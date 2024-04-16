The Weekly Pull: Roxxon Presents: Thor, Star Trek, The Jurassic League, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that excite us about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Roxxon redefines Thor, Star Trek begins its next arc, and the Jurassic League gets collected again. Plus, Boom Studios launches a new series from writer Zac Thompson, Marvel's Micronauts comics finally get reprinted in omnibus format, a Wild's End collection, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Blow Away #1 (Photo: Annie Wu, Boom Studios) Written by Zac Thompson

Art by Nicola Izzo

Colors by Francesco Segala with Gloria Martinelli

Letters by DC Hopkins

Writer Zac Thompson and artist Nicola Izzo present their newest series, Blow Away, to readers this week and it makes the case for both Thompson and Izzo as creators to watch, regardless of what stories they may tell or where they are published. Blow Away #1 presents readers with a neo-noir set amongst mountain climbers (fans of High Crimes watch out); the first issue focuses on wildlife photographer Brynne Brautigan who investigates a possible murder she witnessed while climbing. The series showcases Thompson's range as a writer, contrasting strong horror and sci-fi offerings currently in publication with a much more grounded story. And Izzo's design work and facial expressions are perfectly suited for the tense conversations and hardened individuals involved with this new mystery. Together they showcase a thriller filled with intriguing characters, starkly beautiful settings, and an increasingly complex mystery. It's everything fans of the noir genre could hope to discover in comics from two rising stars ready to build their fortunes on outstanding new concepts, just like this one. -- Chase Magnett

City Boy (Photo: Minkyu Jung, Sunny Gho, DC) Written by Greg Pak

Art by Minkyu Jung

Colors by Sebastian Cheng

Letters by Wes Abbott

Published by DC Last year's We Are Legends initiative sought to expand DC's AAPI heroes while bringing to life concepts and gimmicks that still felt fresh in the superhero space. City Boy, which chronicled the origin of teen superhero Cameron Kim, was easily one of the most inventive. Across six issues, Cameron's ability to speak to and control the cities around him lends itself to some emotional moments and unexpected cameos, all of which are definitely worth checking out. — Jenna Anderson

The Jurassic League (Photo: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer, DC) Written by Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon

Art by Juan Gedeon, Rafae Garres, and Jon Mikel

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Ferran Delgado

Published by DC I would take any available opportunity to recommend The Jurassic League, which easily cemented itself among DC's most distinct Elseworlds titles in recent memory. The fact that this dinosaur-themed superhero bonanza is rumored to be getting an animated movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe certainly doesn't hurt either. There is truly nothing like The Jurassic League in mainstream comics right now, and you absolutely deserve to have it in your collection if it isn't already. — Jenna Anderson

Micronauts: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 1 (Photo: Dave Cockrum, Marvel Comics) Written by Bill Mantlo

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics It still is a little unbelievable that Micronauts and R.O.M., two of the most long-forgotten and legally tied-up series published under Marvel, are finally back in print. This week is Micronauts' turn, as the first several years of the title's initial run are collected in a new omnibus. I personally can not wait to read some of these zany and action-packed issues in print for the first time. — Jenna Anderson

Roxxon Presents: Thor #1 (Photo: Greg Land, Frank D'Armata, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Greg Land

Colors by Frank D'Armata

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics One of the most impressive elements of The Immortal Thor thus far is how it takes into consideration both the ancient past and future of storytelling traditions – hailing back to the Utgard pantheon in its opening stories and now spinning out into a dystopian reimagining of Thor comics in Roxxon Presents: Thor. Everything about this particular solicit is stomach churning, seemingly coming straight from the desk of an amoral marketing executive intent on pleasing everyone, especially their shareholders. From the "both sides" logic of environmental destruction to the irreverent hucksterism of its language, it's clear that both on the surface and behind the scenes that this Thor will be a disturbing presentation of heroism. It also serves as, perhaps, the best deployment of artist Greg Land's style with hollow-faced characters and artificiality dominating pages that are intended to appear as if they could be AI-produced. As a critical examination of superhero comics and metatextual commentary on the ever-evolving mythology of Thor, Roxxon Presents: Thor is set to deliver one of the most surprising Thor comics in decades. -- Chase Magnett

Star Trek #19 (Photo: Megan Levans, IDW Publishing) Written by Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly

Art by Megan Levans

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by IDW Publishing IDW Publishing Star Trek comics have been killer ever since the launch of the ongoing Star Trek series and its spinoff, Star Trek: Defiant. The former is about to enter its next, "Pleroma," marking as good a time as any to jump on board while you get caught up via trades or however else you read comics. The new arc reveals the secret identity of T'Lir, supposed "Vulcan of Starfleet," and forces Captain Benjamin Sisko, who was finally reconnecting with his humanity, to face his godly lineage again. Star Trek's creative team has consistently distilled everything great about Trek into this comic book series, and we expect they'll continue to do so as the series continues. -- Jamie Lovett