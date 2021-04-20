The Weekly Pull: Way of X, Batman: Creature of the Night, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Nightcrawler charts a new spiritual course for mutants in Way of X, Batman: Creature of the Night gets a new collection and BOOM! Studios publishes the first issue of The Many Deaths of Laila Starr. There's also the first volume of Kelly Thompson's Black Widow run and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: Creature of the Night (Photo: John Paul Leon, DC Comics) Written by Kurt Busiek

Art by John Paul Leon

Colors by John Paul Leon

Letters by Todd Klein

Batman: Creature of the Night (Photo: John Paul Leon, DC Comics) Written by Kurt Busiek
Art by John Paul Leon
Colors by John Paul Leon
Letters by Todd Klein
Published by DC Comics This volume already sits in hardcover on my bookshelf, but I'm excited to finally possess a trade paperback of Creature of the Night to cheaply recommend (and loan) to friends. If you missed the spiritual sequel to Superman: Secret Identity, this affordable collection provides the perfect opportunity to discover one of the best superhero stories told in the past decade. John Paul Leon and Kurt Busiek's tale examines a life that mirrors Bruce Wayne and Batman's quest for vengeance but provides the character's familiar themes on a fresh canvas more closely tied to our reality. It unpacks trauma, grief, and the pursuit of justice in a deeply human tale told in a memorably impactful fashion by Leon. Whether it's read on its own or in tandem with Secret Identity, Creature of the Night encourages readers to explore the substance beneath more simply enjoyable elements of the superhero genre in a 4-part series dedicated to unpacking the meaning of the Batman mythos. Don't miss this outstanding series a third time when it arrives at your local comic book store in a very affordable fashion this week. -- Chase Magnett

Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade #1 (Photo: Iban Coello, Marvel Comics) Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Sergio Davila

Inks by Sean Parsons

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Cory Petit

Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade #1 (Photo: Iban Coello, Marvel Comics) Written by Si Spurrier
Art by Sergio Davila
Inks by Sean Parsons
Colors by Arif Prianto
Letters by Cory Petit
Published by Marvel Comics The first issue of this series kicked off a story that opened the door to take readers into a fresh legend for Dane Whitman, offering up a collision of history, legend, magic, and more, and that adventure continues in a huge way this week with a book that dives right into things. Artifacts, origins, murder, chaos, and Camelot -- this issue is a wild ride through legend and it's a ride you absolutely want to take as Spurrier digs deep not only into stories that are familiar but gives Dane Whitman his due as a complex and fascinating character. -- Nicole Drum

Black Widow by Kelly Thompson Vol. 1: The Ties That Bind (Photo: Adam Hughes, Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Elena Casagrande

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Black Widow by Kelly Thompson Vol. 1: The Ties That Bind (Photo: Adam Hughes, Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson
Art by Elena Casagrande
Colors by Jordie Bellaire
Published by Marvel Comics We're finally on the cusp of the release of Marvel's Black Widow movie — but there's still more than enough time for you to check out some major comics involving Natasha. Her recent solo series, the first volume of which is collected and published this week, is absolutely a great place to start, in that it's incredibly accessible and rewarding for both new and old readers alike. Kelly Thompson's narrative sees Natasha thrown out of her life as a super-spy and into domestic bliss, a status quo shift that sends some of her fellow heroes — and a surprising array of villains — on her trail. Every page of this collection is absolutely electrified with compelling, character-driven storytelling, and the art and colorwork from Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire is truly perfect. You don't want to miss out on this collection, trust me. — Jenna Anderson

Cojacaru the Skinner #1 (Photo: Peter Bergting, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden

Art by Peter Bergting

Colors by Michelle Madsen

Letter by Clem Robbins

Cojacaru the Skinner #1 (Photo: Peter Bergting, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden
Art by Peter Bergting
Colors by Michelle Madsen
Letter by Clem Robbins
Published by Dark Horse Comics I'm a newcomer to Mike Mignola's Outerverse, that line of connected horror comics built on Baltimore and separate from his iconic work on Hellboy. It might be time for me to fix that. Mignola teams with co-writer Christopher Golden and artist Peter Bergting for Cojacaru the Skinner, a new story set in France at World War II's height. The tale sees a desperate resistance sell invoking the name of a long-dead witch hunter. That sounds like as potent a pitch as any to get me on board with this burgeoning horror-fantasy universe. -- Jamie Lovett

Guerilla Green (Photo: Cookie Kalkair, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ophelie Damblè and Cookie Kalkair

Art by Cookie Kalkair

Lettering by Jim Campbell

Guerilla Green (Photo: Cookie Kalkair, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ophelie Damblè and Cookie Kalkair
Art by Cookie Kalkair
Lettering by Jim Campbell
Published by BOOM! Studios I'll be honest, the second I first saw the cover for Guerilla Green, I knew it would be right up my alley. The graphic novel centers around Damblè's experience in the guerilla gardening movement, combining narrative with a sort of nonfiction guide to help readers add a bit more green to their own world. I'm down for anything that encourages sustainability or improving the environment around us, especially when coupled with this graphic novel's pastel art style. This looks to be adorable, informative and entertaining in so, so many ways. — Jenna Anderson

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1 (Photo: Filipe Andrade, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ram V

Art by Filipe Andrade

Colors by Filipe Andrade with Ines Amaro

Letters by AndWorld Design

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1 (Photo: Filipe Andrade, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ram V
Art by Filipe Andrade
Colors by Filipe Andrade with Ines Amaro
Letters by AndWorld Design
Published by Boom Studios This is a series I was sold on trying before I even heard the premise. Ram V and Filipe Andrade is the sort of creative team that captures the "young guns" energy in comics that most publishers pretend to possess. Combine these two talents with a title like this, one that evokes a mood of magical realism, and you have the sort of #1 issue that readers are likely to still read and discuss long after "Best of 2021" lists fade from the internet. That may seem overly optimistic, and perhaps it is, but a story about Death and old gods losing their place in the world as humanity pursues immortality pursues themes of cyclical lives, inevitability, and the purpose (or purposelessness) of mankind that have made Ram V's other comics resonate across the past several years. With ambitious designs on The Swamp Thing and a dedicated following for smart stories elevated with some of the slickest design work and inviting pages in the direct market today, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr is positioned to be the next big thing. I cannot wait to read the first issue. -- Chase Magnett

Way of X #1 (Photo: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marvel Comics) Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Bob Quinn

Colors by Java Tartaglia

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Way of X #1 (Photo: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marvel Comics) Written by Si Spurrier
Art by Bob Quinn
Colors by Java Tartaglia
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by Marvel Comics The X-Men's Krakoa era is all about letting go of the old cycle of reacting to humanity's fear and hatred and forging a new way in a new land. Now that mutants have conquered death and founded a new Eden on Earth, they need a new sense of spirituality to match their new worldly status. That's where Nightcrawler comes in. The priest/pirate who looks like a demon has long been depicted as the spiritual heart of the X-Men, making him uniquely suited to building a new religion that meets the demands of a post-human society. The series sees Si Spurrier, a writer who doesn't shy away from tackling big questions, teaming Captain America artist Bob Quinn for a series that looks to be the holistic Nightcrawler solo series fans have longed to read. -- Jamie Lovett