Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/24/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes House of X #1, Batman: Curse of the White Knight #1, and Archie vs. Predator II #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1013

With “Event Leviathan” unfolding, Action Comics has been in a very tangible way left with a lot of development as opposed to action yet, even without the action, #1013 manages to be both suspenseful and exciting in equal turn. To be clear, readers aren’t going to find much in the way of answers this issue. Instead, each detail and solution leads to another question and a larger puzzle, and it’s something that propels the reader forward with an ever growing sense of urgency. Complementing that again this week is Szymon Kudranski’s incredible art that conveys the action that the words themselves don’t. It’s a perfect pairing and it makes for another, standout issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATGIRL #37

This issue has a lot of ground to cover—as a “Year of the Villain” tie-in, a continuation of the recent events in Barbara’s life, and an interesting tie back to who Barbara has grown to be as a character. Cecil Castellucci juggles them all pretty flawlessly, while bringing an incredibly strong voice to Barbara. Carmine Di Giandomenico’s art brings a bit of new life into the issue as well, with the fight scenes between Barbara and Killer Moth rendered in a way that’s equal parts stylish, tasteful, and a little cartoony. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #34

Four issues into the “Divide, Conquer and Kill” storyline and Batman Beyond still feels like it’s running in place with #34. After a brief recap we get the same schtick of people not realizing that the shape-shifting villain False Face is impersonating someone (rather poorly), only this time it’s Terry instead of Bruce. By the halfway point you’re left tapping your foot as the supposed “World’s Greatest Detective” takes far too long to figure out what’s happening, while Splitt once again pops up to not do anything interesting. Hopefully this story wraps sooner rather than later. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #1

Batman: White Knight gave fans a world where the Joker was sane once more, bringing Jack Napier to the forefront as a hero instead of the brutal killer readers have come to know. In fact, by the end of that book, Napier had succeeded in bringing Batman down a peg or two by uncovering Gotham’s corruption, something Joker had failed to do. However, with Joker in control now, he’s intent on putting things back the way they were before Napier. Batman: Curse of the White Knight is a gorgeous and reflective look at the Dark Knight unlike any other, and we couldn’t recommend it more. — Matt Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #10

There’s a beautiful moment in comics where an unassuming panel from one issue can be revisited with powerful new resonance in a later issue. Books of Magic #10 includes one such moment. With a single panel, a single line of dialogue, a relationship established in the series’ first issue is turned on its head, going from sad to outright tragic. It’s made more powerful by how Kat Howard’s script stresses that the downturn is the result of Timothy Hunter’s own actions, his attempts to keep those around him safe. It’s all sold by Tom Fowler’s expressive character work, and packaged with a game-changing surprise ending. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1008

A Joker story always carries with it some expectations, and those expectations might have been the downfall of this particular “Batman vs. Joker” tale. Peter Tomasi shows a deft hand at making the most mundane of actions into tense encounters. His Joker in artist Doug Mahnke’s hands is menacing. Even when holding something as ordinary as peanuts or cotton candy, Mahnke’s Batman impresses at several points as well, but the actual encounter between Batman and Joker feels too familiar and without stakes to leave any sort of lasting impression. You don’t feel as if you’ve discovered anything new about either figure by the issue’s end, and there’s not enough action to compensate for the lack of depth. In short, this is a fine Batman/Joker story, but don’t expect any fireworks. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #5

Dial H for Hero #5 took a break from its formula of hurling out a new batch of heroes this week to give some backstory into the H-Dial, the Heroverse and what happened to Robby Reed to turn him into The Operator. If you’re not a fan of a comic trying to explain metaphysical fictional concepts, the first half of the issue might not click, but things quickly get back on track with another emotional flashback involving Miguel and Superman. There’s also a cliffhanger that promises for a wild #6, so consider this a deep breath before the plunge. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE FLASH #75

