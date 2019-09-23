Once & Future: Gran and Duncan Take the Fight to King Arthur in Issue #3 First Look Preview (Exclusive)

Writer Kieron Gillen and artist Dan Mora have hit the ground running with their new series Once & Future, and things are about to get even more action-packed in Once & Future #3. We’ve got your exclusive first look at the new issue, which hits this October, and as you can see Gran and Duncan are doing pretty good aside from the whole being outnumbered in an underground cavern with the recently resurrected King Arthur who has now raised an undead army. While Duncan is new to this whole thinking on your feet thing, Gran is a pro, though we do have to commend Duncan on showing up when the situation called for it.

The recently resurrected Arthur has pretty much killed everyone he’s seen so far aside from Gran’s former friend, and he’s already got an army doing his bidding. The good news is that’s not anything some C4 and a strategic retreat can’t solve, and you can check out the full sequence starting on the following slide.

Once & Future #3 is written by Kieron Gillen, drawn by Dan Mora, colored by Tamra Bonvillain, lettered by Ed Dukeshire, and designed by Scott Newman. You can check out the full description of the issue below.

“Duncan and his Gran were too late to stop the Nationalists, and now the ancient King is awake, looking to take power over his land once again and unite it under his rule—spelling disaster for Britain. The only way to stop him now is to track down the legendary grail! But with Arthur’s army growing they’re running out of time and resources, and what does Duncan’s disastrous first date, