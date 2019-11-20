Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/20/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

AQUAMAN #54

Aquaman fans are no stranger to Black Manta, but the villain is definitely one of the standouts in Kelly Sue DeConnick’s new Aquaman series. DeConnick has found an inventive way to explore the villain’s past and history with Luthor’s gift, and throughout the issue she finds even more interesting ways to add Jackson, Mera, and more to the fray, and each and every ingredient makes the stew that much better. Artists Robson Rocha and Jesus Merino and colorist Sunny Gho deliver a lovely issue as well, with some gorgeous renditions of Mera, Manta, and two dazzling final pages that make the wait for next issue excruciating. Here’s hoping it will be worth the wait. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #83

Much has been made about Tom King’s work on Batman. When we talk about the current run of the series it’s usually in terms of King’s work. This is his story about Batman and, for good or for ill, it’s his words that are guiding the beloved and iconic character down darker corridors and deeper hells than have ever been visited by the Dark Knight before. There are no shortage of words from King in this week’s Batman #83, either, but that’s not where the story is. That isn’t to say you shouldn’t read the words—do it. They’re deft, their intricately crafted, they’re beautiful. But the real story in this issue comes in Mikel Janin’s art. Every panel, every page, ever detail conveys something that words never could as Batman “reunites” with Alfred at last. Spread across the pages of Batman #83 are the stages of grief, told with humility, nuance, and an incredible sense of humanity. Jordie Bellaire’s color work gives it all a tonal grounding that allows it to transcend the story and settle itself into your own chest. You see and feel Batman’s pain. Comic books, at their best, tell stories by showing and not telling. Batman #83 does that in a way that is rarely seen anymore and it may well make this heartbreaking issue the crown jewel of the entire run. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #4

Batman/Superman has been an entertaining ride thus far, but #4 doesn’t spend as much time focusing on the series’ biggest strength. Writer Joshua Williamson has shown that the book shines brightest when Superman and Batman are allowed to continually play off one another, but as the book’s cast grows, the less that happens. The book makes way for even more heroes to join the Batman Who Laughs’ army of dark heroes, and while the action looks stellar thanks to artist David Marquez and colorist Alejandro Sanchez, it ends up becoming more about the villains and the action than it does the core centerpiece of what makes it all run in the first place, so here’s hoping things get back on track next month. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS VON FREEZE #1

Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze is not required reading to enjoy Curse of the White Knight, but those who pick it up will find something unexpectedly poignant and worthwhile. Sean Murphy teams up with artist Klaus Janson to deliver a take on Mr. Freeze unlike any other, one that works in the hallmarks and pain most often associated with the character but in a fresh new way. It’s a story of family and sacrifice set in Nazi Germany, and Janson makes sure you feel every gut punch and moment of truth throughout. If you’re looking for the traditional Mr. Freeze story this is not it, but that’s far from a bad thing, so if you’re looking for something new you should definitely give this take on the classic Batman villain a shot. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #9

While Dial H for Hero #9 is a bit of a step back from earlier issues, it still shows a ton of promise for where this story is headed. Miguel and Summer are struggling to make it in Metropolis, all while struggling against the temptation of using the Dials again after saving the city. Miguel finally succumbs to it and the end result is… not as entertaining as previous iterations, though that seems to be the point. On the other hand, there’s a joke regarding the Eastman and Laird version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that’s so well done it makes up for some slower points in the issue. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH FORWARD #3

The tonal juxtaposition of trying-too-hard modern humor, over-the-top angst, and direct-as-possible exposition make Flash Forward read almost as a parody of the mid-90s worst superhero comics. Unfortunately, all of these elements appear to be sincere and result in an issue that is nothing short of baffling. Wally West addresses his recent turn at mass murder with both humor and overwhelming guilt in the course of a few pages, rendering a final lesson about one of his victims questionable at best. A series of action sequences diminish in scope and result in a final showdown that is several sorts of contrived. This series becomes ever more baffling with each issue as it insists on repeating its worst tendencies to returns that would be diminishing if there was ever any value to be found in the first place. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #1

While exciting, the He-Man story has often seemed slightly one-dimensional and pigeon holed. That’s not the case here. Yes, the concept of the multiverse is beyond stale at this point, but it’s a great way to breathe new life into the saga of He-Man. You won’t find anything incredibly deep or thought provoking here, but it’s a fantastic and fun adventure that doesn’t try to be anything it isn’t. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE INFECTED: SCARAB #1