Comics are a visual medium, which raises the question why this issue is narrated like a radio drama. Every page is coated in narration, often describing what is happening in the very panels it is juxtaposed with. That slows the reading experience considerably and pulls attention away from competent draftsmanship. What’s far worse is that this climax spends most of its time telling readers why events matter and how they occur, rather than showing them. Despite this being the conclusion to a long arc, there is little to no groundwork laid for the big moments and many sequences read as being entirely unearned. Central City’s love for The Flash is taken for granted and The Flash’s own ability to overcome seemingly impossible challenges is accomplished through hand-waving. Both backup features suffer from the same problem, as well. All of “Year One” has been a slog and the final chapter serves as a summary of its substantial flaws. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

DC #2

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #7

Bruno Redondo and Adriano Lucas create an emotive issue, using body language and color to sell a desperate situation. The layouts feel a little more static than usual, but the action choreography and facial expressions even things out. This issue feels, from a script point of view, like the one that fits the most nicely into what could have been a classic, pre-Crisis Freedom Fighters issue. There’s a bit of pro-US speechifying, and a lot of talk about duty and desperation. All in all it feels like one of the more procedural issues of the series, but that doesn’t make it bad. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #13

There’s a storm (yes, another one) and Justice League Dark is on the frontline once again. This two-story issue almost reads likes an annual, following two completely separate arcs within one cover. Thanks to Buckingham, Gray, and Lucas, the first story—”The Last Lord of Order”—has some of the most beautiful sequential art you’ll see this week. Little happens plot-wise this issue but, thankfully, the conversations that do happen are necessary and meaningful. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #250

If you’re thinking Looney Tunes might do something special for its 250th issue, get ready for disappointment. The issue’s three parts include a weirdly mean-spirited baseball tale, an outdated parody of extreme sports, and a roller derby storyline that drags on for far too long. A lot of the jokes don’t land this time around and the stories went in the most predictable directions, making the whole thing feel like a slog. Maybe when the run reaches #500 it’ll knock it out of the park, but not this time. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #7

After the cataclysmic events of last issue, Martian Manhunter is continuing to pack a punch in a whole new way. J’onn and Diane begin to truly investigate where Ashley Adams might be hiding, which introduces the readers to a bizarre new twist in the process. Orlando crafts a tale that reads like the best crime, most intimate procedural, combined with a pretty hearty dose of gory Lovecraftian horror. Martian Manhunter is better than ever, and it will be thrilling to see where it goes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #18

This arc might have grown a little convoluted as things went on, but it comes to a close in a largely-entertaining way. The Terrifics’ fight against the Noosphere continues to evolve, as does the issue’s conversation about religion and technology, albeit with some slightly-frustrating road bumps. What really sticks out are the issue’s visually and narratively bizarre moments, which remind readers just how unique this book is. The Terrifics are in new territory after this issue—especially if those last few pages are any indication—and here’s hoping it’ll continue to work in the series’ favor. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #75

The climactic return of the Amazons, retaking of Themyscira, and reunion with Hippolyta turns out to not be very climactic in this oversized anniversary issue. While the extended page count prevents any individual sequence from feeling rushed the overall chain of events reads as a perfunctory restaging of the series. Everything occurs in a neat order with seemingly little resistance, especially when one considers how long Wonder Woman has taken in building to this moment. Grail remains an uninspiring antagonist and the thematic core of this conflict is resolved with hand-waving and platitudes about honor that fail to address its clear basis in current events. The layouts, especially those featuring ornate framing and multiple spreads are impressive, but fail to elevate the story they contain. Wonder Woman #75 sets up a potential jumping on point for new readers, but serves primarily as a jumping off point for current ones. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF CONAN: BÊLIT #5

At the end of this miniseries there is a genuine question to be asked about its purpose. The climactic battle against a cult of Set is presented as the natural conflict built across four prior issues, yet those issues have been scattered and failed to build any momentum for this fight; even the fight itself appears staid on the page. Belit’s victory is never in doubt and her characterization has changed little since the earliest few panels. There’s little growth to be found and much of the character-oriented moments are spent justifying Belit’s love and sacrifice for Conan, which reads poorly considering Conan’s typical misogyny. This was a strange, largely directionless series, one that will be quickly forgotten beneath the continuing onslaught to Conan spin-offs. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26

