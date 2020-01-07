The Weekly Pull: Batman, Marvels X, Doctor Who, and More

It’s that time again. New comics day is nearly here, and there are no more holidays to get in its way. As usual, ComicBook.com’s team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, manga, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re here to tell you about it.

After two slower weeks in comic shops, things are back to full force this week. We have the beginning of a new era of Batman, the launch of a new season of Doctor Who comics, a return to the world of Earth X, and some exciting new manga releases. and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see this week’s pull, and check back next week for more recommendations.

Absolute Carnage

Written by Donny Cates

Art by Ryan Stegman

Published by Marvel Comics

When Absolute Carnage was first announced, I couldn’t help but be a bit wary, but Marvel proved me wrong at every turn. Absolute Carnage was one of the best comic events of the year, finding new and creative ways to not only twist the mythology of the symbioses but also enrich and explore Eddie Brock as a character, all the while setting the stage for what’s to come in 2020. If you missed out on this series, do yourself a favor and check it out now, because big things are coming for Venom in 2020, and you will not want to be left behind. — Matthew Aguilar

Ascender #8

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Published by Image Comics

If you aren’t reading Ascender yet, you’re missing out but as issues go #8 is truly one you will want to read. This deep into the story, issue #8 is set to be one of the most difficult and heartbreaking, but it also may well be one of the most visually stunning. The cover alone teases the harder, more brutal edge of Nguyen’s beautiful watercolor-style work. Overall, Ascender is a comic that is a treat for the eyes and the mind and you absolutely don’t want to miss this issue. — Nicole Drum

Batman #86

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Tony S. Daniels

Published by DC Comics

With Tom King’s run on Batman having ended last month it’s time for a whole new chapter of the Dark Knight’s story, this one as written by James Tynion IV. This changing of the guard makes for a perfect time to jump on the title as the iconic hero settles into his new normal following the devastating loss of Alfred Pennyworth. There’s no time to grieve, though, as this is Gotham and just because he defeated Thomas Wayne, Bane, and more previously doesn’t mean he’s taken out all his foes. There are new threats and new challenges and it all makes for an interesting time to check out the book. — Nicole Drum

Batman Arkham: Black Mask

Written by Antony Bedard, Ed Brubaker, Doug Moench, Tom Taylor, Bill Willingham, Judd Winick

Art by Tom Grindberg, Klaus Janson, Doug Mahnke, Tom Mandrake, Trevor Scott

Published by DC Comics

With Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) just a few weeks away, this comprehensive collection will help you get properly acquainted with the film’s villain, Roman Sionis/Black Mask. The trade will cover some of Black Mask’s most essential stories, from his first debut in Batman # 386 to his recent Year of the Villain one-shot. The collection is sure to be as weird, macabre, and entertaining as Black Mask himself. — Jenna Anderson

Daphne Byrne #1

Written by Laura Marks

Art by Kelley Jones

Published by DC Black Label/Hill House

The Hill House line or imprint or whatever it is that DC Comics’ is calling these things now has been a great success so far (beyond not knowing what to call it) and that has made every #1 issue with that label on the cover a must buy. Daphne Byrne promises a story filled with ghosts and possible cultists, one set in an earlier era perfectly suited to the long forms and dripping inks of artist Kelley Jones. While Jones might be best known for his work on various Batman comics, he has always brought out the best gothic sensibilities in Gotham City and every other property he touches. Watching him work on a story that is specifically about the horrific feels like the exact sort of blank check that fans have been waiting to see for years. With a devilish premise, top-notch team of creators, and a brand that has delivered with each debut, Daphne Byrne already reads like a guaranteed success. — Chase Magnett

