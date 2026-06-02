10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in June 2026

The first month of the highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is finally over after premiering an exciting lineup of some of the most exciting series ever. The season marked the return of some of their favorite shows, including Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World – Season 4, and more. However, while the Spring 2026 lineup already looks amazing, the wait for new episodes each week can be quite overwhelming. Each episode spans a little more than 20 minutes, and the cliffhanger always makes viewers curious about what’s about to happen next. This is why it’s often more exciting to binge a series that already has multiple episodes, especially on Crunchyroll, the largest streaming service for anime fans in the world. The platform has a wide range of exciting anime series available for streaming at any given moment. If you’re looking for something new to binge, this list will keep you entertained for the entire month.

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