Fred Myers is the best part of the current Amazing Spider-Man run. His charm is every bit as magnetic as it was in Superior Foes of Spider-Man providing some much-needed fun for this cardboard presentation of Peter Parker. That duo’s narrative runs along very familiar tracks for this franchise, while the introduction of a new Sinister Syndicate provides a lot more promise. Unfortunately, the Syndicate sequences are pummelled with superficial jokes about human resources and shared workspaces. They are the quality of humor that is generally intended to be worked out on an open mic night and result in diminishing a collective of women to one, very long and unfunny punchline. If they were provided with even half as much humanity and personality as Boomerang, it would have made this issue much more bearable. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #16

This entire issue reads as extraneous fare with the exception of the final few pages in which the big twist of this plot is revealed. The build to that plot follows the established pattern of this arc in which it is repeated, with great vigor, that feeding Galactus magic is a bad idea. What plays out here is a familiar Marvel Comics sequence in which many heroes and entities battle the same antagonist only to show just how powerful it is. That idea, by itself, is tedious and requires an incredible delivery to make what is essentially a stalling technique rewarding. The pages on display are not. Various characters float in space; individual encounters are provided too little detail or a unique enough perspective to leave much of an impression. The result is an unnecessary issue with little to offer even on style points. Pass. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

FEARLESS #1

Anthologies can be a hard sell in comics. Often there may be one worthwhile flagship titles a few slapdash extras pad out the page count, but Fearless #1 brings the goods on every page. Seanan McGuire, Claire Roe, and Rachelle Rosenberg’s lead story offers different views of different kinds of relationships in the lives of some of Marvel’s most recognizable heroines. We get an intimate moment between Sue and Reed Richards, something more fun between Carol Danvers and one of her friends, and more introspective look at Storm as she ruminates on the conflict between man and nature. It’s all unified, narratively and thematically, by a mysterious camp for female empowerment that will hook readers of. The second story, a Mille the Model tale from Leah Williams, Nina Vakueva, and Rosenberg is a delightful change of pace and that gives its characters instant depth with snappy dialogue and interesting relationship. The book’s last story—from Kelly Thompson, Carmen Carnero, and Tamra Bonvillain—is a single gag played out over three pages, but it is a good gag. Fearless #1 is an excellent package that shows off some of Marvel’s best established and up-and-coming talents. Anyone looking for the future of comics should look here — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

For hyping up the “Death of Rocket,” there’s surprisingly little Rocket in this issue. Seriously, he’s hardly even in it! That said, this arc with the Universal Church of Truth is still a bit interesting, despite being unlike anything involving the UCT before. With a new artist on board for this second arc, things could have started out well, but I have to admit, it is a misfire. The story seems disjointed and rushed, and it’s certainly not up to par with the six issues that came before it. If we want to compare it to television, this most certainly was a filler episode trying to help build anticipation for a future story. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1

The title of this new miniseries is accurate as it delivers a highly condensed summary of the most important moments in Marvel Comics continuity from creation through the late 1800s. However, the delivery fails to provide any of the power found in great histories or biographies. Following a brief introduction of the series’ framing device, it essentially places Wikipedia summaries into narrative captions in roughly chronological order. There is no connection between this extensive list of events as the comic offers several key events on most page connected by an implied “and then this happened.” That creates an interminable read that will likely fail to entice anyone unfamiliar or quickly bore even those with encyclopedia knowledge. Javier Rodriguez’s presentation of these moments is as stunning as all of his recent work, filling each panel with well-designed figures and powerful perspectives. The lack of connection between these panels makes them best savored individually as they lack any momentum. No matter how beautiful The History of the Marvel Universe might be in its presentation, it’s ultimately no better than the most tedious of college lecture halls. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2

HOUSE OF X #1

What Hickman brings to the X-Men can perhaps be best summarized by one word: intent. He’s going somewhere big with this. Where isn’t clear, but there’s a sense of purpose to House of X #1 that has been lacking from the X-Men line for some time. The era of X-Men has arrived. It’s fascinating, it’s well-drawn and well-colored, it has great character moments, and it has direction. But it is not the X-Men as you’ve ever seen them before. The only thing left to decide is: Are you in, or are you out? — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #5