Each issue of The Infected reveals what happens when The Batman Who Laughs targets a superhero and “infects” them with his own poorly-defined illness. That lack of definition has left these one-shots toothless, and Scarab #1 is no exception. Jaime slowly drifts from a bad day of high school to consuming supervillains with narrative panels struggling to describe why. That struggle makes them both a tedious distraction from the events on the page and a reminder that all of this is happening due to editorial mandate, not because there’s a story to be told. There are a handful of pages that capture a zombie-like sense of body horror merged with the superhero genre, but it’s nothing that hasn’t already been done repeatedly elsewhere through various incarnations of this concept at both Marvel and DC. This issue adds nothing to the general idea of superheroes-transformed-into-monsters or even the specific story of “The Infected,” and results in a read that is nothing but unnecessary. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #36

Justice League #36 has a very epic ending, one of the most epic endings I’ve seen in recent superhero comics. Everything leading up to that point is… well, it’s a bit messy. My main issue here is that there is way too much exposition this issue, mostly to explain the dire straits the Justice League finds themselves in. However, at this point in the arc, it feels very unnecessary, given that we’ve seen the Justice League (and their various allies from across the spectrum) get handed loss after loss over the last few issues. I did like Perpetua’s sudden change in heart with the Legion of Doom, and feel that it explains some loose ends from the Sixth Dimension arc. As a whole, this issue was a mixed bag, but the climax next issue should be a lot of fun. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 3 out of 5

LUCIFER #14

With the heaviness of last issue, Lucifer #14 is just what the doctor ordered. Carrying the traditionally dark tone of this title, a certain lightheartedness is inserted this month that makes #14 a real treat to read. There’s certainly not a shortage of chuckles throughout. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

METAL MEN #2

In many ways, Metal Men feels like a lost relic of the mid-2000s, which creates an interesting, but frustrating, dichotomy. This issue packs quite a lot into its 23 pages, but much of it feels a little inconsequential (especially when carried through by clunky dialogue). That said, this issue does have some bright spots—namely in the art from Michelle Delecki and the reintroduction of a rather-unexpected character. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 2 out of 5

NIGHTWING #66

They’re really in this Nightwings thing for the long haul, aren’t they? Thankfully the team has seemingly broken free of the rehashing of the Dick’s transformation to Ric, something that only took about 20-some issues to happen. The only problem now, the story is turning Ric into another person and unfortunately, it’s still not Dick Grayson. There’s some promise in this arc of the new Talon but it almost seems too predictable of a step to make. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE QUESTION: THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #1

The Vic Sage iteration of The Question has had a bit of a hiatus in recent years of DC Comics, but this Black Label miniseries brings him back to life in a rewarding, slightly-updated way. The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage #1 begins a stoic, bizarre, yet genuinely cool thrill ride, with visuals and revelations that will surprise longtime fans and new readers alike. There are few indications of where this series will head next, and that makes it a debut definitely worth keeping an eye on. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #36

Marc Andreyko’s Supergirl run ends this week with Supergirl #36 and he goes out on a solid note. The issue leans fully into the “Year of the Villain” crossover event with Supergirl facing Brainiac and while it could be argued that much of Andreyko’s time on Supergirl has been consumed with the heroine teetering on the edges of villainy as she was pushed to her limites seeking the truth about Krypton, this issue works its way to the chilling twist in a way that feels genuine and earned. It’s that payoff, that sense of the story having worked in pieces to bring readers to this whole that makes the issue a pleasure to read. That and the ever-present, ever-wise Krypto. The beloved pup really shines this issue in a way that makes the big shift for Supergirl even more grave. It’s well done. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN’S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #5

A lot of creators have attempted to craft humorous takedowns of Batman; they are typically obvious and provide a slight diversion. Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #5 provides many of these jokes and they are consistently, memorably hilarious. Lieber and Fraction craft single pages, and often single strips, as superb gags that also build the sprawling plot that is slowly weaving this series into a whole. There’s no better example of the level of expertise than the final page of this issue that delivers a punchline calling back to moments from earlier in the issue and the very start of the series. It’s packaged in a fashion that readers can enjoy the slow reveal of what they already know to be coming, even as #5 throws out several ideas with no obvious resolution (and some excellent incentives to keep reading). Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen remains one of the best superhero comics on the stands today, especially when it indulges the absurd. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #36

The Teen Titans aren’t in a very good place right now, and at times it feels almost like they can’t ever catch a break. That’s part of why you root for the team of course, but every series needs some sort of light at the end of the tunnel, and it feels like we need some here. Writer Adam Glass still finds some vulnerable moments to explore between Roundhouse and Flash, but for the most part this is all Lobo and Crush, and so far there just isn’t enough lightheartedness or fun to balance things out. Artist Bernard Chang does some solid work with both Lobo and Crush though, and that final page is definitely worth talking about, but for now this books needs to find some ways to let the light in before it can really hit its stride again. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS: BURNING RAGE #4

