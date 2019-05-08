Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/8/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman and the Outsiders #1, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion – Boba Fett, and Excellence #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #1

Batman and the Outsiders are back after a bit of an absence, but their return is a welcome one. Writer Bryan Hill brings a bit of a fresh approach to the team by incorporating numerous big fan favorites, such as Black Lightning, Katana, and Batman, with younger characters The Signal and Orphan for team incarnation that feels a lot like the Bat Family and is equally as complex and slightly dysfunctional. Despite that, the issue’s central story feels a little too familiar with a character that will remind many readers too much of Marvel’s Cable. It’s a little cliche, but bottom line? While there are some potential pitfalls with cliché story elements and overly complicated team dynamics, Hill has set up for what could be the most promising Outsiders series yet. The unexpected approach to the team and the story with the cold open is an engaging way to kick things off and Dexter Soy’s engaging art keeps even the heavier sections of the story moving in a way where it never gets dull. It’s a promising start to the series and one worthy of the Outsider’s legacy. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #5

The story is going to a dark, strange, violent, and twisted place, putting each of the characters through the wringer. Jock’s art is perfect for this part of the journey, giving emotionally charged and slightly abstract images real power. Meanwhile, hope arrives in a strange and surprising package. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #11

The issue sees Selena’s high-speed chase intersecting with a pretty unique event, with high-octane and bizarre results. In terms of plot, things don’t advance in a massive way, but there’s still enough to make fans eager to read the next issue. The action sequences are depicted in a way that’s both electrifying and a little silly, which works in the issue’s favor more than it doesn’t. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1003

If you’re looking for the best Batman and Robin book in some time, Detective Comics is the place to be. While Peter Tomasi’s Arkham Knight storyline is compelling on its own, the real stars are the dynamic duo themselves. This is the most entertaining and genuine the pair have been in what feels like forever, and it’s the best dynamic between a Batman and Robin since Grayson was wearing the cowl. Brad Walker and Nathan Fairborn also turn in a stellar performance, bringing the duo’s adventures to life with an almost vintage styling viewed through a modern prism. If the continuing mystery of Arkham Knight can keep up, this is a classic arc in the making. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH #70

Gorgeous art, solid characterization, and an ambitious story are more or less par for the course on this title. It is difficult to get excited about another reinvention of The Flash’s origin story, but a cliffhanger in this issue is promising, and after 70 issues if you don’t have faith in Williason and Porter, you aren’t paying attention. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKMAN #12

A fitting conclusion to the second Hawkman arc, this issue is an explosive end to one of the best arcs this character has seen. With a pretty big twist that lays the groundwork for what comes next, it’s probably safe to say it doesn’t get much better than this when talking about Hawkman. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #9

Justice League Odyssey has been an enjoyable read overall even when it dips into exposition territory and, to an extent it does that this week. However, this issue it’s a weird shift of sorts that may finally be starting to give Green Lantern Jessica Cruz a real purpose in the story. Jessica has been kind of at a disadvantage this whole series. She’s on the mission by accident, she’s doesn’t really appear to have a part in the overall plan, but this week it starts to become clear that whatever Darkseid is actually up to may not be exactly as universe-saving as it appears. As the outsider of the group, Jessica may be seeing things most clearly. That potential adds a new dimension to the story and sure, most readers will have seen it coming, but it’s still a thrill to see it play out as one-by-one the heroes get swept deeper into to Darkseid’s plan with only Jessica left as a voice of reason and it’s done in a way that doesn’t feel perhaps as obvious as it is. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #9

It feels like House of Whispers is trying almost intentionally to keep readers at a distance. This issue is a stories-within-stories set up with Ezrulie challenging Anansie, but the framing device only serves to undercut the sense of urgency in these stories, and it takes to long to provide context to the first story. Another frustrating, middling installment of the series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

RED HOOD OUTLAW #34

Red Hood gains a bit of footing this month as compared to previous issues. Todd’s new entrepreneurial spirit isn’t at the lull it’s been at the past and things finally start moving forward here. Probably the thing that stands out most, to be frank, is Cully Hamner’s beautiful cover. The simplistic design uses negative space to contrast a bloodied Jason Todd against a white background in one of the most eye-catching covers of the week. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHAZAM #5