The first arc of this new volume concludes on a high note. Kamala uses her typical blend of Inhuman superpowers and internal wisdom in order to resolve conflicts to everyone’s satisfaction. This conclusion isn’t anything outside of the scope Ms. Marvel fans have come to expect, but it does hit all of the right notes well enough to reassure everyone the character is in good hands. There is also a big twist that ensures more than simple stability in the future. After five issues it’s clear that Magnificent Ms. Marvel remains a flagship title and Marvel must-read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL RISING #5

Marvel Rising didn’t make the strongest first impression, but it’s a series that steadily improved with each issue. This final issue shifts the point of view to Squirrel Girl and that helps make it the best issue of the five. Doreen seeks emotional support from her squirrel friend Tippy-Toe, talks through a conflict with a literal trash monster, and reaches out to another young, female hero to form a stronger bond. The scaffolding of all of this is by-the-books superhero fare, but the emotional core is there and shines bright enough to make it a worthwhile read. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVELS EPILOGUE #1

Every installment of the original Marvels released 25 years ago functioned as a meditation on a big idea, and this new epilogue is no exception. The story features a brief battle between the X-Men featured in Giant-Size X-Men #1 and Sentinels, but the comic is really about change. Human characters provide the same sense of awe that made the original an instant classic, and they engage with these spectacular events in a clarifying fashion. New diversity and stories are presented as an exciting evolution about already potent foundation. There is a powerful generational aspect to the story as well as a father recognizes the world he helped describe will continue to evolve for and with his daughters. Rather than reducing itself to didacticism or platitudes, Ross and Busiek provide readers with the experience of the joy, hope, and sometimes fear that comes with change, ultimately encouraging superhero readers everywhere to embrace a better future, rather than wage war for the status quo. All of that accomplished in only 16 pages? That’s truly marvelous. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #45

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur roars onto shelves with #45 this week, but the static issue will confuse more than it will delight. Readers will find Lunella on another class trip, but things get wonky with a long-dead dinosaur enters the equation. Filled with sporadic talk of the time continuum, this issue will leave fans scratching their heads by the end despite all of Lunella’s lengthy exposition. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

SECRET WARPS: ARACHKNIGHT ANNUAL #1

Uff da, where to start with this one? If you enjoyed the Infinity Warps part of Infinity Wars, you’re going to absolutely adore Secret Warps. With each passing issue, things begin getting more convoluted and complicated. That said, this issue, in particular, is delightfully bonkers featuring mashups from Earth-712, the Earth of the original Squadron Supreme, and Earth-148611, the alternate reality of Marvel’s New Universe. While casual fans are going to see this and scratch their heads, there are dozens of Easter eggs in store for the die-hards, that’s for sure. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

SHURI #1

Shuri’s story—and the adventure with the Space Lubber—comes to an end this week in #10. I have to be honest: I’ve not been a fan of this run. Nnedi Okorafor’s storytelling has been uneven, a little strange, and while she’s always had the spirit of Wakanda and Shuri at heart, it’s been a difficult tale. That said, while #10 wraps things up in a terribly convenient bow, it does so in a way that offers a strong sense of hope, empowerment, and sets the stage for a very promising future for the character. That sense of hope and promise makes an otherwise too easy, too cliche conclusion to the run a lot easier to handle. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #69

After the surprise reveal of Leia’s “boyfriend,” we learn the details of their relationship, which could allow Leia and Han to take advantage of him for the sake of the Rebellion. Meanwhile, Chewbacca and C-3PO have a tough decision to make about whether or not to eradicate sentient beings made of rock and Luke meets another Force-sensitive figure. Each story delivers the signature components of each character, though the fractured narrative feels more like an anthology book chronicling these different adventures more than one cohesive issue. This isn’t necessarily a fault of the book, as the nature of the narrative requires fragmentation, with some fans likely appreciating the delineation of the storylines while other fans might be disappointed. Regardless of the book’s actual structure, the pacing manages to not only deliver fans authentic character moments while progressing their various narrative forward to an appropriate degree, putting them all in somewhat new and exciting situations. Phil Noto’s artwork continues to look gorgeous, with Luke’s introduction to another Force-user who doesn’t seem to align with the ways of the Jedi or the Sith potentially setting him up for some interesting self-reflection. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SWORD MASTER #1

