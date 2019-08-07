Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/7/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Absolute Carnage #1, Sinestro Year of the Villain #1, and Coffin Bound #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN #76

I will be the first to admit that I am frequently very hard on Tom King’s Batman. Too frequently the issues feel more like filler than pieces to a larger story with jumps, twists, and turns that aren’t really necessary to tell the grave, complex story presented. However, #76 pulls off something that we haven’t really seen for a while: the bigger picture. This installment of “City of Bane” isn’t just about the villains taking over the city. It’s about fear, failure, and what getting what you want actually looks like. There’s something in the balance between the villains’ storyline and that of everyone else that finally offers the right scope to the story. If #75 was too narrow, #76 is open exactly wide enough. There’s a lot revealed in the tight narratives in the issue and you’ll want to carefully read every expression and every word on every page. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #4

It feels like Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III should be more fun. All of the elements are there, but it’s not spending enough time reveling in the absurdity of these mashed up characters. Instead, it follows a rote superhero formula and the crowded artwork doesn’t do much to keep the reader engaged. It feels like a comic going through the motions. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DCEASED #4

I struggled with DCeased #4. Not enough to give it anything less than a four, this is still a genuinely excellent series and I can’t wait to see how it wraps up its final two issues. But the story’s momentum felt stalled with all the main story taking place around the Daily Planet building in Metropolis. Given the cataclysmic scale of this story it feels like the scope shouldn’t be so narrow, and the fact that it showed no signs of building towards a resolution left me wanting. Still, the emotional moments hit all the right notes, the gore and horror is still here in spades and Cyborg is back after his tragic appearance at the outbreak of the virus. As with the first three issues, #4 tries to leave the story on a jaw-dropping final panel. But since we know there are two more issues to go, that kind of “Clear the table of who you thought were the main characters” certain horror stories love feels like an unnecessary red herring. Maybe I’ll be eating my words come next issue. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #46

Deathstroke is weaving the genes of two parents stories together, with one proving to be far stronger than the other. Fallout from Deathstroke’s death continues to pit his family against one another in a compelling fashion. It has clarified relationships post-mortem, and every person important to Slade believes that a different response is appropriate; some of these responses involve more killing than others. That portion of the narrative is strong, framing character and plot through action. However, the addition of “Year of the Villain” story elements requires even more exposition than one tends to expect in a Priest comic. It’s never clear which digressions are necessary for a story readers have invested 45-issues of reading in and which are simply explaining what’s happening elsewhere at DC Comics. Those elements cause the issue to drag and distract from the complex web carefully constructed over several years. The rise of Jericho could work, but concerns about another, clearly disconnected event leave it hamstrung. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS #2

The subtitle of this new Doom Patrol series continues to be clarified as its second installment takes readers to some far out places. There is no hesitation in introducing new ideas, world-sized concepts. Sometimes that is presented in a somewhat standard fashion, like in a wondrously colored sequence at the issue’s end. Other points offer an idiosyncratic approach, including a map of Danny Land that continues to reward readers as they parse its dense geography. The rapidity with which the issue moves past Cliff’s (new) accident reads as hand-waving, though. It’s a quick status quo reset with some interesting new devices included, but no acknowledgement of the notable changes that have occurred or why they were so quickly reset like an inconvenience. In spite of that speed bump, this remains a stunning issue of Doom Patrol, one packed with a variety of styles and approaches to the page, all of which support this wonderfully eccentric story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DREAMING #12

The Dreaming arrives at the anti-climax of its second story arc in its twelfth issue. Dora’s search for Daniel does not yield the result she seeks, but it does provide some answers. Si Spurrier’s skilled depiction of Moth, a being that seems made of code, attempting to adapt to a position of authority in the fluid reality of the Dreaming is fascinating. Bilquis Evely continues to do the kind of work that should make her a superstar going forward. She draws beautiful, detailed crowds of unusual character and can swap on a dime to horrifying splash page built on a minimalist terror. This issue suggests that things may never be as they were in the Dreaming and pulls the veil back—if only slightly—on the puppetmaster causing the upheaval, drawing already engrossed readers further into the series’ narrative web. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