The issue’s four artists — Marco Santucci, Dale Eaglesham, Scott Kolins, and Max Raynor — are all terrific, but the “jam issue” aspect of the comic lends itself to uneven pacing and visual tone. The colorist, Mike Atiyeh, does a lot of heavy lifting to mask it, but is only about 85% successful. Meanwhile, the story feels like it is lagging a bit. Stuff is always happening, and there are four different storylines with plates in the air, but ultimately it does not feel like you get out of this issue much further along than you came into it. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #30

If you like issues that are pretty much just one long fight scene, Supergirl #30 is for you, but if you’re looking for something with a little more substance you’re not going to find it here. Kara finally faces off with Gandelo, but it just feels like more of the same. Kara still wants to avenge her people, she gets what seems to be her best chance with Gandelo, but the axe drives her to a rage that nearly takes her to a point of no only for her to be yanked back to her senses and find a better way. That’s pretty much happened multiple times in this general arc and while it’s not bad, it’s tired by now. Add to that a specific appearance at the end of the issue and everything just feels a little flat and exhausted, as though we’re past time to wrap this quest up. On top of all of that is that the art doesn’t do the story a ton of favors. It’s not entirely bad — there are some great panels, especially with Krypto — but Kevin Maguire’s art this issue is quite inconsistent with the only thing that seems to carry through is the heroine looking constipated when she’s supposed to be mad. It’s distracting in an unpleasant way. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #4

There’s some fun to be had here, and the art is beautiful as usual, but the superheroics take a back seat to the humor, and the humor in this issue lacks the sharpness of the first three. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #70

As Diana and company continue to investigate the town filled with love, and it all culminates in a good, but not great, issue. While the issue moves a bit slowly at parts, Wilson weaves in some great character beats, both with Diana and with further expanding the character of Atlantiades. Xermanico makes some genuinely interesting choices with the issue’s art, with certain panels looking gorgeous while others border on a little uncanny. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF CONAN BELIT #3

Belit, both the book and the character, finally finds a purpose in this issue, but it is perhaps too little, too late. Despite the fact that the writing, art, and pacing have all improved significantly, the book still takes a bit too much for granted, glossing over important stories and details that’d make readers care about anything that’s happening on the page. Belit #3 is fine, and that’s a compliment considering. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN APOCALYPSE AND X-TRACTS #3

Complications arise in Age of X-Man Apocalypse and X-Tracts #3 as we see more faults and struggles of the ragtag group of mutants. The hunt for Omega Red continues, and on that journey, we’re greeted with some beautiful artwork in panels with Unveil and Genesis. A downside to that in this issue is that any scenes without them seem blander by comparison, but the story flips back and forth between different scenarios quick enough to prevent things from becoming stale. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #10

What’s been building through the previous nine issues all comes to head in the best of ways. Coates has done a tremendous job writing Steve Rogers so far and this fish out of water tale only gets better month by month. With just the right pace and storytelling, it’s hard to go wrong with this run — it hasn’t let me down yet. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #5

Kelly Thompson and Carmen Carnero’s first arc comes to a close, and they saved one of their best issues for last. First off Carnero and Tamra Bonvillain’s artwork here is simply phenomenal, resulting in several poster worthy scenes. Thompson brings the Captain Marvel Rogue dynamic to satisfying close as well but also continues to build up other heroes like Hazmat and Echo, characters we are now once again fully invested in. There’s payoff for days at the need of this book if you’re a longtime fan of the Carol-verse (is that a thing? It is now) and even some promising setup for future issues. Seriously, Captain Marvel has never been better, and we can’t wait to see more. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #6

This issue of Conan the Barbarian sees the lone warrior battling against his greatest foe: bureaucratic incompetence. Conan’s surprising success only makes him more threatening and untrustworthy to those he seeks to aid. It’s a story that feels very true to Robert E. Howard’s idea concept of the barbarian and a solid read all around. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #6

