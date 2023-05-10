Green Lantern #1 Review: A Promising New Era Begins

Hal Jordan is back on Earth in Green Lantern #1, and it seems like the change of pace has done wonders for him, as the series captures his charisma and fearlessness while showcasing how those can be some of his biggest weaknesses in the ever-changing world around him. The new status quo allows him to be the character many have grown to love while also creating opportunities for growth. That's only bolstered by John Stewart's continued story that reaches into expansive and more space-bound territory. It's a winning combination and why Green Lantern's new era is off to a truly stellar start.

Hal's story is helmed by writer Jeremy Adams, and Adams wastes no time in establishing who Hal is and how those in his life react to him these days. It's apt that it all begins with Carol Ferris, and in many ways, her reaction teases the challenges to come for Jordan. His charisma still works, but it only goes so far these days, especially when there's as much history as there is between Ferris and Jordan.

While that idea is hammered home by issue's end, Adams bounces back and forth between new obstacles, showcasing the hero as much as he does the man behind the ring. The comic begins with a gorgeous introduction from artist Xermánico, colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr., and letterer Dave Sharpe, and when we see the ring slinging commence later in the issue that fire of hope and pure will shines as brightly as ever. Jordan's willingness to leap into danger without a second thought is under the magnifying glass, but seeing the contrasting situations allows you to appreciate it as much as you recognize it as a potential flaw.

Between those two scenes is one of my favorites of the issue, as Adams sits Jordan still for a moment of stargazing retrospection. This man has traveled the cosmos and fought every sort of threat imaginable, and yet we can all relate to wondering if this latest move is the right one and if you are truly where you're supposed to be. Those moments are what everything else is built upon, and that's why it all works so well, though the Maverick energy that Green Lantern captures is to be lauded as well.

That feeds into Jordan trying to find his role in a planet that's changed a lot since he last lived there. Jets have given way to drones, and being back home can only feel so much like home when you have people to come home to. All of these are core elements of what makes Jordan's trip back to earth so compelling and will be at the root of showcasing who Jordan not only is at this moment in time but who he wants to be in the future.

Jordan's story is perfectly paired with John Stewart's next chapter, as writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson picks up Stewart's story and brings a more intimate feel to it without losing the epic nature of what's come before. Again, this is a story about Stewart figuring out what's next and seeing home as a way to process that, and his relationship with his mother will be a key part of bringing that to fruition. Her conversations with John are some of the best and most impactful parts of the book, though when things get more cosmic, artist Montos, colorist Adriano Lucas, and letterer Dave Sharpe are truly cut loose.

The second half of this story captures the bombastic nature of the Green Lanterns and a compelling threat that should balance out the earthbound storytelling, and it's a delight to behold. Seeing an older Guy Gardner always works, but the potential is there to really create another Lantern-level threat that can have a wide effect on not just the Lanterns but the entire DCU. It's an exciting start, and once again, it works because of the very personal conflicts of its lead.

Green Lantern #1 captures the spirit of who these Lanterns are and still knows how to create the dazzling cosmic aura that Green Lantern is synonymous with. This is the most likable and relatable Hal Jordan has been in some time, and with an equally captivating John Stewart by his side, the next era of Green Lantern looks mighty promising.

Published by DC Comics

Written by Jeremy Adams

Art by Xermánico

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Cover by Xermánico