THE GREEN LANTERN #10

Fans of The Multiversity are sure to delight at how the first half of this story expands upon that mythology and tempts readers with answers about some of the mysteries it left behind. However, that temptation appears to be the focus of an issue with little driving it besides a wide-ranging exploration of multiversal Green Lanterns. There’s never enough attention paid to any individual for them to spark more than a moment of humor or minor, pleasant surprise. All of the characters are draped in detail and the various settings they explore encourage the eye to wander. There simply isn’t enough to this issue to make it seem robust when separated from years old source material, leaving it as the weakest issue of The Green Lantern thus far, even as it promises much greater things soon. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #64

Here’s a bold statement: Harley Quinn #64 is probably the best and most honest comic book you are going to read this year. With the “Year of the Villain” event in progress, Harley finds herself faced with Lex Luthor’s offer. It sets off the wildest, most hilarious and clever romp through DC continuity—in and out of comic books—one could imagine, but #64 isn’t content to just be its usual bonkers self. No. The book takes a sharp left turn with one of the most emotionally bare and honest moments it’s ever had. It’s a belly laugh, a punch to the gut, and a genuinely perfectly done issue. Read it. Now. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #29

Justice League #29 serves as a prelude to the “Justice/Doom War,” succinctly summarizing the Justice League’s increasingly fraught battle against the Legion of Doom and the discovery of seven dark forces that controlled a power source known as the Totality. But the issue also reflects the more personal battle at the heart of the upcoming Justice/Doom War, a fight between hope and despair. To show that personal battle, Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV chose to focus on an unlikely member of the Justice League – Jarro, the reborn miniature version of Starro the Conquerer. Not only does the issue explain why the Justice League’s oldest foe is running around as a chibi version of itself, it also reminds readers that Jarro is more than just a running gag. It’s still the intergalactic conquerer of old, given new life but struggling against its base nature. I never expected Jarro to be at the heart of such a poignant story, but I also didn’t expect a sentient alien starfish to join the Justice League and latch onto Batman as a surrogate father. It’s a fun issue that nicely tees up the upcoming “Justice/Doom War” event and provides fans with one last smile before things likely explode. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOIS LANE #2

The second installment of Lois Lane is more fractured than the first. After a day-in-the-life plot presented so many different facets to an investigative journalist’s career in the DC universe, this one follows each thread with very little connection between them. The individual moments work very well. Time spent with Clark adds nuance to discussions of modern misogyny and media control; work with The Question is bloody and rewarding. All of it plays out like short scenes from a much-longer narrative, clips that don’t quite complete a unique episode. That style of presentation works better in collection, but it leaves this one issue feeling slightly less than the sum of its parts. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SINESTRO: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1

It seems unfair to accuse Sinestro: Year of the Villain of being empty calories because it still provides far more to chew on than most superhero comics published in 2019. There is a robust conceit executed in the course of a single issue, and executed without any serious gaps in craft. Yet the ideas it raises are sketched, making it a better springboard for conversation than a text to be analyzed on its own merits. Measured by its own seeming goals, it is only a middling affair that offers a mixed-bag for entertainment and thought within the reading experience. In this case, being better than average can still be described in less than laudatory terms. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY #2

This issue uses both King’s ever-present 9-panel grid and the expressive artwork of Andy Kubert to their fullest effect, creating what basically breaks down as two diametrically different ways that the Man of Steel interacts with aliens along his travels. It’s a thoughtful look at what makes Superman tick, and not without its share of punching. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #1

Donny Cates is the mad engineer to Ryan Stegman’s hallucinatory conductor and one couldn’t work without the other. Yes, it’s Stegman’s defiant style and free-flowing lines that catch your eye, but it’s the vision of Cates that transforms Absolute Carnage into a home run. It would be so easy to bring in these characters and sell books without having much to say. As he has done many times in recent years, Cates is able to find the delicate balance between a story that’s just off-the-rails mental, and one that earnestly and wholeheartedly connects to its readers. It’s as jaw-dropping as it is thoughtful and compelling. You don’t find that often. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