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #6 is a touching standalone issue that cleverly shows what Spider-Man does on one of his days off. It’s a modern take on “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man,” but framed in a way that captures just how special Spider-Man is to his fans. Sadly, the comic also indirectly ties into one of the core arcs of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and adds a double dose of melancholy to an already tragedy-touched subject. Still, this is a nice comic, one that captures Spider-Man’s infinite kindness very well. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVADERS #5

Captain America finally manages to put the pieces together to discover the details of Namor’s terrifying plot, enlisting the help of the Avengers to ensure the safety of humankind. Unfortunately, Namor reminds Earth’s Mightiest Heroes that he’s not only one of the stronger beings on the planet, but also one of the smartest, putting the entire world at risk of his rage. After multiple issues of the pieces slowly being moved into place as readers learn more about Namor’s fragile emotional state, this chapter in the series starts putting those deadly plans into action, creating higher stakes for the conflict that the typical fracas between heroes. Not only does the action really pick up in the second half of the issue, but the potential carnage is even bigger than we imagined, leaving readers to truly wonder how our heroes can intervene before Namor causes irreversible damage. The creative team is proving that the best stories require investing in complex characters, rather than finding arbitrary reasons for them to beat on one another. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

LUX #1

Jumping into an established property in a way that’s welcoming to newcomers while still being engaging to existing fans seems like a challenging task, but the first issue of Lux balances the two audiences perfectly. It takes time to get acquainted with League of Legends‘ many champions, so Lux #1 starts things off at an accommodating pace while still giving League players those fanservice moments like Garen crashing down with his sword. Demacia darkens in terms of colors and in tone as the story progresses, and the complications within both Lux and the region that surface throughout make it evident why Lux was chosen out of so many other characters to star in her own series. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #5

In true warrior fashion, even after being poisoned by a wizard’s venom, Conan refuses to accept defeat until he finds his treasures and enacts his vengeance. Of course, this is easier said than done, as accomplishing both of these tasks will require a sacrifice from the barbarian, ultimately paving the way for one more mission to ensure his desires have truly been fulfilled. The final issue of the series delivers everything that has made the journey such a thrill for Conan fans, from evil wizards to the titular barbarian smashing things and shouting “Bah!” The book makes good on the savagery of its title, in addition to delivering plenty of humor and a surprising amount of heart, which may or may not be at risk of suffering the effects of a wizard’s poison. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #50

Spider-Man/Deadpool ends the only way a series like Spider-Man/Deadpool could end — with a conversation between its title characters and its creative team. The comic has gotten increasingly meta in recent months, and it seemed like the natural conclusion to bring in writer Robbie Thompson as an actual character during it’s final bow. As with every issue of the series, the jokes are a bit hit and miss, but I found myself smiling fondly more often than not, and I think that I’ll miss this series and its weird blend of heart, madness, and desire to stretch any length for an all right gag. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #2

After a solid opening issue, Symbiote Spider-Man #2 takes takes a slight step backwards as the plot meanders up until Spidey’s starts trading punches with a new mutant, Hardrock. The fight’s gruesome end and the comic’s final panels hint at what the endgame for Peter David’s throwback comic might be, and it has a lot of potential. The story also does a good job of continuing to dive into Quentin Beck, showing how he’s much more pathetic than outright evil. Let’s see if if the next issue can pick up some steam. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR BOBA FETT #1

This book gives Boba Fett fans everything they liked about the character in Empire Strikes Back. He lets his actions speak louder than words, he is ruthless in seeking his target, and his armor is completely badass. Writer Greg Pak clearly knows what fans have wanted from the character, which is why he delivers the deadly adventure we’d expect to see the mercenary embark on. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #32

Despite Aphra having a close call with death in the previous arc, the treasure hunter is up to her old tricks with a new partner in tow. As she carries out her latest assignment, the archaeologist (and the reader) learn more about her past and what makes it so difficult for her to establish emotional connections. Well, with the exception of one figure from her past who might find a way back into her life. This first issue feels almost like a reboot of the series, as it jumps forward in time by two months from her last adventure and offers a new character dynamic with her latest recruit. After months of convoluted narratives, the book has gotten back to the basics to deliver an exciting tale of a character who lives in the grey area between the Rebels and the Empire, all while both groups what to see her apprehended. Whether you’re just starting the book or have been a longtime reader, you’ll enjoy the book’s adventure, excitement, and emotional core. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #44

