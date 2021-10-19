The Weekly Pull: Catwoman: Lonely City, Halo, The Orville, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Hill House horror is back in Refrigerator Full of Heads, the new Halo Graphic Novel, and Cliff Chiang’s highly-anticipated Catwoman story. Plus, Far Sector gets collected, The Orville returns to comics, a new Reckless book, and more.

Catwoman: Lonely City #1

Created by Cliff Chiang

Published by DC Comics

As soon as Catwoman Lonely City even began to be teased, I knew it would easily become one of my most highly-anticipated books of this year. The prestige miniseries, which is written, illustrated, colored, and lettered by Wonder Woman and Paper Girls icon Cliff Chiang, follows an aging Selina Kyle in a surprising new status quo, one that is overflowing with elegance and artistry in every single panel. Trust me, you need to read this book. — Jenna Anderson

Destroy All Monsters: A Reckless Book

Written by Ed Brubaker

Art by Sean Phillips

Colors by Jacob Phillips

Letters by Sean Phillips

Published by Image Comics

Each installment in Brubaker and Phillips’ Reckless series reaffirms that the fan-favorite duo has discovered a sweet spot that may never sour. Each tale reads with the violent and twisting delights of a perfect airport novel, and the delivery of those scenes alongside an increasingly complex protagonist elevates them beyond that fare’s workmanlike standards. Each unexpected brawl or explosion screams off of the page, and Brubaker’s partnership with Phillips creates a narrative where readers are comfortably experiencing words and images in perfect harmony. These comics are the very definition of page-turners making it impossible to set the hardcovers down until they’re read from start to finish. With devilish historical settings, tortured heroes, and mysteries ripped right from the nightmares of Americana, Destroy All Monsters is another guaranteed thrill of a read for any comics fans of pulp, noir, or any similar fare. — Chase Magnett

Far Sector

Written by NK Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Letters by Deron Bennett

Published by DC Comics

Far Sector was one of the best books of both 2020 and 2021, spinning a cosmic tale full of mystery, intrigue, discovery, and heroics that I can’t recommend enough, and yet here I find myself attempting to do just that. N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell not only create a compelling new Lantern but an altogether unique cityscape and society that still has its roots in relatable and topical concepts, and it all looks absolutely stunning. Thanks to the collected edition you can read the entire epic in one place, which provides a brilliant launchpad towards the greater Lantern mythology without weighing you down in overwhelming history. Far Sector is phenomenal from front to back, and no Lantern fan should miss out on this modern classic. — Matthew Aguilar

Green Lantern #7

Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by Tom Raney, Marco Santucci

Inks by Andy Owens, Tom Raney

Colors by Michael Atiyeh

Letters by Rob Leigh

Published by DC Comics

The Green Lantern Corps has found itself in dire situations in the past, but with the Power Batter down and their forces scattered, the present day might just end up being the deadliest time for a ring-slinger, and the tension and stakes continue to mount in Green Lantern #7. Two Lantern’s lives are on the line as John and Jo attempt to figure out where it all went wrong, and it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better. That said, a Lantern’s ring burns brightest in the dark, so don’t count them out just yet. — Matthew Aguilar

Halo Graphic Novel

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Dark Horse Books

I’m still nowhere near as well-versed in the universe of Halo as I would like to be, but one thing about the franchise that has always intrigued me has been its larger written lore, whether in novels or comics. This week sees the debut of Dark Horse’s reprint of the Halo Graphic Novel, a collection of stories that have been out of print for over a decade. Honestly, the fact that this includes Moebius’ “Second Sunrise Over New Mombasa” is worth the price of admission alone, but the other stories it contains expand out the Halo mythos in some intriguing ways. Whether you’re a diehard fan of the games, a new fan looking forward to the TV show, or someone just eager for intriguing sci-fi storytelling, this is a must-read. — Jenna Anderson

Night of the Ghoul #1

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Francesco Francavilla

Colors by Francesco Francavilla

Letters by Andworld Design

Published by ComiXology Originals

Each of the “Scottober” releases from ComiXology have provided thrills, chills, and everything else readers might expect from renowned writer Scott Snyder and his incredibly talented artistic collaborators. However, in this critic’s mind, they’ve been saving the best for last in tomorrow’s Night of the Ghoul #1 from Snyder and Francesco Francavilla. The duo behind the story have a proven track record, including the renowned Detective Comics tale “The Black Mirror.” Few artists can construct mood with the same heightened atmosphere and ease as Francavilla, and he highlights the psychological terrors found in Snyder’s stories just as well as the literal monsters. Night of the Ghoul features both as it follows an estranged father and son as they track down the director of a long lost horror film. The discovery of that film and its creator reveals plenty of unexpected darkness and sets the stage for a riveting tale. It’s an astounding premise from two masters of the horror comics just in time for Halloween; what more could we ask for? — Chase Magnett

Nightwing #85

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Robbi Rodriguez

Colors by Adriano Lucas

Letters by Wes Abbott

Published by DC Comics

Fear State is in full swing, and to make things worse the Bat-Family isn’t at full strength, as the Anti-Oracle has taken over the network, locking them out and spreading more fear and distrust to boot. Barbara isn’t very happy about that, and so it’s time to suit up and deal with things personally with Nightwing by her side. Unfortunately, they aren’t exempt from that fear, and confronting their deepest fears could derail their mission before it even gets started. Nightwing has been one of DC’s best books in recent months, and it seems to only be getting better from here. — Matthew Aguilar

The Orville: Artifacts #1

Written by David A. Goodman

Art by David Cabeza

Colors by Michael Atiyeh

Letters by Richard Starkings, Jimmy Betancourt

Published by Dark Horse Comics



Fans of The Orville, Seth McFarlane’s comedic love letter to Star Trek, got good news recently. Hulu announced that the show would return for its third season, first as a Hulu Original, in March under The Orville: New Horizons. Fans won’t have to wait quite that long to get a hit of The Orville‘s space exploration. The latest two-part comic book story, The Orville: Artifacts, begins this week from the team of The Orville writer/executive producer David A. Goodman and artist David Cabeza. In this tale, the Orville crew engages in a bit of interstellar archeology that may put the ship in danger. They’ll probably be okay in the end, but it should be fun to read regardless. — Jamie Lovett

Refrigerator Full of Heads #1

Written by Rio Youers

Art by Tom Fowler

Colors by Bill Crabtree

Letters by AndWorld Designs

Published by DC Comics

Joe Hill and Leomacs’ Basketful Full of Heads was a grindhouse delight throughout its release in 2019 and 2020. That story expands as DC revives the Hill House imprint for Refrigerator Full of Heads from writer Rio Youers (The Forgotten Girl; Lola on Fire) and artist Tom Fowler (Books of Magic). Taking place one year after Baskeftul of Heads, the new series returns to Brody Island as a couple of vacationing discover the secret hidden at the bottom of the water. Basketful of Heads was a fun mix of tense horror and a touch of the supernatural. We’re hoping the sequel can hit that sweet spot again. — Jamie Lovett