Sword Master #1 gives readers a proper introduction to a “new” hero recently introduced in a War of the Realms tie-in series. Back in 2016, Marvel teamed up with the Chinese company NetEase to develop several Chinese superheroes created by Chinese talent. Several of these heroes, including a teenage hero named Sword Master, were integrated in the wider Marvel Universe as part of “War of the Realms” and will co-star in a new Agents of Atlas book written by Greg Pak. As part of the build up to the new Agents of Atlas series, Marvel has re-published the original series starring Sword Master, complete with a new English translation and a new backup written by Pak. The first issue lays the seeds for an interesting origin story rooted in ancient Chinese lore, the main series establishes Sword Master as a determined teen looking for his missing father and brother, whose disappearance is tied to an ancient sword. While not exactly an original origin story, it feels very much like a “Marvel” superhero origin, complete with way too much angst. The Pak-written backup mostly serves to forge some connections between Sword Master and Shang-Chi, both of whom will appear in the upcoming Agents of Atlas comic. Once again, it’s mostly standard superhero fare, but it does end on a tease that should have Marvel fans coming back next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #14

The issue opens with Tony and Carol Danvers having a difficult conversation, which quickly spirals out of their control due to a technologically-savvy villain. From there, Dan Slott and Jim Zub create a narrative that juggles quite a lot but carries through an interesting narrative about humanity and agency. The art from Valerio Schiti molds everything together really well, especially when it comes to the packed fight sequences. Some moments are stronger than others, but overall it’s a pretty entertaining issue. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #1

Valkyrie Jane Foster is off to a pretty remarkable start with its first issue. From the first page to the last, every appearance of Jane Foster as Valkyrie is marked by stunning artwork and a confidence that exudes from not only that but also the hero’s inner monologues and dialogue. That confidence is tempered with a vulnerability as Valkyrie struggles to balance the two states, at times even referencing other heroes like Spider-Man who have dealt with similar issues. This first issue can be a lot to take in since it has to catch you up to Valkyrie’s current position, but you get to know her and become invested in her story surprisingly quick. With dark and light tones balanced as well as Valkyrie’s coming to terms with her new role, Valkyrie Jane Foster feels promising. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

WEB OF VENOM: FUNERAL PYRE #1

There’s nothing to be found in this issue that won’t be more efficiently or entertainingly presented in the first issue of Absolute Carnage. It follows Andi Benton (the former Mania) as she is forced to battle the resurrected Carnage. The plot itself functions as a teaser to the upcoming event, explaining what readers should expect if anyone picking this up has somehow not been reading Venom already. That also means that very little is changed (unless you care deeply about Andi’s living situation), so this one-shot is forced to get by on style points. The inclusion of two artists with notably different styles and an extended battle sequence that barely function, leave a poor impression, if any at all. Considering its tire-spinning point in a larger story and lack of entertaining execution, this is one one-shot worth skipping. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE #706

Sabrina and Archie’s budding relationship has been one of the most intriguing parts of this Archie relaunch—and this issue finally begins to explain how the duo got together. The actual answer seems both as contrived and completely accidental as you’d expect, with supernatural beings, painting fences, and a movie-musical. The end result combines everything that’s been great about this Archie relaunch with the spooky lushness of the current Sabrina miniseries, as Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki create an endearing story. Jenn St-Onge’s art is pitch-perfect for this issue, bringing on the stylish and cartoony sensibility that she brought to last year’s criminally-underrated Nancy Drew series. This issue is a delight, and sets the groundwork for some really interesting things to come in the world of Archie. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR II #1

Archie vs. Predator II #1 delivers what might have seemed impossible, a rewarding sequel to a story that slaughtered its core cast and setting. Rather than repeating what made the original work, this narrative is allowed to explore further and really engage with its own premise as two aging intellectual properties attempting to reinvigorate one another. There is commentary on both halves, Archie Comics and Predator, but the heart of this issue is about more than familiar icons. It’s a story about how we update our favorite stories and delivers a killer hook for this theme in its final pages. These pages should assuage any rational skepticism and restoke interest in what is bound to be one of the strangest and most intriguing concepts of 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ASCENDER #4