Squirrel Girl is midway through her “War of the Realms” tie-in, and if you’re going to tie into a mega event you either need to be meaningful to the main plot or simply entertaining. Squirrel Girl definitely falls into the latter camp, though the first half of the issue is a bit dull. The second half though shows how fun this impromptu team-up can be, and if the next issue continues hitting that delightful note this could end up being one of the better tie-in storylines. Even if it doesn’t hit that goal, it’s definitely good for a few laughs. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNSTOPPABLE WASP #7

Unstoppable Wasp #7 is a sweet issue that re-establishes Nadia, her friends, and her extended family. While the comic suffered from almost too much cuteness, Nadia has dealt with a ton of adversity in recent months, and pushing on that for more drama or tension might be too jarring for the comic’s mostly positive tone. I don’t think that writer Jeremy Whitley shies away from drama (the last page has a very dark undertone to it) but this issue is a nice deep breath before whatever happens in the next few issues. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #2

Journey Into Mystery deliberately lacks a sense of direction, as Balder and his assembled group of misfit heroes attempt to stay off the grid to avoid Ares and the forces of Surtur. I like Ares’ motivation for hunting Laussa, which ties into Secret Warriors and also sets up a possible purpose from Druid, and also how Laussa seems to be invisibly guiding her protectors for an unknown purpose. This comic is weird and quirky in the best ways, but it’s really let down by the art and lettering, all of which looks very amateurish at times. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #1

New Agents of Atlas is a fun tie-in to “War of the Realms” that also doubles as an introduction of several heroes from the Marvel: Future Fight mobile game. These heroes were all added to the game to build Marvel’s roster of international heroes, and they receive brief introductions as the War of the Realms spreads across Korea and parts of Southeast Asia. I also enjoy how the series continues threads from the current Champions title and also picks up previous story beats involving Amadeus Cho. Greg Pak, the writer of the book, created Cho, and it’s great to see him return to the character after he’s gone through several big changes. This book has lots of fun moments, weaves through several books’ worth of continuity, and stays accessible to new readers. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE #7

X-Force is finally coming into its own, and crazily enough the party hasn’t even started yet. This issue dives into more of the long and fascinating history between Cable and Stryfe, and while the stakes have always been high, they actually feel that way now. The strongest moments are actually the small exchanges in between the fighting, where we have a chance to remember why we love these characters in the first place. As for the visuals, they shine brightest when a darker color palette is at play, though the visuals are rather solid throughout. It feels like X-Force is finally figuring out what it is, and we couldn’t be happier. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALIENS RESISTANCE #4

Alien Resistance #4 features a creepy opening sequence and then quickly undercuts itself with a boring, meaningless chase scene that entirely defeats the real terror of the Alien sequence. I didn’t think there was a way to turn the xenomorph, one of the crown jewels of alien horror, into a generic monster, but this comic finds a way to turn them into mindless creatures chasing (and losing to) humans in the middle of a field. The art is stiff, the plot and dialogue are bad, and this is probably one of the worst chapters we’ve seen in the Aliens franchise. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

ANTHEM #3

Anthem‘s world is full of characters who just need a bit of spotlight to shine, and Anthem #3 is a perfect example. Fans know a bit of Jani’s history though your conversations in the game, but Mac Walters and Alexander Freed bring an emotional context to her story that only benefits those playing the game tenfold. Readers will be swept up in the final battle of Freemark on a personal level, and you truly will feel every blow. Hopefully, this is not the end of more stories in Anthem, because this proves how much potential there is. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCHIE #704