Titans: Burning Rage #4 continues the pattern established by the previous issues of the title in being a fun, accessible read that is very “comic book” in nature meaning it is enjoyable for fans of every level of involvement. That said, this issue felt a bit more crowded, a bit more overstuffed in terms of dialogue and development. While it does a good job of explaining some of the more detailed elements—namely Gar’s past—for the unfamiliar, it also feels a bit like the story is trying to find its footing now that one chapter is closed and another has begun. Even with that, fans will still get a lot of enjoyment, especially with the addition of some lesser used DC characters coming into the mix. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: COME BACK TO ME #5

Wonder Woman: Come Back to Me goes live this week with another convoluting chapter. After being taken captive by aliens, Diana and the group must endure a fight to the death before exposition leads the way for fans. It turns out one of the group has been hiding their identity from the rest, and their thin backstory isn’t enough to persuade Wonder Woman into a merciful state. — Megan Peters



Rating: 2 out of 5

2099 ALPHA #1

Nick Spencer takes what was “old” and makes it new again with a reboot of the far away future of Marvel’s 2099 era. While a lot of the ideas presented here are interesting, they are something of a mixed bag at the end of the day. There’s a lot here to digest within all the moving pieces of this new #1 but what Spencer and Bogdanovic bring to the table is serviceable. If you’re a die-hard fan of 2099, there’s enough here to whet your whistle. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #5

After a long wait, Absolute Carnage ends pretty abruptly. It’s a great finale in which Stegman is once again the shining star, and it raises a lot of questions about the future of Venom. But it all just happens so quickly that you don’t really have time to consider what’s going on. Usually these main event books are stretched too thin, but this could have used another 15 pages or so. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

“Absolute Carnage” has delivered some stellar tie-in issues, and while Absolute Carnage: Captain Marvel has some sparkling moments, it doesn’t have enough of them to hold your attention. The book is at its best when writer Emily Ryan Lerner leans into the more lighthearted aspects of Carol’s life with Chewie, like the time when Carol’s Flerken was fed too much by a sitter. Things pick up even more when we first see artist Andrea Broccardo and colorist Dono Sanchez-Almara’s symbiote Chewie, and it’s executed perfectly. Unfortunately, things start to fall apart shortly thereafter, as the story of Carol vs Carnage inside of Chewie just feels a bit forgettable, both in terms of storytelling and visuals, the latter of which struggle at times to present a clear picture of how the battle plays out. While there are some charming parts at the beginning and end of the issue, there’s just not enough here to make this a must-buy, though there is some fun to be had if you’re willing to overlook some flaws. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 2 out of 5

AERO #5

Aero has a distinct manga-like flair that shines in its fifth issue even if this chapter in the story does feel a bit busy at times. Lei Ling has style to be sure as the superhero Aero, but her most explosive moments during fights are weighed down by so much going on even if the effects and expressions are drawn so cinematically. Between a fight, a phone call, and sound effects that cover each page in the first half of Aero‘s main story, it’s a lot to take in. The second half where she has a more mundane conversation with her boyfriend was almost more enjoyable by comparison. The continuation of the origin story for Aero and Wave is a bit jarring compared to the first story, but it’s got its own impressive visuals and a similarly compelling narrative told in a more traditional layout. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING MARY JANE #2

Comics is a visual medium, but you wouldn’t suspect anyone involved with The Amazing Mary Jane #2 is aware of that. The issue is comprised of a never-ending dialogue sequence about budgets and other financial woes. Characters are paraded around vaguely defined locales with barely enough space for themselves beside the stacks of word balloons. A brief bit of chaos and broad array of supervillain cameos barely justify a couple of splash panels as they are rendered like wallpaper amidst the conversation. Even the conflicts found in the ongoing back-and-forth are so poorly defined as to discourage further reading. Constant talk of money is rendered meaningless due to a complete lack of scale. Dollar amounts and time possess no scale on the page and the consequences of losing three months or an unclear number of dollars are never made clear; any knowledge of how movies work will make everything even more confusing. After a dismal first issue, The Amazing Mary Jane continues to walk a path towards a new genre, something that might be described as “anti-comics.” — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34

Spencer’s recent story arc continues to hit the high bar that his past issues of Amazing Spider-Man have swung over with ease. Integrating Dr. Doom into the time travelling exploits of Spidey 2099 work well with one another, to say nothing of Patrick Gleason absolutely knocking things out of the park in the art department. Gleason is doing some of his finest work here and fits well into the Marvel Universe. Another home run issue that raises the stakes for your favorite wall crawler and opens the door for another visit to the 2099 universe. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 4 out of 5

