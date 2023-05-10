Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/10/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Green Lantern #1, The Amazing Spider-Man #25, and Ghostlore #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN INCORPORATED #8 After quite some time of teasing the "Joker Incorporated" arc, it has finally arrived – along with half a dozen other narrative nuggets. Along the way, the team's interpersonal dynamics and sense of identity begin to gradually be explored, which is both a welcome revelation (especially given how Ghost-Maker-heavy the first arc was) and a little underwhelming. Still, there's just enough that's flashy and intriguing here to keep fans enticed for more, especially with John Timms' lively art. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS – GENERATION JOKER #1 Some comics are pure product, meaning they simply exist as more of a thing to be purchased without justifying their own existence. Such is the case with Batman: White Knight Presents – Generation Joker #1, which continues to expand the moderately popular miniseries Batman: White Knight into an alternate vision of DC Comics that underwhelms at every turn. It opens on Harley Quinn and Joker's children caught in an awkward family moment between their mother and stepdad-Batman. The family dynamics and individual characters are hardly explored with the adults quickly falling into absent parent tropes and the children distilled into cliches of the rebellious teenager and dutiful younger child. As such there's little interest in finding out what's happening to these ill defined shadows. The sketchy approach to their depiction imitates Sean Gordon Murphy's style but lacks the inking and design elements that made White Knight captivating in spite of its shallowness. Instead, there's little style or substance on the page to capture reader interest beyond the promise of more "White Knight" and that's obviously unnecessary based upon what can be found here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 DANGER STREET #6 Danger Street #6 makes it clear that this miniseries is designed to be read as a whole (and hopefully will only be published as a 12-issue collection) because the middle chapters are merely that. Characters and plot threads continue to be slowly woven together in a format that promises big revelations and conflicts to come, but they aren't found in these pages. Even as Apokolips and New Genesis engage in apocalyptic scenarios, they lack the context for the powerful imagery to be understood. Instead, readers are left to recall where things left off in Danger Street #5 in order to make sense of a trickle of new information that may garner meaning in Danger Street #7. Each sequence is well portrayed and there's even a surprising spread that reminds readers of Fornes immense range, but there's little excitement to be found in a slim installment of interstitial segments that make for a well-crafted but unsatisfying chapter of serialized storytelling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 GOTHAM ACADEMY: MAPS OF MYSTERY #1 Gotham Academy remains one of my favorite experiments of superhero comics from the 2010s, and this return one-shot recaptures the magic once again. Collecting some of Maps' recent stories in anthology books, as well as a string of Batman backup stories, the installment brilliantly showcases the aesthetic and narrative reverence that Brendan Fletcher, Becky Cloonan, and Karl Kerschl continue to have for this world. While it might not offer a whole lot new, this reprint collection is a must-have for Gotham Academy fans, or anyone wanting a whimsical take on the Bat mythos. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Hal Jordan is back on Earth in Green Lantern #1, and it seems like the change of pace has done wonders for him, as the series captures his charisma and fearlessness while showcasing how those can be some of his biggest weaknesses in the ever-changing world around him. The new status quo allows him to be the character many have grown to love while also creating opportunities for growth. That's only bolstered by John Stewart's continued story that reaches into expansive and more space-bound territory. It's a winning combination and why Green Lantern's new era is off to a truly stellar start. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #3 Harley Screws Up the DCU #3 is a little weaker than its previous installments, but that's largely because of how chaotic it is in what it tries to pack in with Harley screwing up Kal-El's arrival on Earth and then also somehow getting distracted by Barry Allen before he becomes the Flash. While one expects chaos with this title overall, this is a case of there being just a little too much chaos in the story, especially when paired with the very, almost hyper art. It's not bad per se, it's just a lot to the point of being too much and leans a bit further into Harley's worst impulses than you'd expect. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DC #2 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #2