On the eve of the series’ brief “Archie and Sabrina” rebrand, this issue weaves a tale that’s relationship-heavy, but still pretty light and breezy. The issue sees Archie being cornered into becoming the town’s most eligible bachelor, something that quickly gets more and more complicated. The issue still has that upbeat, fun energy in every page and panel, even as certain B plots get darker. If you’ve been sticking wit this series thus far, this will surely continue to be an enjoyable read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

ATOMIC ROBO & DAWN OF NEW ERA #5

Atomic Robo & Dawn of New Era spent plenty of time setting up its introduction of Alan, and all that work is paying off. This fifth issue gives readers a breather as Alan makes his first steps into the world from his closed-off lab. The assimilation process is funny to watch, but the comic balances the humor with much-needed updates on vampires and phase walking. So, if you’ve been needing a catch-up on the series, then this refresher chapter is meant for you. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BETTY & VERONICA #5

The final issue of Betty & Veronica is here, and the book goes out on the note that it began on: a genuine representation of honest female friendship and the richness of that relationship. Told in the frame of Betty’s valedictorian address, the issue deftly weaves together the series’ various storylines. While it could rightly be said that some of the solutions are too easy and with too many happy endings, the message remains strong. The characters within this take on Riverdale are a community that is stronger together even as they find their own ways in the world. It’s that hopeful, postive note that makes the issue and the whole series one of the best reads in contemporary comics. It’s sad that the series is done, but there’s so much good to take away from the story. Jamie Lee Rotante has created an instant classic with Betty & Veronica. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER AGE OF DOOM #10

Black Hammer returns with a bang, and it’s all too delightful. While Lemire and company could have drawn the “getting the band back together” out until the end of time, they wrap it up nice and tight this issue allowing the story to move forward at a pleasantly brisk pace. In a world full saturated with superhero comics, this team manages to continually innovate to story time and time again so that they don’t blend in and fall by the wayside. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #38

Wes Craig manages to create a beautiful, kinetic, and at times disorienting issue, creating a sense of momentum in a comic that could easily have become little more than talking heads. It serves Rick Remender’s sharp character work and dialogue well. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

EMPTY MAN #7

The Empty Man gets very esoteric in its latest issue with the return of one of its original central characters. The original Empty Man miniseries ended with Agent Langford disappearing through a door of flesh to hunt the Empty Man. Now he’s back with three semi-sentient tumors attached to his stomach and a new understanding of what exactly the Empty Man is. If you were expecting the Empty Man to be some kind of personified evil, you might be disappointed by the book’s revelation, and I think that we’ll need a little bit more explanation and examination before I’m entirely sold on what the Empty Man truly is. Still, this book continues to surprise and intrigue, even as it quickly rushes towards a more apocalyptic setting. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

EVE STRANGER #1

Eve Stranger is essentially a millennial version of Jason Bourne with even more hints at secrets layered in its first chapter. Some of it is a little on the nose, but it’s a mostly intriguing read powered by a fantastic inner monologue/narration. The mystery surrounding Eve is one that will require many, many answers, but there’s more than enough information to get you hooked and keep you coming back for more. Eve Stranger is an exciting affair that’s certainly worth a pull. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXCELLENCE #1

The world of magic can be quite surreal, and to get the most out of it one needs to be grounded by something or someone else. Thankfully that’s certainly the case with a new series from Image Comics titled Excellence, where writer Brandon Thomas, artist Khary Randolph, and colorist Emilio Lopez bring an amazing world of magic and wonder to life with the emotional and familial weight to give that wonder its impact. Excellence lives up to its name in spades. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

GEARS OF WAR HIVEBUSTERS #1

A dense opening doesn’t get Gear of War Hivebusters #1 off to the best of starts, but it quickly finds its footing a few pages in. One might expect from a Gears comic that the best parts would come from weapon-laden humans shredding Locusts — and this isn’t to say that those moments aren’t satisfying — but the issue shines outside of the combat. Hivebusters #1 goes right up to the edge of being overly long but ends at just the right point that left me with optimistic expectations for #2. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