ANNIHILATION SCOURGE: ALPHA #1

Equal parts survival war story and explosive space-faring sci-fi tale, Annihilation Scourge: Alpha is an incredible nod to the Annihilation stories that came before it. There are a few redundancies, between this and what we’ve read years ago but at the very least any homage is earned and never are they overbearing. As promised, this one-shot features some pretty hefty surprises, including the return of one epic cosmic location and another equally surprising character cameo. Trust me, you’ll never see the twist coming. Starting off, the book almost reads like a political thriller such as Game of Thrones before it slowly morphs into the oh-so-familiar storyline. This pays enough of a tribute to the older books to keep fans happy while introducing enough fresh content to also keep them excited. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #16

The politics and tension are what make for exceptional Captain America stories and thankfully, both are on full display in this book. Featuring the return of one U.S. Agent, the tensions of Cap vs. Scourge vs. the World are nearly too a boiling point. A bit of a slow burner, this issue sets up some major points for future issues and when (or if) they pay off, they’re bound to pay off in an epic fashion. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #12

Kelly Thompson teased that some big surprises were coming when “The Last Avenger” kicked off, and after reading Captain Marvel #12, she was not lying in the least. Thompson’s humor has always been one of the best parts of having her guiding Carol’s adventures, and while that’s somewhat missing from Carol due to the narrative constraints of the premise, Thor picks up the slack, and it kind of makes us wonder what a Thompson-helmed Avengers could look like. This issue is mostly action, and while we were sad to see Carmen Carnero’s pencils leave the series, artist Lee Garbett is sensational here, teaming up with colorist Tamra Bonvillain to deliver some gorgeous battle sequences and backdrops that will make any Marvel fan swoon. Coupled with that hook of an ending, it appears “The Last Avenger” is off to a thrilling start, and we can’t wait to see how this thrill ride ends. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #11

The penultimate chapter of Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar’s “The Life and Death of Conan” finds Conan in the afterlife after his death in the previous issue. Aaron uses this trip to the realm beyond to send Conan on a journey through his life in a microcosm, beginning as a boy in Cimmeria until he’s standing toe-to-toe with a god. It’s a fun concept that ties together the threads Aaron has weaved and Asrar’s artwork more than does it justice. All that’s left now is the big finish. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL #1

Kelly Thompson’s Deadpool is “King of the Monsters,” but he’s also already king of our hearts. Thompson and artist Chris Bachalo are the perfect team to bring the best out of the mere with a mouth, a title Wade lives up in a multitude of hilarious scenarios throughout the issue. Bachalo has shown a knack in the past for conveying emotion through animated expressions with his previous work on Spider-Man, but his work on Wade is even better, maximizing Thompson’s every punch line with the perfect expression or visual cue. Thompson brings out the best parts of Wade, and bringing in Elsa Bloodstone was a mark of genius, as the two compliment each other extremely well. That said, we quickly developed an affinity for the place Wilson now rules and the quirky cast of characters that call it home, and going forward their development will be the key to keeping the book feeling fresh. Amongst all the fun is even a little bit of heartbreak, and it’s that unique blend of comedy, emotion, and irreverence that makes Deadpool #1 an instant classic. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

EXCALIBUR #2

The shadow of HoXPoX looms large over the many “Dawn of X” titles, making standard superhero ambitions appear small, and perhaps rightfully so. Excalibur is a perfectly fine X-Men comic featuring an unexpected assembly of familiar heroes and anti-heroes with an ongoing battle to justify at least one action sequence and a handful of juggled subplots in each issue so far. It’s generally well drawn, even if a generic wave of villains in Excalibur #2 fails to excite for a moment. If you’re into this sort of thing and don’t want anything more, it’s a fine second issue. Yet it’s more apparent than ever that these comics can at least try new things and this remains a mutant team book like so many before it. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR 2099 #1

Karla Pacheco and Steven Cummings step into the bleak future of the Marvel Universe in Fantastic Four 2099. It’s hard to invest in this story. The issue is spent assembling a new Fantastic Four. None of the characters are instantly endearing, and by the time we get to know them the story takes a nihilistic turn that will leave you wondering why you bothered. It’s a thin tale that leans too heavily on a twist that will leave readers annoyed more than enamored. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2 out of 5

GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK #4

Gwenpool Strikes Back with a new issue, but fans will close the issue feeling more confused by the update than any before. After Gwen royally anger Hulk by shooting Bruce point blank, the heroine is looking to prove herself to the Avengers. A wall of breakneck exposition somehow leads tons of Gwen to combine in battle, but the whiplash additions will glaze fans over way sooner than expected. — Megan Peters



