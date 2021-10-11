No One Left to Fight II #1 Delivers Stunning Preview (Exclusive)

No One Left to Fight delivered an all-new type of hero epic, and now the fan-favorite series from Aubrey Sitterson and Fico Ossio is back with No One Left to Fight II #1, and we’ve got an exclusive preview right here to get you hyped for the big issue! Despite getting out in one piece from the last series, there’s still quite a bit of baggage to get through for our heroes, and everything is far from okay. Much of that revolves around Vale, who kept some big things from his fellow heroes, and now that he’s back up and running, Timor has all sorts of questions.

Vale might be alive and well, but there are some things certainly weighing him down. While Timor feels shouting at the top of his lungs is the key to a solution, Krysta’s more measured approach is probably going to be the one that gets results.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ossio’s gorgeous and vibrant visuals are back as well, and you can check out the entire preview starting on the next slide. You can find the official description for No One Left to Fight II #1 below.

“The comic you always wanted is back courtesy of creators Aubrey Sitterson (Savage Hearts, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man). This volume picks up where the smash-hit, critically acclaimed first Fightverse series left off, with the world’s greatest fighter struggling to find his place after all his battles have been won and while there’s still time left.

* This series features alternate covers by Fico Ossio, which combine into an all-new interlocking image!”

No One Left to Fight II #1 hits comic stores on October 13th, and you can check out the new preview starting on the next slide.

On The Move

Leaving Home

The Sanctum

Guess We Won?

What Happened?

Gor Despo