AERO #2

Aero showed promise with its first issue, but the second issue delivers far more than just promise. The book kicks off with absolutely stunning visuals from Keng and a story by Zhou Liefen and Greg Pak that starts to pull back the layers to both Aero’s personality and her impressive power set. Her nemesis is quite compelling too, and their battle hints at even bigger things to come. After that Pak, artist Pop Mhan, and colorist Federico Blee are up to bat, and while the visuals aren’t quite as strong here, they do fit the type of story Pak is trying to tell. This story’s much more focused on Wave, but in just a few pages you end up with a much more well rounded picture of who she is, what she’s been through, and the heart of gold underneath all the pain. It might have started out a little slow, but here Aero is truly starting to hit its stride, and we’re quickly becoming big fans of the hero and her amazing world. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

AGENTS OF ATLAS #1

Agents of Atlas is a tale of two halves, with the first being far superior to the second. The first story from writer Greg Pak and artist Nico Leon holds a premise that has infinite potential, both from topical and storytelling perspectives. It’s quite relevant and something that really hasn’t been done much in past stories, and coupled with immediate chemistry of the team already shows vast promise. That said, the visuals just aren’t as compelling, in battles or in quieter moments, though there is some delightful expressiveness in Brawn, Silk, and the others that is quite welcome, it’s just not enough to balance things out. As for the second half by writer Jeff Parker and artist Carlo Pagulayan, the story has its moments and a fun cast, but it just isn’t substantial enough in any way to leave a very big impression, though it does end in an interesting place. There are highs and lows in this book, so here’s hoping that once the team finds its rhythm they can capitalize on the book’s serious potential. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK CAT #3

It feels like Black Cat lost a little of the magic of its first two issues here in the third installment. There’s still some fun to be had, but the charm of the espionage style is almost entirely missing, and the whole thing just feels a little bland. On the plus side, any comic with Bats is worth reading. He is, in fact, a very good boy. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #8

There’s a ton of intrigue surrounding the Champions team at this point, and it gives some of the other characters a great opportunity to shine. Sam Alexander has never been better, which helps a lot in the absence of Kamala and Miles. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #6

Here lies Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History, a mini-series that had no business existing but managed to stick the landing anyway. While the run has been rough at times, leading all the way up to this issue—for whatever reason, #6 was incredibly complex and more emotional. It’s practically a complete 180 degree turn from the previous issue. When the book knew it was too goofy to be serious, it was at it’s best and that’s exactly what happens this issue. Plus, it ends on the highest note it probably could. Are you ready to be surprised? — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

DAREDEVIL #9

Daredevil #9 reads like an indie film, and that’s a great thing in this instance. Most of the issue is comprised of small conversations reflecting on the yawning gray spaces that occupy the distance between black and white morality. The issue engages with this theme with a variety of interesting discussion partners for Matthew Murdock. Each sequence manages to simultaneously address universal topics of morality and the specificity of superpowers in Marvel Comics. It’s an engaging addition of nuance reflecting on sin, human failing, and how we strive against that failing, all of it building towards a seemingly inevitable failure. Officer Cole North’s story adds some less ambiguous tension and action to an issue that already delivers, albeit in an atypical fashion with more than one sort of climax. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #10

A lot of it has to do with the art in this issue, but it almost feels like a sillier, more cartoonish version of Old Man Logan than we’ve seen before. It honestly kind of works, in a brutal violence meets Wacky Racers sort of way. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