Rating: 2 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #27

Shonen and superhero fans alike are familiar with the obligatory, mid-tier fights that clog the path to an antagonist that might make readers nervous for their hero’s wellbeing. Immortal Hulk #27 features just such a fight, one that nobody who has read comics for more than a month will invest much into, but it still manages to transform that fight into a thrilling adventure through a mix of formalist effects and tension-ratcheting side plots. The battle between Hulk and Roxxon is well defined here, the action is excellent, and each of the three parallel stories offers something unique. It would have been enough even before a peaceful, final page that delivers a cliffhanger that doesn’t require even the threat of violence. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

KING THOR #3

King Thor #3’s only flaw is trying to use a fill-in artist (Das Pastoras) for four pages in the middle of the issue. I feel like, if you’re going to let Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic finish the story they started years ago, you let the pair collaborate for the entire four issue miniseries. Pastoras’s art is such a dip in quality from Ribic’s work (it even has a different colorist) that it just takes away from an otherwise quality issue. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 3 out of 5

MARAUDERS #2

Marauders #1 set quite an impressive high bar, and while #2 doesn’t quite hit that lofty perch, it still has plenty to offer. Writer Gerry Duggan previously said Marauders would not just show the travels of Kitty Pryde and her team but also the political happenings within the Hellfire Club, who are establishing Krokoa’s distribution network and relations with other nations. Marauders #2 fulfills that promise, and the back and forth between Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw is compelling throughout. Duggan’s Kitty Pryde is once again an MVP in just about every scene she’s in, with a confidence, efficiency, and playfulness that’s been missing in other interpretations, though the story does give one aspect of her involvement with Frost a bit too much real estate, protecting a secret that feels like everyone solved it a while ago, killing some of that payoff. Artist Matteo Lolli and colorist Federico Blee shin the most when Pryde is at the helm and the team is adventuring, but things are a little more uneven when the story segues to the board room, where the visuals just don’t quite capture the eye nearly as much. Marauders #2 reveals a fresh and welcome new side to the hit series, even if it doesn’t hit the high bar of its phenomenal debut. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER KILL KREW #5

Punisher Kill Krew has been a violent and earnest joy to read, and it all comes to a close with the miniseries’ final issue. Frank Castle and his ragtag crew—which includes Foggy Nelson, Black Knight, and a giant goat—join forces in a bloody and ridiculous final battle. Gerry Duggan’s narrative is dark, but incredibly rewarding to read, and highlights the softer side of Frank in a non-patronizing way. When combined with Juan Ferreyra’s gorgeous art, this issue helps this one-of-a-kind miniseries perfectly stick the landing. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: VELOCITY #4

Spider-Man: Velocity nears its climax with Peter figuring out a tragic secret about one of Norman’s unwitting experiment subjects. With the world moving so slow around him, Peter’s brain goes into high gear as he tries to help a fellow mutant whose circumstances have kept her imprisoned for years. — Megan Peters



Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-VERSE #2

Spider-Verse #2 breaks down an interesting universe where a slew of Spider-Men (and -Women) come together to fight. With Miles and May going against evil versions of themselves, fans are given some excellent advice from the older and wiser heroes. But by the end, fans will be left feeling for May when a secret about her Peter is revealed. — Megan Peters



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #75

The debut of Star Wars in 2015 set the bar high for new, canonical adventures of our favorite characters in the wake of Star Wars: A New Hope, with that long-running narrative finally coming to a close before the release of the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and setting the stage for the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. While this Star Wars title has delivered some of the best comic stories in the new canon to audiences, it’s also been a mixed bag of excitement, with this final installment reflecting those frustrating elements with a lackluster conclusion. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

STRIKEFORCE #3

Marvel’s Strikeforce has found the winning formula, and the series keeps up the momentum in #3. Writer Tini Howard is learning how to maximize each member of the roster within a team dynamic, and it’s resulted in continuously amusing banter that lifts every single scene, whether that be an action packed battle sequence or simply several heroes talking on a train. Also, Howard’s Jessica Drew is spot-on, and just about every time she was featured a laugh was soon to follow. German Peralta and Guru-eFX fill each sequence with personality and vivid colors, and while there’s the occasional awkward scene the book’s visuals deliver overall, as the duo find unique ways to display the group’s diverse power set. Strikeforce is one hell of a fun time, and few teams are this entertaining to watch. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #18

“The Ultron Agenda” continues in full force in this issue, and it results in a read that is generally-entertaining. The lengths the series’ ensemble goes to save Tony Stark are both tropey and rather creative, and really get to the root of who this version of Tony is as a character. The art fluctuates from dynamic to a little muddy, but it doesn’t take away from the issue’s interesting content. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