GUNNING FOR HITS #5

Gunning For Hits makes pace with its latest issue, but its predictable ending will leave readers on a flat note. The series’ staple wit is in full play here at Martin continues living a self-aggrandizing lifestyle, but all pity for Slade and Stunt Growth fall to the wayside with their actions. Now, fans are awaiting Gunning For Hit‘s most foreseeable death, but its sleepy announcement will have fans underwhelmed. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

HIT-GIRL SEASON TWO #4

Hit-Girl brings the Hollywood arc to its big conclusion, though for all the over-the-top action it doesn’t exactly end with a bang. To be fair though, that action is outrageous, and for those who love cartoonish levels of violence you’ll get plenty here. What is missing though is the character interactions to have that payoff in a meaningful way, as the big reveal regarding D***Taker feels a bit too simple and straightforward, and once that’s gone the bloody fighting can only take you so far. I did laugh out loud several times throughout the issue however, and Kevin Smith’s commentary on society and Hollywood did delight on more than one occasion. This was also one of Pernille Orum and Sunny Gho’s strongest issues to date, but as a whole it just doesn’t live up to that promise we saw in the previous issue. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

LODGER #5

A satisfying and visceral conclusion to the first arc of The Lodger ends the only way it can, and leaves you wanting more. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #3

Ronin Island steps out with its third issue and leaves fans on a deliciously upsetting cliffhanger. Sexism and old-world values come to a head as the Shogun of Japan is introduced… but he is more than inept. The issue ends with a revelation made about Kenichi, leaving everyone from Sato to Hana in disbelief. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SAMURAI JACK LOST WORLDS #1

While Samurai Jack: Lost Worlds #1 has the bones of what made so many Samurai Jack television episodes great, it winds up falling short of joining the pantheon of great Jack tales. The story shows Jack stepping into a town whose citizens have dedicated themselves to imitating his way of life, led by someone who looks exactly like Jack. But the exploration of the town, Jack’s inevitable conflict with his doppelgänger, and the climactic twist all feel rushed, giving the story very little time to breathe and resonate. Samurai Jack stories have always relished on deliberate pacing, but this one felt like it was sprinting to get Jack up, out, and on to the next location. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHE COULD FLY LOST PILOT #2

The story here begins to unravel a bit as it loses itself amongst its own twists and turns. At times this issue comes across as messy, a real disappointment compared to every issue that’s come before it. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #16

“What if Sonic did zombies” continues this week, and between the panel layouts for the dumping of the virus, the full-page, four-panel reveal of its slow creep to infect a sleeping critter, and the general storyline, it might just be the best IDW’s Sonic has been since the move. Regardless of whether you cared about Sonic before, you should now. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #21

Despite Luke and Han being explicitly told to carry out a mission to secure supplies for Princess Leia, Han can’t help engaging in some criminal activity that could potentially make this mission even more fruitful. The dynamic between all of the major players in the Star Wars saga is the major selling point, though this story honing in on Luke and Han allows us to witness their playful banter, Han’s tendencies for deception, and Luke’s heroism, offering an amusing and action-packed story. The second narrative explores a mission carried out by Kabe, the memorable bat-faced creature from the Mos Eisley Cantina, where she uses her unassuming presence to get the jump on the Empire, all in search of Blue Milk. Her exploits are light-hearted and unexpected, delivering a playful backstory for a character appears cute but clearly had ulterior motives if they were hanging out with the likes of those cantina regulars. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNNATURAL #9

This issue covers a surprising amount of territory given the narrative that Unnatural has weaved thus far, but it still makes for a pretty good issue. Leslie’s internal conflict sort of takes center stage with things, while weaving in a really interesting expansion of a certain character’s backstory. The art and narrative are both genuinely great, and the cliffhanger essentially plunges things into a whole new direction. If you’ve enjoyed where Unnatural has gone thus far, you will hopefully like where things are headed. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WYRD #3

Wyrd is a disjointed comic, a strange mix of violence, debauchery, and science fiction. It’s deliberately weird, but seems to struggle with finding a consistent tone. There’s a few pages that have some experimental panel layouts, others that seem to take the tone of a noir comic, and then the last scene seems entirely disconnected from everything else. This comic feels somehow incomplete, or in need a few more pages to help casual readers understand the book. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5