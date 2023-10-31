The Weekly Pull: Ultimate Universe, Supergirl Special, Unnatural Order, and More

Another new comic book day is nearly here, which means new comic books and graphic novels will be arriving in stores and on digital platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team spotlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the biggest publishers in the direct market or a small press outfit, brand new issues of popular series, original graphic novels, collected editions of older material, or whatever else. Maybe there are capes and cowls involved, or perhaps it comes from another genre. If we're excited about it this week, we'll let you know why you should be excited about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel's Ultimate Universe is reborn, Supergirl gets the spotlight, and Chris Yost returns to comics. Plus, Scarlet Witch ends, a new graphic novel in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, the latest from rising star Juni Ba, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Bad Karma (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Alex De Campi

Art by Ryan Howe

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Alex De Campi

Bad Karma (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Alex De Campi

Art by Ryan Howe

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Alex De Campi

Published by Image Comics For those of you who are unaware of Panel Syndicate—the pick-your-price publisher of curated digital comics from consistently outstanding creators—the hardcover collection of Bad Karma from Image Comics this week provides an excellent opportunity to discover one of their best stories. The seven-issue series, collected in its entirety with an array of extra features here, begins in the crime genre before quickly pulling in the stories of families and critiques of the modern economy into a riveting tale of love, loyalty, and survival. It features Sully and Ethan, two Army veterans scarred by their experiences in combat, as mercenaries trying to correct a past mistake that left the wrong man on death row. Their road trip serves to explore their unique bond, impacts upon their families, and what keeps both men going even when the world seems to simply want them gone. Ryan Howe and Dee Cunniffe's action sequences are striking in how they both embrace the realities of violence and make that mundane approach nothing short of thrilling. Those chases and shootouts are contrasted by excellent emotive character work that ensures no individual character can be dismissed as a criminal or coward. Bad Karma is a deeply human story utilizing familiar genre conventions to dig deeper into the people most often left behind in the United States today in a collection new readers will be lucky to discover this week. -- Chase Magnett

Scarlet Witch #10 (Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Sara Pichelli

Colors by Frank William

Letters by Cory Petit

Scarlet Witch #10 (Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Sara Pichelli

Colors by Frank William

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics Scarlet Witch has easily been one of my favorite new series this year, which makes it a shame that this tenth and final issue has already arrived. As Wanda finally faces off against the new villain Hexfinder, the repercussions are sure to be fascinating. Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli's work on this series has been nothing short of outstanding, blending Wanda's complicated past with a classic "case of the week" structure. Sure, we'll get the Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver series next year, but I'm sad about the end of this era. — Jenna Anderson

Supergirl Special #1 (Photo: Jamal Campbell, DC) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Skylar Patridge

Colors by Marissa Louise

Letters by Becca Carey

Supergirl Special #1 (Photo: Jamal Campbell, DC) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Skylar Patridge

Colors by Marissa Louise

Letters by Becca Carey

Published by DC I don't know what surprises me more: the fact that Supergirl is finally getting the spotlight in the new Dawn of DC initiative, or that Mariko Tamaki is the one who gets to tell that story. After Tamaki's work on the excellent Supergirl: Being Super miniseries, I have no doubt in my mind that she'll help showcase Kara in a different, but fun context. With Skylar Patridge on the art, this one-shot is sure to be a home run. — Jenna Anderson

Ultimate Universe #1 (Photo: Bryan Hitch, Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Stefano Caselli

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Ultimate Universe #1 (Photo: Bryan Hitch, Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Stefano Caselli

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Pubished by Marvel Comics Ultimate Invasion set the stage for a new line of Ultimate comics at Marvel and readers get their first peak at what these new stories will entail in Ultimate Universe #1 this week. While Invasion offered hints at a new world order established by The Maker, the exact characters, stories, and conflicts to come were left ambiguous at the miniseries' conclusion. A world divided between sets of powerful metahumans in conspiracy with one another offers a potent starting point as a much younger Tony Stark and others find themselves at the start of a new line. Writer Jonathan Hickman's return suggests that Ultimate Universe will finish what Invasion started in establishing ambitious new sagas for whatever is set to follow. Given the many fruits that emerged from the last time Hickman reset a Marvel Comics line in House of X and Powers of X, expectations for this issue and all that's set to follow ought to be exceedingly high. Even skeptics should be able to appreciate artist Stefano Caselli's wide-screen depictions of so many familiar heroes engaged in such a sweeping scope. The Ultimate universe was dead; long live Ultimate Universe #1. -- Chase Magnett

The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Juni Ba, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Art by Juni Ba

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Juni Ba, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Art by Juni Ba

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Dark Horse Comics Cartoonist Juni Ba has achieved that rarified status where anytime I see their name on a project, I check it out. Ba announced his presence as one of comics' brightest shining stars with the incredible Djeliya: A West African Fantasy Epic at TKO Studios. Since then, he's put out the consumerist satire Monkey Meat at Image and done some delightful standalone stories for IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line. The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber is a new graphic novel from Dark Horse that sees Ba teaming with Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, best known for his lettering work. However, anyone who follows his Strip Panel Naked YouTube channel or has read his essays and interviews in PanelxPanel knows that Otsmane-Elhaou knows a thing or two about comic book storytelling. The book's premise is bursting with imagination: protagonist Felix is a relatively small creature in a world where monster wrestling is all the rage. He wants nothing more than to prove himself and gets the opportunity when he's dared to visit Macabber Tails, one of the fiercest monsters alive. Macabber takes Felix under his wing in a story about how their bond develops while facing off against Macabber's fearsome rivals. It should be interesting to see what the fusion of Ba and Otsmane-Elhaou's well-honed sensibilities yields in this exciting fantasy story. -- Jamie Lovett