Ascender #4 really advances the story this week and as the different elements of the plot start to come back into play, it makes for a genuinely engaging and intriguing read. For the first time in a few issues, it’s not only Mila’s story that we get a look at. We get a bit more about Mother, the resistance, and in one of perhaps the most stunning panels of the issue, the resistance’s big move. That said, while the issue definitely picks up the pace the story still feels like it’s wandering a bit. Mila’s story feels very disconnected, Mother’s story still feels too vague, and while the book is obviously trying to push the stories together, it still feels tenuous at best and it’s enough to diminish the overall enjoyment of the issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BONE PARISH #11

Bone Parish might be coming to an end, but it’s abundantly clear that it’s not going down without a fight. This penultimate issue is heartbreaking, action-packed, and unbelievably intense, as Bunn begins to tie up the disparate threads that have made up this series thus far. Scharf does some genuinely interesting things with the issue’s visuals, which will make you look at key moments and segments in a whole new way. It will be fascinating to see how this series concludes. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

CURSE WORDS #23

With only a couple of issues left in the series, this installment of Curse Words spends most of its page explaining how it arrived at this climactic showdown between Wizord and Sizzajee. The opening and closing of the issue build tension and clearly establish the stakes and features of that battle, but everything in between functions as an enormous recap. This is the story of how Margaret fought her own battles. While there’s charm and some solid jokes embedded in that narrative, it is presented as an information dump, a video game cutscene. Not only does this deliver an important story element far too late in the series, it also drains all emotion from the parental reunion which immediately precedes it. This issue reads like tidying up before the big finale and fans can only hope that this overstuffed issue of narration is worth what comes next. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: A DARKENED WISH #2

A Darkened Wish continues its ambitious exploration of an adventuring party ripped apart by an unknown tragedy. The new D&D comic, written by B Dave Walters and illustrated by Tess Fowler, is as much a mystery comic as it is a fantasy book. The bulk of the comic shows Elaine and her friends enjoying their newfound life on the sea, while the end shows that same group as wizened veterans battling against each other after one member went rogue. Fowler’s artwork is absolutely gorgeous, filled with expressive characters and terrifying scenes pulled straight out of the nightmares of a D&D player. At times, the pacing of the book is uneven – there’s a dragon attack that’s a bit muddled and comes a bit out of nowhere. However, those flaws shouldn’t deter anyone from reading the comic, which remains a very fun read. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

FARMHAND #10

The second arc of Farmhand leaves the Jenkins family firmly planted in the town that Zeke sought to flee for so long. It’s a relatively quiet ending that reaffirms the biggest mysteries and threats of the series, before introducing a couple more in a killer cliffhanger. The issue is confident in its direction and appears to have laid all of the groundwork necessary for the upcoming climactic midpoint and whatever fallout that will entail. For now the focus rests on individual characters and family dynamics, a consistent strength. No matter how big the conspiracy behind the Jenkins Seed may be, this has always been a story about how families survive and rebuild in the wake of trauma. That is what makes this issue and the entire second arc strong as Farmhand prepares for future fireworks. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GLOW SUMMER SPECIAL #1

IDW’s GLOW Summer Special is without author Tini Howard and artist Hannah Templer and, unfortunately, it really shows. Virtually all of the irreverent humor and fun group dynamics that the miniseries shines with is gone this issue, and what’s left behind is mostly a goofy in-ring storyline that leaves most of the characters on the sidelines. If you’re fans of the show then you absolutely should check out the ongoing miniseries, but this one is absolutely skippable. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

INVISIBLE KINGDOM #5

When Invisible Kingdom began, there seemed to be a lack of consequence to the corruption discovered by its lead characters. Sure, this powerful religious order and this mega-corporation are in league with one another, but so what? Invisible Kingdom #5, the finale of the series’ first arc, circles back around to emphasize that the lack of consequence is the point. The people of these worlds—are own as well as those within the setting of the series—are so inundated by rampant corruption that this kind of fraud and conspiracy doesn’t register. G. Willow Wilson has laid a subtle narrative trap here. She almost spoils it by having Vess spell it out, but it still works. Couple that with a thrilling, wilding space showdown illustrated by Christian Ward’s fluid line work and bold colors—enhanced, as usual, by Sal Cipriano’s stylish lettering—and you have a wild ride of an issue. This is the first step on what feels destined to be a rewarding interstellar journey. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