AMERICAN GODS: THE MOMENT OF THE STORM #7

Visuals don’t really keep up the big ideas in this issue, and it makes for a story that feels as if pieces are missing. The story starts off strong, as Neil Gaiman’s script and Scott Hampton’s visuals line up quite well, presenting Shadow’s depressing tale in a unique and effective way. Eventually though the art and story start to clash a bit, as things always feel inventive but never really feel cohesive. It feels like at times you’re seeing two different stories play out, and while the narrative does get your attention at several points, it’s rare the two line up like they did in the beginning. If you’re a fan of American Gods you’ll still enjoy it, but it doesn’t seem as if it reached its potential. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSHOT #3

Bloodshot #3 creates an effect similar to a traveling rollercoaster, providing a predetermined set of thrills with no encouragement to look around or remember once the ride ends. Bloodshot’s emaciated carcass is drug through memories and a variety of expository sequences—all of them dressed with an action aesthetic, but lacking anything truly exciting. With characters that fill all too familiar roles, there’s no space to surprise readers or invest in what’s happening. Instead, it becomes one long explainer on what happened before, what’s happening now, and what will happen next, not that there’s a reason to care about any of these events. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

COUNT CROWLEY: RELUCTANT MONSTER HUNTER #2

As exciting as Count Crowley is, and as compelling as its lead character continues to be, this book is a bit of a slow burn. That’s not a problem for the most part, but it does get a little frustrating on an issue by issue basis. You want more time to learn about the characters and history of Crowley, but because there’s so much time spend building, you never quite feel like it’s enough. That’s both a credit to the book and a bit of a knock. It’s delightful and demented from start to finish and utilizes it’s fantastic art as it’s own storyteller, rather than just a service to the script. This book will be an absolute blast when it’s collected and you can actually sink your teeth into large chunks at a time. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

CROWDED #10

Crowded continues to be one of the best comics out there with Crowded #10 this week, and part of that is because of how much of a departure the issue is. One of the hallmarks of the series thus far has been the tense relationship between Charlie and Vita—mostly being that Charlie annoys Vita greatly even as Vita works to keep her alive. However, that relationship has shifted as the series progressed and this week, things get fully and spectacularly intimate between them. That by itself is an interesting bit of visual storytelling, part of what makes Crowded such a good series overall. However, the issue is also packed with a bit of background and a continuation of a slow burn mystery thats been teased pretty much since the beginning. The result is an issue that feels totally different but also very familiar and satisfying, making it another great read. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

FARMHAND #11

The opening of this arc spends much of its time in the past, either in flashbacks or sequences set in the current moment, but primarily intended to present existing relationships. A cookout from decades ago serves up a reintroduction to characters who can all be boiled down into rote roles. Compared to the typical complexity found in Farmhand‘s relationships, this crew of seven can be seen as caricatures serving up a dollop of exposition across too many pages. In the present day the narrative is pushed ever so slightly forward as readers are reminded of existing problems, but there’s little progress beyond a cliffhanger that only hints at how bad will go to worse. Even with Guillory’s typically strong cartooning, this is a slow, transitory issue that does little with plenty of space resulting in an overall disappointment. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

FIREFLY #11

Firefly #11 brings the crew of Serenity back together after spending several issues scattered to the winds. That helps bring some familiar chemistry to a story that still feels like its gotten a bit away from writer Greg Pak. This tale escalated from the Unificators hunting Mal and Zoe to the entire galaxy standing on the brink of a second Unification War. At the point when Mal’s mother showed it, it started to feel like they were throwing everything and the kitchen sink inot this series. It may not be the most cohesive and concise tale, but it’s still fun and man can Dan McDaid draw sci-fi goodness. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

HAZEL AND CHA CHA SAVE CHRISTMAS: TALES FROM THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY #1

A unique corner of this comic book world is carved here by creator Gerard Way and ever eager story miner Scott Allie, but a certain spark from the flagship Umbrella Academy comics is missing. The larger Umbrella Academy stories relish their medium while Hazel and Cha Cha’s story seems more like storyboards and less like a product of comics. Tommy Lee Edwards brings a fresh art style to the world though, grounding its absurd concepts and delivering a unique take on life in this realm with fresh faces and grand colros. Overall it’s an interesting web to be spun, but doesn’t play to the strengths of this franchise in a meaningful way. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

HEART ATTACK #1

Writer-artist duo Shawn Kittelsen and Eric Zawadzki hit the ground running in this heart-on-its-sleeve riff on super-powered teens, which is a lot to take in for its debut issue. Zawasdzki and colorist Michael Garland brings an Archie-like style to the story’s visual palette, separating it from others of this nature but which leads to some images that feel too static. The storytelling density is a hindrance at times (a major motif of the world is relegated to the back when it should probably have started the story), but by the end a fun world has been established with an interesting hook. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