FUTURE FOUNDATION #1

Making it through the first half of Future Foundation #1 isn’t exactly a smooth task. Becoming acquainted or reacquainted to the characters who make up the Future Foundation weighs the opening down with dialogue that only does so much to flesh out the heroes. Segments later on focus more on each character individually with monologues to explain their ambitions and personalities, but its usefulness is diminished by then. Underneath that weightiness is an exciting prison break story filled with unexpected turns of events, so perhaps the rest of Future Foundation will follow this path now that the introductions are taken care of. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

HOUSE OF X #2

Jonathan Hickman and company continue to stun with their reinvention of the X-Men. House of X #2 hits pauses on the story of Krakoa begun in the previous issue and builds tangentially from a major moment in Powers of X #2. Hickman keeps posing new questions, adding new wrinkles to this vision of Marvel’s mutants, and yet rather than being byzantine and uninviting it is engaging, enthralling, and will make fans thankful this story is unfolding on a weekly basis. That’s in large part due to Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia making each dense issue feel dynamic and exciting with beautiful artwork, and Tom Muller making the prose and graphic elements shine. A thrilling story, a beautiful comic, and a masterful package. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #22

This comic features one of the most perfect page turns in recent memory. It is a tremendous moment of set up and punchline balanced across similar spaces with dramatically different utilizations. That splash, toward the end of Immortal Hulk #22, is excellent enough to garner a rave review and the rest of the issue meets the bar set by this perfect pair of pages. Abomination’s new design continues to terrify and is only enhanced by the events of the previous issue. The three notable collections of characters are gracefully balanced across 20 pages that read as being far more (in the best possible fashion). Somehow, after more than a year of consistent excellence, Immortal Hulk continues to remind readers why it’s the strongest superhero series around. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVISIBLE WOMAN #2

The second issue of Invisible Woman does a better job of making a case for its own existence than the first. The themes are clearer, as Mark Waid shows the assumptions made about Invisible Woman as a wife and mother being incapable of carrying her weight in the field. Waid also does a great job of coming up with scenarios for Sue to use her powers in unconventional ways, and Mattia de Iulis draws it all with a soft line that fits the stories tone and pace without skimping on some great big action moments. A marked improvement over the debut issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

MAJOR X #0

Fans of Rob Liefeld’s Major X series might think that Major X #0 is the next logical place to go for more of Alexander Summers’ story, but unfortunately that is not the case. In fact, Major X #0 barely involves the character it’s named after at all, but if you wanted an old school Deadpool vs. Wolverine throw down instead, you will probably be quite happy. This book is purely a reason for Liefeld to to write and draw Wolverine and Deadpool, and this definitely feels like a throwback, mostly in a positive way. That said, in other ways it feels more dated than nostalgic, and if you were looking for actual progression of the Major X story you will be left wanting. There is a cool tester between the story and how Major X got his weapon, but that’s just not enough to make this a must read. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #8

The previous issue ended with such an exciting tease that I thought there was no way this comic could be boring again. Despite the loads of action packed into these pages, I was totally wrong. The most compelling part of this book is Peter wrestling with his sanity, and the issue almost actively avoids it until the final couple of pages. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE PUNISHER #14

Rosenberg and company continue to prove just how outrageous and enjoyable of a title The Punisher can be. This issue sees Frank’s war against Fisk, Zemo and the Thunderbolts reach a fever-pitch and result in some unbelievably satisfying cameo appearances. Even with a slightly-brighter color palette and an absurd array of cameo appearances, this issue still feels like the Punisher stories that proceeded it, just elevated in a fun way. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #4

There’s a rushed nature to both the plotting and many of the pages found in Savage Avengers #4. Building to a climax with a new setting and this idosyncratic collection of characters resembles a suddenness only reflected by the literal teleportation. Character dynamics and the (re)appearance of several individuals are taken for granted, producing multiple moments of confusion and few stakes that aren’t grafted from outstanding elements in other stories or series. The back half of the issue features more muddied inks and thicker lines that fail to illuminate any proceedings. A few panels and juxtapositions bring any momentum this adventure possesses to a halt as they fail to connect points A and B, or lack enough definition to provide either clarity or visceral thrills. It’s a slapdash rush to the big finale, one that leaves no room for excitement or anticipation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN: SELF-IMPROVEMENT #1