The Glass House #2 carefully weaves the new story elements of Nightmare Country introduced last month, including a lovelorn fund manager falling for a corpse and a nightclub literally from Hell, into the prior Nightmare Country series and decades of earlier Sandman lore. It's an impressive knot to see formed, not least because of how it sets the stakes for an oncoming train of horrors both personal and global. Throughout the issue there are inspiring illustrations of demons, illusions, and atrocities that use simple forms to suggest far worse atrocities, and it makes for an intriguing approach to horror. While the metaphysical conflicts at play require some reader foreknowledge, the immediate dangers and terrors are all suggested in a fashion bound to inspire nightmares regardless of whether readers recognize a specific demon. There's also a delightful sense of dark humor bound into the reintroduction of several surviving(ish) characters that reminds readers of the very human perspectives and stakes bound up in this war between realms. Wherever it all leads is bound to be ever more bone chilling, and that's enough to keep me hooked for months to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIRIT WORLD #1 Even if you haven't kept up with all the latest happenings in the various "Lazarus Planet" one-shots, Spirit World #1 is easy enough to pick up and understand. Introducing a new heroic character is always tricky, but it helps to include recognizable stars, such as John Constantine and Batgirl. Xanthe Zhou has the unique ability to travel between the living and spirit worlds. Even though their new, Xanthe establishes themselves as being fully capable of hanging with A-list heroes. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #6 Stargirl: The Lost Children is in many ways a love letter to a golden age of superheroes, and yet at its core are the themes of grief, hope, and being forgotten. They are heavy themes, but writer Geoff Johns expertly weaves them through a classic superhero adventure that looks out of this world courtesy of artist Todd Nauck, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Rob Leigh. The Lost Children #6 is simply stunning at every turn, with several moments that can't help but leap off the page and grab you by the heartstrings. I was glued to every panel and every page along the way, and by book's end it feels as if you've ridden the most thrilling rollercoaster of your life, even as the book closes with a surprisingly sullen moment. I truly enjoyed every chapter of Stargirl: The Lost Children, and I'd read it all over again in a heartbeat. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: LOST #3 Given the 20-year horizon at the heart of Superman: Lost's premise, issue #3 does a remarkable job of framing just how long that journey is by clarifying the absolute immensity of space. Clark's return journey takes him on another detour—this one making excellent use of the delightful Space Dolphins and providing a more satisfying conclusion than issue #2's—as he struggles to map out the shortest course home. Narrative captions from his computer companion and application of some scientific knowledge makes the problem seem immense, even for Superman, and frames the journey to come with an earned sense of despair. Depictions of distant lights and sprawling darkness grow meaningful as the series addresses a sense of despair without undermining who Superman is. It's a unique problem that challenges the iconic superhero in new and surprising ways, and Superman: Lost #3 lays out the daunting journey ahead alongside its potential consequences quite well. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WILDC.A.T.S #7 WildC.A.T.s is a series that spends a lot of space explaining itself to readers. Even as Grifter is cast on a multiverse-hopping trip through DC dystopias, much of the space on pages of WildC.A.T.s #7 is devoted to reiterating what happened in issue #6 and explaining the invented science behind his new status quo and various other problems. There are dramatic and interesting moments; every time the issue reveals Grifter in a new locale, it benefits notably. Yet much of the issue is devoted to walk-and-talk sequences among various individuals in suits and powerful cyborgs who don't showcase any powerful actions. When Maul is left to stand about and take orders, it's honest to ask why he's even being shown. There's so much plot and continuity bound up in this series that it's difficult to witness the adventure at hand, much less notice that adventure gain any momentum. WildC.A.T.s is clearly not designed for casual readers or those looking to see what made the old Wildstorm icons exciting, but it may deliver some ingots of value for diehard fans. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Following more than a year of anticipation surrounding the time jump and mysterious set up found in Amazing Spider-Man #1, the oversized anniversary issue of Amazing Spider-Man #25 finally reveals what happened to Mary Jane while trapped in an alternate dimension and how Peter Parker's life fell to pieces. Writer Zeb Wells is accompanied by artists Kaare Andrews, who details Mary Jane's life away from Earth, and John Romita Jr., who captures events back on Earth, in what proves to be a tragically satisfying climax. With only one chapter remaining in this pivotal story, Amazing Spider-Man #25 does an excellent job of reframing the story and making it clear why these characters can never go home again. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #49 Captain Marvel's penultimate issue is finally here, and if this is a glimpse at what is in store for the 50th issue, I cannot imagine what fans are in for. Captain Marvel #49 brings "Revenge of the Brood" to an absurdly epic conclusion, but it also in many ways brings Carol and Rogue's story full circle, and its impact on longtime fans can not be understated. Carol and Rogue have been through so much over the years, and to see how writer Kelly Thompson has woven their story throughout this run and to this impact point is truly impressive. That said, everyone has their part to play, and Thompson utilizes the extended X-Men cast expertly, while artist Sergio Davila, colorist Cecil De La Cruz, inkers Sean Parsons and Roberto Poggi, and letterer Clayton Cowles deliver a bombastic and bigger than life space battle that lives up to the high stakes. One two page spread is the embodiment of this, and yet even more impressive are the poignant moments of friendship and grief that anchor it all. Captain Marvel #49 is spectacular, and if issue #50 is this good, the series will cap off in sensational fashion. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3 Cosmic Ghost Rider #3 reiterates the premise and problems already thoroughly addressed in prior issues as if readers might have forgotten that there are two Cosmic Ghost Riders mixed up by some mysterious cause. The addition of Valkyrie does little to add excitement as action sequences play out in a rote visual format with no elements of surprise or bombast, and stakes as low as the available character depth. Although the "good" Cosmic Ghost Rider is named Frank Castle, there's nothing of that character to be found in their presence or even attached to previous appearances of this specific iteration. The surrounding bystanders and superheroes move about and speak like NPCs in a video game with only the slightest shading of characterization. Although the plot is competently detailed, there's never a reason provided for readers to care about these events or characters leaving Cosmic Ghost Rider dead in the water for all but the most devoted fans of this Marvel Comics portmanteau. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #11 After the climactic events of the past several issues, it would be easy for Daredevil #11 to play like an epilogue as it winds down various character arcs and conflicts from across Zdarsky and Checchetto's titanic run. Yet even as Daredevil returns to New York City and goes about tying off loose ends, it's clear that the story is still cooking and building momentum. It's the change in Matt Murdock's perspective that comes across most clearly as Detective Cole North confronts him one last time and Daredevil moves about a city he's changed so much. The choices being made in issue #11 would be impossible to imagine without the sprawling battles and terrible choices that preceded them, and so these small encounters are made immensely rewarding. That's especially the case given how well Checchetto continues to depict violence upon the page, providing a sense of painful realism without glorifying or indulging readers' taste for blood. As Daredevil ramps up for its conclusion, it's clear that these final moments will matter as much as every event that led to them. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 EXTREME VENOMVERSE #1 Using various parts of Venom's history as jumping off points, Extreme Venomverse aims to tell a handful of different Symbiote stories with different versions of Venom. This should be a playground to explore new facets of the character and break some new ground, but it all largely feels like retread of things we've already seen before. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #14 Ghost Rider #14 races to the finish line as Percy shifts the story to focus more on Danny Ketch, giving readers an incredibly dark look at his life over the past few years of the timeline. Though the story isn't as physically dark as this has been in the past, it's a psychological thriller that leaves you uncomfortable as it moves along. The back-up story from Tsuei, Gyadu, and Reber is largely fine, though it does introduce a terrifying villain that Johnny Blaze and Taegukgi come toe-to-toe with. Other than that, the story largely feels out of place. --

Marvel #2 I AM IRON MAN #3 For better or worse, this might be the most ambitious issue of I Am Iron Man yet, putting the Iron Avenger in a shogun-themed adventure that is a lot more than meets the eye. Whether or not the issue is effective is a whole other story – its twists stack on top of each other like an unstable Jenga tower, and it somehow makes it through to the emotional core of the final panels without tumbling. I do enjoy the work that Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande are bringing to life here, but I feel like even the individual installments of the series need a bit more of a direction. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6 Invincible Iron Man #6 takes a slight detour from its main story here as Duggan and guest artist Andrea Di Vito take readers on a journey back to the time of the West Coast Avengers. Though the overarching plot does eventually move forward by the end of the issue, this part of the tale largely focuses on a standalone story. Because of that, this read could be a hit with those that have a soft spot for all things Marvel 80s and 90s. Outside of that, things just hover and don't go too far either story or character-wise. When it comes to the front page, however, Kael Ngu turns out one of the best comic covers of the week. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #5 Miracleman: The Silver Age #4 continues Kid Miracleman's journey through Miracleman's utopia, searching for his place in it, and it's fascinating to see what unnerves Dickie Dauntless, openly criticizing the fetishization of poverty and illness and nanobot-programmed artwork that functions similarly to AI artwork. Dickie, who fled from Miracleman after the issue of his sexuality arose, is not scornful but curious about technology allowing for gender-transitioning at a genetic level. This installment is more about nudging the plot forward than the previous couple and thus feels less revelatory. But that is, admittedly, a high bar, and one can still appreciate Mark Buckingham's delicate linework and Jordie Bellaire's humanizing colors. Neil Gaiman also creates a depth to Miracleman's world lacking in many modern series, with almost casual, un-highlighted background arcs, from Jason Oakey's continued maturation to the church of Miracleman being all but oblivious to visits from the gods they worship. This series continues to be a rich comic book text worthy of its legacy. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 ROGUE & GAMBIT #3 Rogue & Gambit continues to deliver straightforward superheroics in its third issue while adding some texture to the tension between the lead characters. The story has Rogue speaking directly about the distance that seems to be growing between her and her husband, getting insightful guidance from, of all possible beings, Rocket Raccoon. It helps re-contextualize the borderline animosity between the two heroes throughout the series in a way that feels purposeful. The artwork also has a bit more flourish than in previous issues. Carlos Gomez gets to channel more of the expressive characterizations that helped elevate X-Terminators, giving both Rogue and Remy some very emotional moments. It all leads to a cliffhanger ending that's pretty typical good guys versus bad guys material, with a truly random assortment of enemies for Rogue and Gambit to deal with, and the aside diving into Forge's moral quandaries feels out of place here, but it's not a bad read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 SILK #1 Writer Emily Kim has a fun premise for this new Silk series, doing a multiverse-style narrative with a twist that hinges on a lack of realism. This is where artist IG Guara's work is at its best, selling the dream logic at the core of this story is something that could be overdone and silly, but Guara makes it flow in a way that only dreams can. By not calling too much attention to the larger shifts in a visual because of its place in a dream, Guara and colorist Ian Herring make this world feel believable until the exact moment that it isn't. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 It's fun to see Gwen Stacy hanging out with her reformed evil clones. Just seeing them switch places and flirt with a boy could fill up an entire issue. However, there is some action to be had in issue #3. Clones have become a staple of Spider-Man comics, but at least Spider-Gwen tackles it in a different fashion, since there's some multiverse shenanigans at play. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #2 These 2099 character reinventions continue to be fantastic. Venom operating more like a conflicted Batman than a classic Venom is a great direction for the character, while this new Blade is eccentric and Ghost Rider continues to steal the show. Everything going on in the 2099 universe right now is worth paying attention to. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #34 Continuing the hallucinatory and surrealist nature of the last issue, Vader and Sabé are at an impasse when it comes to their outlook on finding peace in the galaxy, as the Sith Lord struggles to keep a hold on his Force powers. These struggles take a toll not only on his mental health but also his physical prowess, yet also comes with the opportunity to pull off even more powerful feats than he could imagine, much to the dismay of hopeful assassins. We might only be two issues into this ark, but it's harkening back to earlier chapter's in Vader's journey that lean away from linear storytelling and more into the psychological torment Vader suffers, which also comes with impressive displays of his rage-fueled anger. We really have no idea where this story can go or how it does (or doesn't) impact the original trilogy of Star Wars films at large, but by captivating us with the events that are unfolding, this book is accomplishing the impressive task of enthralling us without merely wondering how the adventure connects to other corners of the galaxy far, far away. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9 The stakes have been raised and once again the flagship High Republic series at Marvel is something Star Wars fans have to be excited about. This penultimate issue gives so many different viewpoints of the Force and its place amongst people throughout the Galaxy, examining different angles thoroughly and making each of them equally as exciting. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #33 Despite how gory Wolverine has been lately, this issue suddenly decides to try its hand at comedy over the fact that instead of one power-hungry Beast, you're dealing with a whole group of them. Yet it surprisingly works, especially during a written conversation transcript. As for the story itself, Beast Prime continues to wreak international supply chain havoc while also wrangling his army of Beast clones while Wolverine, Maverick and Bannister slowly mount up an offensive to stop him. It's by no means a skippable issue but it still feels like we're a long way off from the final Logan vs. Beast confrontation. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN RED #11 X-Men Red #11 balances the aftermath of multiple consequential events—both "Sins of Sinister" and Judgment Day—while reestablishing its own ongoing story and status quo after a 4-month hiatus. Luckily, it's able to address these by focusing on two of its most charming characters, Storm and Sunspot, addressing the immediate concerns of their own lives. The former provides the issue with most of its sizzle as a long-brewing conflict with Professor Xavier comes to the fore and is brilliantly addressed in a spread that captures the flawed foundations of their relationship. The latter offers a lot of cosmic charm, dipping into lore from S.W.O.R.D., Guardians of the Galaxy, and more in a manner that effectively reorients the role of Arrako in cosmic Marvel. Even as the issue is engaged in housekeeping, it's close attention to character and readiness to embrace the many fantastic settings and powers on display ensures it remains an absorbing read. Let's hope it doesn't go on hiatus or get roped into yet another crossover again any time soon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ASSASSIN'S APPRENTICE #6

Much of Assassins Apprentice's world is impressively built through expression and narration, but when Fitz brings you along for the ride in a more personal way, the series reaches new heights. Assassin's Apprentice closes out its first chapter in issue #6, and holds some of my favorite interactions in the series thus far. Writer Jody Houser continues to build up Fitz as an agent but never loses focus on the young boy who is trying to find himself underneath all the training, and that comes to a beautifully tipping point in issue #6. Fitz's interactions with Chade are great, but when Molly comes back into the picture, the issue reaches another level. One particular moment between the two after their reunion will stick with me for some time, and that moment doesn't deliver the impact and warmth it needs without artist Ryan Kelly, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. It's a scene that brings it all together for the reader and for Fitz, and while his movement back into the royal chaos is jarring, it's supposed to be. Assassin's Apprentice tees up chapter two brilliantly, but chapter one has been stellar across the board, and chapter two can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLACK CLOAK #5 Black Cloak #5 continues the trend of not quite being everything it could be. As with past issues, there are too many moments that seem meant to be significant but don't quite land because the reader lacks all the requisite contextual information to understand its impact. That artwork is as stellar as it has been in past issues, but there are some attempts at more ambitious pages that don't quite land, like a cross-section layout that lacks the flow needed to follow characters through it smoothly. These problems may be less troublesome once the story arc is collected, as noted in previous reviews. However, on its own, there is a disconnect between the reader and the story that stops it from hitting as hard as it should. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DRAGON AGE: THE MISSING #4 Dragon Age: The Missing #4 takes a staggeringly large step back in terms of artwork. The new style opts for a near complete lack of background or character details and plasterers every fight scene with static action shots that flow very poorly. The story hums along at the same pace as previous issues, the art gives the impression that Dark Horse has started to lose interest in the book and has shunted it off into an art style that's less time-consuming. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ghost stories can be tricky, but Ghostlore #1 manages to set up an interesting approach to the genre. By changing the perspective of who the storytellers are and applying matters of faith in a way that doesn't necessarily feel cliched, all while adding an undercurrent of something darker, this debut issue creates just enough interest and elevates the genre in a way that makes it clear readers should get invested in what happens next. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #2 It's impressive how quickly The Great British Bump Off establishes its expansive cast of characters (and list of suspects) while simultaneously satirizing The Great British Bake Off and detailing an engaging murder mystery. By the end of issue #2 each of the bakers (and all three of the hosts) are recognizable and characterized well enough to encourage plenty of theories about the who the murderer really is. Revealing character provides ample opportunities for humor and the issue delivers several laugh out loud moments; Max Sarin's cartooning is absolutely essential for punchlines, especially one that transforms a judge's criticism into a panel fit for horror comics. What's clear by the end of The Great British Bump Off #2 is that this miniseries has the style and sensibilities to deliver plenty of jokes alongside a compelling whodunnit without ever relying on the same note. I'm greatly anticipating digging deeper into the mystery. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 JUNKYARD JOE #6 Junkyard Joe concludes and while this isn't exactly a perfect ending—at times it feels like there are some bits of the story that aren't fully fleshed out and questions fully answered—there's a lot here to love. In particular, the ideas of community coming together for good and the idea that family is bigger than blood are both strong touches and makes for a nice ending to a book that could otherwise be sad. Johns also does a good job of reminding readers of the importance of community to veterans in how Muddy's neighbors become his new support. The art here is also just fantastic, making this book a strong one all around. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 KEEPERS OF THE COSMOS #1

It's hard to miss the obvious Guardians of the Galaxy inspiration in Keepers of the Cosmos, but where this comic book excels is that it pulls no punches. This is very much a book meant for adults with some pretty mature humor, a little debauchery, and surprisingly, a good bit of humanity for a book that has what can only be described as cookie porn. It's a lot of fun, lets you know off the bat its heroes are a mess, and the art here is snazzy and bright and fun. Also, the character concepts alone are, well a riot. This one's a fun one. Maybe not super sophisticated, but it's exactly what it needs to be. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 KONG: THE GREAT WAR #1 It's tough to sell the first issue of a series about King Kong where the titular primate doesn't show up until the final page, but the story leading up to his arrival is more compelling than most other Kong tales. Instead of diving into some elaborate backstory with a variety of characters, Kong: The Great War drops you right into the action and hits the ground running, focusing on the horror element of the iconic character. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 MONARCH #4 When Monarch #4 is about Travon battling back against against his creators and journeying through a decimated Compton in order to rescue Daysha, this becomes one of the most compelling and visually awe-inspiring books I've read in quite some time. Unfortunately, the book also has a random subplot thrown in about one of Travon's friends secretly being a sociopathic murderer who has been let off the proverbial leash thanks to the world nearly ending. I get wanting to crank up the tension and add in a human antagonist that makes the danger feel more personal. But compared to the rampaging cybernetic alien hoard blasting its way through Earth, a messed-up kid with a gun feels woefully out of place and a waste of time. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MURDER INC.: JAGGER ROSE #1 You know before you even pick this up if you're in the bag, it's a book drawn by Michael Avon Oeming (with colors by Taki Soma)! Do you like Oeming? Then you're gonna like how this looks, because it's immaculate. The trouble for potential newcomers to the Murder Inc. franchise however is that this is not new reader friendly in the slightest. Brian Michael Bendis peppers in elements that flesh out the larger world, but there's not a lot to hook you here that isn't the visual aesthetic of the entire piece. If that's what you're here for though, you're going to have a great time. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 NOCTERRA #14 In what might be the most "high-concept" issue yet of Nocterra, writer Scott Snyder gives audiences a lot of new information to digest, while artist Tony Daniel and colorist Marcelo Maiolo provide a look that is heavier on the inks and a little more trippy overall than most of the series' issues. It's a strong issue, with two great stories competing for page time (the present-day story and a flashback story). The present-day story has action, monsters, and all of the things that you think of when you talk about the mythology of Nocterra, while the flashbacks are character driven, earnest, and a little sad – the kind of writing that Scott Snyder tends to do best. Sprinkle in a gruesome and shocking cliffhanger, and you've got a really entertaining issue, even if the pacing is sometimes a little off due to transitioning between two clashing plots. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4.5 out of 5 OLD DOG #4 Old Dog's time-jumping tale of generational trauma hits a new peak in this issue, finally clicking Keelin and Jack's pasts and future into place. Declan Shalvey's work is undeniably effective, providing a scrappy but determined approach to everry single set piece or panel. While I'm not quite sure where this narrative goes next, I'm terribly excited to find out. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext