing them to rely on each other in unexpected ways. This series provides crucial insights into their formative years, showcasing the complexities of their relationship before the Clone Wars and the heavy burdens they both carried.

Star Wars: Republic: The Battle of Jabiim (2003-2004)

This multi-issue arc within the Star Wars: Republic series plunges Anakin and Obi-Wan into the brutal realities of the Clone Wars on the rain-soaked planet of Jabiim. When the Republic forces become bogged down and face overwhelming Separatist opposition, Anakin finds himself separated from Obi-Wan and leading a group of Jedi Knights who have lost their Masters. Amidst the relentless fighting and dwindling supplies, Anakin’s leadership skills and his capacity for compassion are put to the ultimate test as he tries to protect his fellow Jedi and the planet’s inhabitants from the Separatist onslaught.

The Battle of Jabiim is a gritty and emotionally charged portrayal of the Clone Wars, highlighting the immense pressure and moral ambiguities faced by the Jedi. Anakin’s character is further developed as he grapples with the responsibilities of command and the devastating losses of war. The storyline showcases his fierce loyalty and his growing frustration with the Jedi Council’s strategies, hinting at the disillusionment that will eventually contribute to his turn to the dark side. This arc is essential for understanding Anakin’s wartime experiences and the profound impact the Clone Wars had on his psyche.

Star Wars: Republic: Enemy Lines (2003)

Also part of the Star Wars: Republic series, this shorter arc sees Anakin stranded behind enemy lines after a fierce battle. He teams up with A’Sharad Hett, a Jedi Knight who is also a Tusken Raider. This unlikely alliance forces Anakin to confront his deep-seated trauma and hatred stemming from the death of his mother at the hands of Tusken Raiders, as seen in Attack of the Clones. As they navigate the perilous enemy territory, Anakin’s prejudices are challenged by Hett’s presence and his own internal struggles with anger and grief resurface.

Enemy Lines is a powerful exploration of Anakin’s inner turmoil and his capacity for both compassion and prejudice. It delves into the lingering emotional wounds from his past and how they continue to influence his actions and perceptions. The dynamic between Anakin and A’Sharad Hett offers a unique perspective on the complexities of identity and the Jedi’s often-rigid views on other cultures. This arc provides a crucial look at the personal demons that Anakin battles throughout the Clone Wars, making it a significant chapter in his overall narrative.

Star Wars: Age of Republic – Anakin Skywalker (2019)

This one-shot comic offers a focused character study of Anakin during the height of the Clone Wars. Written by Jody Houser, the story depicts a scenario where Anakin is presented with a tactical advantage that comes at a significant moral cost. Torn between his duty to the Republic and his own sense of what is right, Anakin grapples with the darker impulses that begin to surface within him. The comic highlights his internal conflict, showcasing his struggle to reconcile his powerful emotions with the Jedi Code he is sworn to uphold.

Age of Republic – Anakin Skywalker provides a concise yet insightful look into the internal battles that defined Anakin’s character during the Clone Wars. It effectively captures his arrogance, his compassion, and the ever-present temptation of the dark side. The comic emphasizes the difficult choices he faced and the slippery slope that ultimately led to his transformation into Darth Vader. This comic serves as a compelling microcosm of Anakin’s larger arc, making it a key read for understanding his pre-Vader persona.

Star Wars: Obsession (2004-2005)

This five-issue miniseries directly ties into the events leading up to Revenge of the Sith. Anakin, haunted by visions and a growing sense of unease, becomes obsessed with tracking down the elusive Separatist assassin Asajj Ventress. His pursuit becomes increasingly personal, blurring the lines between his Jedi duty and a vengeful desire to eliminate a perceived threat. Obi-Wan, concerned by Anakin’s increasingly erratic behavior and his disregard for the Jedi Code, attempts to guide his former Padawan, but Anakin’s inner turmoil and Palpatine’s subtle manipulations continue to cloud his judgment.

Obsession is a crucial comic for understanding Anakin’s state of mind in the final days of the Republic. It showcases his growing paranoia, his emotional instability, and his increasing reliance on his own instincts over the wisdom of the Jedi Council. The relentless pursuit of Ventress highlights his descent towards the dark side, fueled by fear, attachment, and a sense of being wronged. This series serves as a direct bridge between the Clone Wars and the tragic events of Episode III, making it essential reading for any fan interested in Anakin Skywalker’s complete story.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!