KILLER GROOVE #3

This issue opens with a potent juxtaposition of music and violence with panels that match preparations for both into a powerful, silent, single page narrative. That level of skill is on display throughout Killer Groove #3, whether it’s showcasing a murder or delivering some hardboiled, detective banter. The underlying narrative oscillates between being shaggy and scattered, though, playing more with the latter in this installment. While the story succeeds in bringing its central characters together, the conflict used to assemble them is poorly articulated, especially in its connection to Jonny. When this story hits its high notes, it’s impeccable, but there are a lot of rough edges that undermine a very effective presentation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LAZARUS: RISEN #2

The first half of this installment of Lazarus is nothing short of stunning, a perfect display of how action can be presented in comics for maximum effect. Dialogue is used to carefully parse time as it is fractured between multiple panels, allowing readers to rest with combatants before ratcheting up tension with each new, fast-paced panel. It’s a masterclass and justifies the cost of this issue alone. The more subtle work of exploring family dynamics and the ever-changing winds of war is almost as rewarding, though. Readers will appreciate how “Risen” delivers both notable changes to this saga and sets up much bigger events to come in future issues. Lazarus remains a series well worth waiting for, especially when there is so much of value to be found in this extended format; a masterclass in modern comics storytelling. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #64

Lumberjanes #64 wraps up the series’ latest mini-arc with satisfying levity. Fans follows the Roanoke heroines as they manage to make life easier for some multi-dimensional dinosaurs, but a run-in with a T-Rex turned things south. Now, the campers have a bigger threat to face, and the only way to get out of their new situation is to find a certain lost artifact. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: AVENGERS #6

Marvel Action: Avengers closes out “The Ruby Egress” arc with a solid if somewhat mundane conclusion. Artist Jon Sommariva and colorist Protobunker deliver more of their high energy visuals, but aside from a few standout pages (that sea monster and anything involving Black Panther is fire) the issue just doesn’t feel as on the money as past issues. The same can be said for the story itself, as Count Nefaria goes from a powerful and egotistical villain to merely a shell that emits a few odd sounds before he’s taken down, and it all just feels like it’s sprinting towards the finish line when it merely needs to hit a steady stride. There are some lovely bits of humor here and the ending shows potential, but you can’t help but feel a bit underwhelmed. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #9

Middlewest #9 brings the series into a new arc as fans learn what it means to have a Heart of Storm. Traversing the woods, readers follow the series’ ever-frustrated hero as he comes face to face with a long-rumored race of forest dwellers, but the introduction of a proud deity is what sets Abel on a journey to face his past head on. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #41

Right when you think you know what to expect from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2riter Ryan Parrott throws a wrench in your expectations, and that’s a truly delightful thing. The book starts out with some slower but necessary character moments, but once it hits the Omega Rangers it kicks into gear, revealing a bold new frontier filled with color, mysteries, and new characters for fans to meet and explore. Artist Daniele di Nicuolo and colorists Walter Baiamonte deliver some bombastic fight sequences that will floor you in the best of ways, and by issue’s end you’ll be fully invested in this new chapter of the Power Rangers franchise. “Necessary Evil” got off to a great start, and the future’s only looking brighter. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

REDNECK #22

They say every comic is somebody’s first and this was one helluva interesting fashion to discover Redneck. Putting aside the many questions walking into the middle of a story arc several years within an ongoing story, there’s a lot to hook a reader in this comic. Characters and relationships are clearly expressed in dialogue with just the right amount of twang. Physical forms contain both the requisite grit needed in great horror comics and a significant dose of exaggeration for expressive purposes. Heavy emphasis on contrasts make their silhouettes resonate and violence offers a great deal of visual impact as a result. There’s a constant rotation of conflict that only speeds the issue’s momentum from page one. The entire issue is simply a great deal of fun. If every installment of Redneck reads like Redneck #22, I have been missing out on one of the best, current Image comics around. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SKYWARD #15

