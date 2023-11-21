Timeless Preview Offers First Look at Marvel Universe's Future

Marvel is giving fans another look at a possible future in a preview for Timeless #1. The end-of-year one-shot is going on its third iteration, and the publisher is jumping to the future for its next tale. Previous Timeless issues have teased several upcoming conflicts and events that will happen the following year in the Marvel Universe, so it remains to be seen what secrets will be revealed when the comic drops on December 27th. For now, we have a preview showcasing the clash between Power Man, the Marvel Universe's last living superhero, and Moon Knight Unending.

Marvel released the first look at Timeless #1 by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and artist Juann Cabal. It finds the mysterious Power Man of the future cloaked in a black robe, looking out at a pyramid. Next, Moon Knight Unending makes an appearance, and they form their hands in the shape of a pyramid and send an energy blast at Power Man, evaporating his left arm. However, Power Man doesn't let that stop him, and he connects with a powerful right-hand cross on Moon Knight Unending. Their fight winds up on the moon in space, and the preview ends with Power Man leveling Moon Knight Unending with fist after fist after fist, destroying his mask and costume in the process.

Marvel's 2022 Timeless leads to Avengers relaunch

Following the events of 2022's Timeless #1 by writer Jed MacKay and artists Salvador Larroca, Patch Zircher, and Greg Land, Marvel relaunched The Avengers with MacKay under the helm. It follows Kang the Conqueror chasing a missing moment in time and being confronted by new characters like Myrrdin and his Twilight Court. He warns the Avengers about upcoming threats called Tribulation Events.

Captain Marvel is leading this iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with the rest of the roster comprised of Iron Man, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, and Vision. The Avengers also added a new teammate when they defeated the Ashen Combine, the first of the Tribulation Events. Their floating fortress, the Impossible City, decided to join up with the Avengers after they freed it from the Ashen Combine.

The description of Timeless #1 by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and artist Juann Cabal reads, "All of time and space is threatened by the rise of an ancient evil. The Immortal Moon Knight – a nightmare borne of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: Power Man, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved?"

The first look at Timeless #1 is below. The issue goes on sale December 27th.