Sensational Spider-Man: Self-Improvement #1 presents an interesting hook to readers—take a story pitched by a fan way back in the 1980s that impressed then-editor Jim Shooter so much he hired the fan—then finally release all these years later. The story revolves around Spider-Man getting a black suit upgrade from Mr. Fantastic before the events of Secret Wars, which eventually leads to him recognizing what makes his original red and blue design so iconic and effective. It’s not a mind-blowing story by any means, but long-time Spidey fans will definitely appreciate it. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #70

With Luke accidentally joining a thief who uses her abilities with the Force for her own gain, he’s left wondering what she can teach him about his mystical abilities and potentially recruit her to the Rebellion. Han and Leia, meanwhile, run into some complications on their mission as Dar Champion has a surprising reveal, only for Chewbacca and C-3PO to be on a collision course with one of the biggest threats in the galaxy. Luke’s journey was the standout storyline in this issue, reminding us that, at this point in his story, he is still desperate to learn as much as he can about the Force, even if it means taking advice from possible criminals. The other stories in this issue don’t necessarily wow the reader, but they’re still enjoyable chapters that move the story forward while also teasing a deadly reunion with a figure from their past. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BERSERKER UNBOUND #1

The cover of Berserker Unbound #1 distills its premise into a single, large image in excellent fashion: Conan arrives in modern day New York City. Of course the Great Berserker is not Conan, but he functions as a facsimile of an issue that works to tell readers exactly what the cover has already told them. It is an over-sized debut covering ground so familiar that it borders upon being a cliche, and only delivers the start of its promised story in the final few pages. Everything building to that moment reflects a sketch of a plot that could easily be delivered in a few pages. The protagonist lacks much of a personality beyond being “a good fighter with a family” and his fate in his originating era is a cliche any reader of barbarian, samurai, or other combat-oriented genre fiction will recognize instantly, with nothing to differentiate it. All of the extensively decompressed cliches are presented by some of Deodato’s best work in years, with some staid action panels but far fewer than what is found in recent Marvel Comics work. Unfortunately, it’s all in service to a first issue that brings absolutely nothing new to comics readers in 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #38

In terms of fantastical, action-packed issues, a pace can’t really get faster than that in Birthright #38—and that’s almost to a fault. This issue takes everything that’s been good about the issue and cranks it up to 11, creating a visually stunning and beautifully crafted book. Though hard to follow at times, this genre-bending issue is firing as well as it ever has, which is saying something as it’s been great of late. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #7

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #7 dives deep into Willow as she struggles to cope with the harrowing effects of her sacrifice to save Xander. Writer Jordie Bellaire uses a dream sequence to communicate Willow’s internal struggle. This technique ends up feeling like the long way to take an emotional shortcut. Artist David Lopez opens the issue with a stunning three-page sequence. It communicates Willow’ss detachment through grids with repeating panel compositions. Artist Sas Milledge then takes over for the bulk of the issue. She illustrates the dream sequence with a lighter, ethereal style and page layouts imbalanced with intent. While its all well crafted, the dream sequence is overlong, spreading the emotional content thin. It ends with Lopez returning for a strong final scene between Willow and Xander, but it still feels like a story missing most of its middle. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CHARLIE’S ANGELS VS. THE BIONIC WOMAN #2

With vibrant, kinetic art and the same kind of banter that made DeOrdio’s Josie & the Pussycats one of the best books on the market when it was being published, this crossover tale is a fun and deceptively smart look at two enduring properties. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

COFFIN BOUND #1

Coffin Bound is violent, beautiful, and bizarre, but this first issue works on virtually every level. The creative team uses a mysterious, but fully-realized, fantasy world to craft a grindhouse tale that feels feminist, fun, and incredibly promising. With inspired character designs and an intriguing premise, the first issue of Coffin Bound is too cool to not be a part of your pull list. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CROWDED #8