Skyward #15 brings one of Image Comics’ best series in recent years to the perfect end this week. With Chicago safe, Willa and her crew are faced with a new reality, but threats of revenge are nothing to the heroine. With a growing power vacuum threatening to upend the city, the team splits up to divide and conquer, but it is Willa who soars high above the rest to seek our her dream. A whole world awaits Will, and her skyward ambitions will leave readers soaring long after they finish this final chapter. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #19

The current arc of Sonic the Hedgehog is nailing its all ages take on the zombie genre. Zombots provide cannon fodder that can be safely battled without harming the innocents embedded in new, robotic shells allowing for lots of spectacular action. Once idyllic cityscapes are filled with ramshackle barricades and firefights. It also creates opportunities to reveal the hidden strengths and flaws with this franchise’s anti-heroes. The result is a compelling story, featuring a strong ticking clock element, with no need to slow down for any member of its diverse audience. This is a great continuation of a consistently strong relaunch, one that shows how much Sonic holds when delivered with the right attitude. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR PIG #1

Star Pig starts off at a brisk pace by wasting no time casting its protagonist Vess into turmoil, and things only get better from there. The Star Pig the book is named after takes the form of a giant, fleshy alien entity known as a “Tardigrade” that wants to learn all it can from Vess. This space pig feels like it’s channeling the energy of Baymax from Big Hero 6 which is already an excellent start to a character, and its quips through well-meaning dialogue have made it the star of this first issue. Some of the slang where things like “omg” and “turbo ominous” are said don’t exactly hit every time, but here’s hoping that that part of the book grows on me since the rest of Star Pig is excellent. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE Q CONFLICT #6

Star Trek: The Q Conflict ends in the same middling fashion as it began. The series proved to be too cramped and crowded to tell a satisfying story. There’s fan service plenty, but without context, it rings hollow. To this issue’s credit, it provides more satisfying characters beats than most of the other issues combined, giving Julian Bashir, in particular, a moment to shine. But for every solid beat, it seems there are two misfires, from Wesley Crusher’s rushed sacrifice to Quark’s barely resolved subplot. The issue is drawn well enough, but there is somehow both too little and too much going on here to find the signal through the noise. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STARCRAFT: SURVIVORS #1

There’s an interesting and engaging story being set up in StarCraft: Survivors, but it’s not one that’s got me particularly hooked yet. Its premise is excellent—a downtrodden character forced into doing the bidding of a dark templar shows promise—but the protagonist, Caleb, isn’t one that’s easy to resonate with, at least not yet. His motives and methods will surely be explained in future issues, but his introduction doesn’t do the character many favors when it comes to feeling for his plight. Frank and Dahlia, for example, are characters I already feel much more invested in despite knowing less about them. Most everything else StarCraft: Survivors is solid though, so I’m eager to see where the book goes as long as Caleb turns out to be at the same level of quality. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #2

The Weatherman has really found a rhythm in its second volume, and we simply can get enough of it. Writer Jody LeHeup has found a delightful mix of humor and action that when deployed at a quickened pace result in quite the concoction. Artist Nathan Fox and colorist Moreno Dinisio definitely deserve their share of the credit for making this book what is as well, as you can’t help but be swept away by the pops of color and frenetic moment to moment action on every page. The deaths hit hard but feel earned, and the lingering subplots plan compelling seeds for future issues. Honestly, the only complaint here is that it wasn’t five pages longer, and yes, we already absolutely adore Pace and Pickles immensely. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE WICKED + THE DIVINE #44

Arriving at its climax The Wicked + The Divine opts to take a smaller, more human approach to the final confrontation between all of its surviving characters, and that makes perfect sense for this series’ final act. The rediscovery of humanity beneath the superficial (and deadly) presentation of divine forms is the great point of this moment, and therefore much of the action comes across in dialogue. There are several big moments, at least one of which will leave fans gasping (even if it seems inevitable in retrospect). However, the biggest fireworks have already been spent. This penultimate issue is a meditation and clarification on the series’ essential questions, and rewards readers who have seriously engaged with this layered work for more than 5 years. McKelvie’s ability to portray nuanced, subtle emotions in character makes that choice function very well. With only one issue left, it appears that The Wicked + The Divine will stick its landing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5