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Vol. 10: Human and Demon

Writing and art by Koyoharu Gotōge

Published by Viz Media

Demon Slayer is officially the biggest manga over in Japan, having overtaken One Piece last year with the most volumes sold. The manga series by Koyoharu Gotōge is a perfect blend of compelling and fun characters, fantastic action and a weird world filled with demons and eclectic people. The newest volume is an extended fight scene between Tanjiro and his allies and the demon Daki, who imprisons victims within her magical kimono to feast on later. The battle is filled with tons of twists and turns and is a perfect example of why Demon Slayer has grown so fast so quickly. — Christian Hoffer

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Year 2 #1

Written by Jody Houser

Art by Roberta Ingranata

Published by Titan Comics

Doctor Who returned with a new season on New Year’s Day and Titan Comics is following suit. The second season of Doctor Who comics featuring Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor launches this week, with the ever-capable Jody Houser returning as series writer. To kick things off, she’s teaming with artist Roberta Ingranata for a story that sees the Thirteenth Doctor crossing over with David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor during the events of the fan-favorite episode “Blink.” If that hook doesn’t draw Doctor Who fans in, then nothing will. — Jamie Lovett

Excalibur #5

Written by Tini Howard

Art by Marcus To

Published by Marvel Comics

Excalibur has consistently been one of my favorite things about the “Dawn of X” relaunch, as Betsy Braddock/Captain Britain and an eclectic group of X-Men navigate the magical threats to Krakoa. This week’s issue is sure to be a delight as well, as it dives into one of the series’ biggest questions — what the heck is going on with Rogue? With nuanced and heartfelt dialogue from Tini Howard and gorgeous art by Marcus To, Excalibur has so much to love. — Jenna Anderson

Marvels X #1

Written by Alex Ross and Jim Krueger

Art by Well-Bee

Published by Marvel Comics

Say what you will about Paradise X, it certainly didn’t lack for ambition or ideas, and it was still building on the excellent Earth X. After decades away from this alternate history of the Marvel universe, Alex Ross is returning to pen a 6-issue prologue filled with monsters and lost hopes. Going back to the beginning feels like a smart move for a franchise that was never stronger than its initial entry. With later excesses reined in and a strong emphasis placed on a single teenage character, Marvels X could recreate some of that magic and update the ideas for a new generation of superheroes and their readers. Whether or not the entire series succeeds, it’s bound to muster up big ideas and throw caution to the wind. That’s a rarity at the “big two” these days and reason enough to check out one series that will be interesting if nothing else. — Chase Magnett

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2

Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Simone Di Meo

Publishing by BOOM! Studios/IDW Publishing

BOOM! Studios and IDW knocked it out of the park and brought two fandoms together with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, and now they’re only ramping up the fun in issue #2. Expect even more familiar faces to show up, both of the hero and villain variety, and you can certainly expect some epic (and gorgeous) throwdowns between your fave Rangers and Turtles to boot. If you’re a fan of either franchise, you do not want to miss out on all the fun! — Matthew Aguilar

Snow White With the Red Hair Vol. 5

Writing and art by Sorata Akiduki

Published by Viz Media

Snow White With the Red Hair is a delightfully straightforward and earnest love story between an apothecary and a young prince, both of whom strive to be the best versions of themselves for their other half. While the manga series has been in publication over in Japan since 2006, Viz only started publishing the series in English this year. What I enjoy about Snow White With the Red Hair is that the core romance (at least through four volumes) is devoid of the usual self-doubt or mental gymnastics that tend to keep couples apart. Shirayuki and Prince Zen are confident people who know what they want and push themselves to achieve their goals. This is a great romance series and is very easy to jump into. — Christian Hoffer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101

Writing and art by Sophie Campbell

Published by IDW Publishing

Last month, the IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series celebrated its milestone 100th issue, the last for writer Tom Waltz. That makes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101 the beginning of a new era, with writer/artist Sophie Campbell at the helm. Campbell previously provided the art for the powerful “Northampton” story arc, which saw the Turtles climbing back up from rock bottom. The new era begins in much the same place, with the Turtles still reeling from Splinter’s death. This series has been a consistent favorite for years, and Campbell looks to continue that level of quality going forward. – Jamie Lovett