Over the course of Crowded thus far, the story has largely been focused on Charlie and what we know of her—which isn’t much. While last week we got a bit closer to that mystery, it’s this week’s #8 that busts open wide more of Vita’s story. Juxtaposed against a hilarious drunken evening in Vegas, the issue unfolds a lot about Charlie’s mysterious bodyguard. Of course, it also uses that time to weave back in the mystery figure also hunting the pair—and now that we know more about Vita, it feels like we have an even deeper mystery. It’s a great issue with a lot of fun to balance the fact that we know even less than before. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DEATH-DEFYING ‘DEVIL #1

Whether you’re familiar with this character or just looking for an entertaining read, this issue shows some interesting promise. Really, the Death-Defying ‘Devil takes somewhat of a backseat to the diverse array of characters who take him in, but Simone excels at making them very compelling and endearing. There are occasional moments where brand new readers might be at a loss, but they’re few and far between. In some ways, this issue feels like a bit of a throwback, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DICK TRACY: FOREVER #6

The final installment of this time-hopping miniseries manages to tie the previous three issues together and offer a fresh new story for the near future of 2031. Artificial realities provide a useful lens for examining what is important to this fictional detective and investigating how we decide what defines us in action and thought. While this critical lens leads to an issue with a lot more dialogue (and a lot less action) than prior installments, Oeming never delivers a single page that disappoints. In the midst of so much data-based discussions, there’s still a lot of excitement to be found. Dick Tracy: Forever is a love letter to how characters evolve to reflect the times in which they exist, and it clarifies the potential of even an old school law enforcement agent to adapt for new challenges and ethical dilemmas. It’s a symbol for how comics greatest characters can seemingly continue forever, when assisted the right, modern artistic talent. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DIE #6

DIE opens its second arc not with a bombastic open, but rather a deep look at one of the more fractured members of the party. While the first arc delved deep into Ash’s complicated relationship with the world of DIE, the new issue turns its gaze onto Ash’s sister Angela. Angela’s personal life is a mess, due in part to her issues with abandonment. And when Angela and Matt ask her to make another sacrifice, we see just how much attachment she has to her robotic dog companion, a gift from the Fair. As promised, DIE continues to delve into our relationships with games, this time by putting Angela’s personal lives into perspective with her career as a game designer and the complications that came with it.. As Kieron Gillen notes in the afterward, DIE is not only about RPGs, but also about how people get the fantasy they crave and the consequences of it. In that regard, DIE is another brilliant issue, with beautiful Stephanie Hans, a story that deserves multiple re-reads, and an ending that reveals just why the party was so hesitant about going back to their old stomping grounds. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #53

Esther, Susan, and Daisy’s final days at university are coming to an end, and they’re doing so in a pretty darn good way. This issue is chock-full of heartfelt, moving, and hilarious moments (including a great Killing Eve reference), as the trio’s twilight years of college coming into focus. It will be heartbreaking to see this series wrap up, but the start of its finale is proving to be incredibly satisfying. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

H.G. WELLS’ THE ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU #1

The premiere issue of The Island of Dr. Moreau is a twisted look into a world of fantastical, scientific horrors. The issue begins with a young woman in need of rescue but what she finds is a terrifying world of unethical experimentation and distraught animals. Fans will be riveted as they check out each chapter of this series’ start, and it leaves on a cliffhanger that will make your stomach drop. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

KICK-ASS #16

Admittedly, there’s not a whole lot that happens in this issue but whatever does happen matters quite a bit. If you’re a fan the plotting and scheming, you’ll certainly favor this over some action-packed romped. If you were hoping for dope ass-kicking in every panel, you might want to look elsewhere. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT #2