HEARTBEAT #1

Heartbeat #1 is an interesting beast of comic. Maria Llovet’s detailed artwork brings an unmistakable sense of dread, but the layout of the panels honestly made it hard to follow what was happen with each page. The way characters jump from frame to frame often comes off as sudden and with no connective tissue in-between. And since there’s very little dialogue it takes a few reads to grasp what each character is doing. Layout aside this has all the makings of a legitimately chilling horror, but so little happens in this first issue that it’s hard to call just how far it will go. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

ICE CREAM MAN #16

Ice Cream Man excels when its morbid gags and formalist appreciation take centerstage. So in an issue like this where a twisted family tragedy is emphasized placing more emphasis on characters, the aesthetic fails to lift up a concept that could be considered slight at best. Even for readers who don’t perceive the narrative twist coming well before it arrives, this remains an issue with two characters possessing the relative depth of a puddle. They are defined by their relationship to one another: single father of a teenage daughter and teenage daughter with a single father. A few moments of violence succeed in offering thrills, but they’ll be very familiar thrills to anyone who has read the preceding 15 issues. In the meanwhile there’s nothing left to consider beyond how desperately this series needs something more tantalizing than a subpar Twilight Zone pitch to function. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: BLACK PANTHER #6

IDW’s Marvel Action series continues with Black Panther #6, and what follows is a light but fun adventure that puts T’Challa and Shuri in the spotlight. The adventure itself isn’t the most complex, but writer Vita Ayala knows how to get the most out of the cast, and the chemistry between the leads is readily apparent. Artist Arianna Florean and colorist Mattia Iacono deliver a brightly colored world that suits the book’s tone perfectly, and keep the action sequences thrilling and full of movement. This isn’t the most complex Black Panther adventure, but it’s certainly an entertaining one. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE MASK: I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THE MASK #2

The gruesome depictions of ironic violence in I Pledge Allegiance to the Mask seems to be hanging its hat on do little to save the comic from being so, so dull. The characters themselves are drawn in such a detached, stony way that it’s difficult to become invested in any of their stories, and it’s clear their development happened in a story that’s over a decade old by now with little effort made to welcome new readers to The Mask. What’s the point of The Mask‘s politically-charged story? That seemingly unelectable people can find a following of devout constituents and get their way? Even if there’s a turnaround or everyone ends up getting their deserved justice, is the drab vehicle that brings us to that point worth the ride? Whether you read this series as a parallel to modern politics or view it in its own bubble, I Pledge Allegiance to the Mask is not off to a strong start. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 2 out of 5

OLYMPIA #1

Olympia #1 seems to ask if passion is enough to inspire great acts of creation. It’s presentation of a trite “high school nerd gets his big break” story along with lots of reminders that this is a comic by people who love superhero comics serve primarily to tell readers that everyone is very passionate about this idea after all. But there’s nothing beyond that excited call to remember better, past things to carry this comic book. Characters present as absences, designs are hastily assembled, and sequences lack even a spark of life. There’s nothing to be loved on the surface or investigated beneath it. Bland and banal, Olympia asks if passion is enough and the answer is plain: No. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

ONCE & FUTURE #4

As Once & Future leans more into its Arthurian lore roots, the more engrossing it becomes, and this is easily one of the best issues yet. Writer Kieron Gillen continues to grow the relationships between Duncan, Gran, and Rose in new and interesting ways, and as they grow accustomed to each other the more rewarding it becomes for the reader to tag along for the ride. Gillen’s love and enthusiasm for Arthur and the lore around the Knights shows in every conversation and revelation, and as the tethers to that rich history grow so do the mysteries surrounding it all. Artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain deliver one of their best issues yet, playing with color in novel ways that allow the even the less fantastical moments to shine. Once & Future is simply like nothing else out there right now, so do yourself a favor and join the adventure. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #12

The conclusion of the first season and second book of Outer Darkness managed to pull off a surprisingly successful twist and just may change your perspective on its characters entirely. Hardly any of the members of the Charon or other characters in Outer Darkness have ever stood out as anything other than morally grey, but the past few issues began presenting some key characters differently. What was thought first to be an out-of-nowhere shift in character building has actually resulted in the lines of right and wrong and who to root for becoming even blurrier, so the heel turn for Rigg seems to be working so far. The nearly consistent four-panel format to each of the pages was a refreshing layout for the story with several pages smartly capped by expressions from the leading characters to summarize their states at the end of the season. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

RAI #1

There’s a lot going on in Rai #1. 41st century samurai, Astro-Boy like robots, Mad Max-adjacent clans, dinosaurs, mechs, and even bartenders in the wasteland… all of it works. Dan Abentt’s penned an accessible and jovial take on the Rai mythology that blends equal parts technomancy and real world stakes, all brought home by artist Juan José Ryp’s intricatly detailed pencils that deliver on bonafide splash pages. Colors by Andrew Dalhouse make it all pop in a way that feels unique from other Valiant titles, and elevates the minutiae of Ryp’s art. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

SFSX #3

After two issues focusing on Avory, this series backtracks to a small extent and dives deeper into the goings-on of the Dirty Mind. The end result is a narrative from Tina Horn that fills in the margins of this queer dystopian world, but will probably leave something wanting more. As a guest artist, Alejandra Gutierrez proves to be a pretty inspired choice for this issue’s content, as the more X-rated moments are given a cartoony but smutty feel. As a series, SFSX definitely won’t be for everyone, but it definitely has so many positive and essential qualities to it. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #3

Something is Killing the Children is best when it balances the investigative elements of Erica’s search and the brutal action that comes with the job, and in #3 the balance is a bit off. There’s still plenty to like though, as writer James Tynion IV does put the spotlight on Erica’s hunt for the monsters that are preying on the children of Archer’s Peak. There’s a lot to like about this opening conversation between her and the Police, but things don’t leave the station for quite some time, and it feels like the book is really just getting started when it’s about to conclude. Artist Werther Dell’Edera and colorist Miquel Muerto deliver strong visuals throughout as well, especially regarding Erica’s expressions and an early sequence that kicks off the book. That said, it’s just not enough to lift this issue up to the heights of the previous two, and feels like a detour before we pick up the pace once more. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – AFTERMATH #3

Like the rest of the series, the final issue of Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath suffers from Tony Shasteen’s overly-referenced, flat artwork. And like with previous issues, the story is still solid, so at this point, it’s wrapping things up the way fans should expect given what we know about the future of the Star Trek universe. If you’re looking for something to tie up loose ends from Discovery‘s second season, Aftermath will serve. If you put more value on aesthetic, it may not be worth the trip. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

STEEPLE #3

On the surface a story about setting up wind turbines doesn’t sound like a fun read. But when you throw in an eccentric Christian rock group, a portal to Heaven and the Samy dry wittiness John Allison keeps bringing to his Steeple series, you get a really story. Any while there’s just a small hint at the overarching story, next issue promises to bring another fun romp with the arrival of witches! — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #34

Steven Universe #34 shows that the dynamic of Lars and the Off Colors probably works a bit better when they’re in tense situations with more action going on, but it’s a marginal difference since they’re all still so charming during their quieter moments. Lars comes off as moody as ever like a poutier version of Steven, but the Off Colors do well to balance out his shortcomings with their helpful, innocent natures. Conversations are used sparingly to let the artwork tell the story where appropriate with the perfect effect of letting Steven Universe‘s expressive characters guide the tone. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

STRAYED #4

Strayed suffers from very poor pacing. Some of it is a deliberate choice, designed to show Lou’s struggles as he drifts between life and death in the aftermath of pushing his astral abilities to the limit. He’s also faced with the harsh realities of his actions, along with the betrayal of his human handler. It’s all deliberately mucky, and it makes the second half of the issue a bit hard to follow, especially in the context of a first page “flash forward” that drives the decision that Lou and his owner make. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 3 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA #5

Introducing another antagonist doesn’t provide much call to continue reading in Vampirella. There are ample villains and other threats in this story, but they are appearing in a way that papers over the lack of a motive for the series’ heroine or a driving force for this series as a whole. Much of Vampirella’s space in these pages is spent referencing older series that only diehard fans will recognize (or care to acknowledge) and that results in a drifting reading experience. Both the script and depictions of barely-covered forms on the page lack any clear commentary on sex, a concept that is abundant and central to each issue of Vampirella. Instead, it’s addressed primarily as a superficial gag, albeit one that stopped being amusing after a couple of issues. Wherever Vampirella is heading, it would be well served by picking up the pace and not spending another issue raising some concepts without any clear purpose or intent. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #5

The Weatherman deals with some heavier subjects and a rather dark world, but it knows when to lighten the mood with humor. Writer Jody LeHeup puts that on display in #5, where Nathan Bright constantly shines as the beacon of positivity in this crazy world, and his commentary during the book is a delight. Artist Nathan Fox delivers a fantastic visual treat as well, complete with a twerking robot, though the duo knows how to inject moments of emotion and action when the need arises. That said, it’s not the strongest issue of the series, but there’s still plenty to love. The quick pace and shake up of the status quo ensure you’ll back for #6, and you can count us in as well. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5