After finding its start with a Dragon Ball foundation in No One Left to Fight #1, the second issue sees the series branching out with its weighty story and neon flare. Vale might be the star of No One Left to Fight, but it’s Timor who shines the most in the second issue. Seeing a hero begrudgingly take a back seat to the crowd favorite is a setup used many times before, but somehow the colorful, pained expressions of Timor and others make their plights seem more tangible than ever. No One Left to Fight found its groove quickly and has people hooked—now all it needs to do is show us what these heroes are capable of. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUTCAST #42

Outcast is nearing the end of its series, and it clearly isn’t afraid to throw a few punches in the process. The issue’s conflict unfolds in an action-packed way, with a cliffhanger that pushes the arc into an interesting new territory. Paul Azaceta’s art gives the fight scenes a really dynamic quality, especially as things reach their climax. If you’ve been following this series thus far, you’ll surely enjoy where things are headed with this. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: X out of 5

Other Publishers #3

OVER THE GARDEN WALL SOULFUL SYMPHONIES #1

As the name suggests, the issue sees Wirt, Greg, and company stumbling upon a mysterious town, which just-so-happens to need their help putting on a musical. The twist by the issue’s end feels a little obvious (especially considering the plot of the last OTGW miniseries), but the musical sequences are endearing and the art is delightful. Readers of all ages will probably find something to enjoy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #5

Ronin Island #5 steps out with an important history lesson which takes the series in an exciting direction. With the series’ leads split up, Hana shows off her vulnerable childhood all whilst learning the true history of her so-called Shogun. As for Kinichi, the rogue samurai learned zombie swordsmen aren’t the only threat on the mainland, and he will be forced to confront his loyalties before too long. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

SEA OF STARS #2

After a refreshingly understated first issue, Sea of Stars reaches into a bag of familiar tricks as it builds out another Image science-fiction comic. Much of what was left unstated in #1 is made text by Gil in narration (unfortunately delivered in cursive font). He explains to readers exactly how he perceives his family conflicts and where they originate. It’s summary that doesn’t add anything to these characters, leaving them more bland for the blunt explanations. The overwhelming entropy of space is undermined as well in a series of coincidences and lucky breaks that make once grand threats read as being more dull on the page. A poor balance between the series’ two plotlines don’t help matters either, leaving readers to listen to Gil’s dull remembrances of the past for all but a few pages. There is a dramatic shift in tone and style found in Sea of Stars #2, one that pines for the softer touch found in a debut that promised far better storytelling that what can be found on these pages. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPACE BANDITS #2

Space Bandits just oozes coolness with every page, with a mix of wit, charm, and revenge that is addicting. Mark Millar has created two compelling leads in Cody and Theena, and while they’re both fueled by revenge at the moment, there is much more to them than just seeking vengeance, and their personalities play off each other extremely well. Enough can’t be said for the visuals either by artist Matteo Scalera and colorist Marcelo Maiolo, who create a bright and stylish world that fits its leads perfectly. This is only heightened in the action sequences, which are as graceful as they are brutal. As long as the book continues to reveal new layers of its leads along the way, we couldn’t be happier to be on this thrilling ride. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THUMBS #3

Thumbs #3 provides a lot more for readers to chew on, even in an issue that relies too heavily on splash pages and panels to speed things along. Power dynamics are finally being clarified, focusing attention on a few key mysteries and figures. Mother emerges as the character with the most visual and narrative potential, delivering Thumbs’ sole source of humor and playing heavily on the series’ use of neon pinks. That this digital figure outshines all of the human beings on the page is not a great sign for the issue’s overall impact. Thumbs and his sister remain dull stereotypes from the current wave of dystopian fiction, figures distorted by their terrible times but lacking much humanity beneath what plot requires them to reveal. It’s an improvement on Thumbs #2, but nowhere near what these creators have shown themselves capable of in the past. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #10

The war for Cybertron continues to draw closer and closer, as conflicts between the Autobots and Decepticons fill much of the political arena. As with other recent issues of the series, the art and narrative are definitely swinging for the fences, it just feels like some of the heart of the series has slipped through the cracks. There are moments that are still compelling, but it might be difficult for more casual fans to make heads or tails of what’s happening. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5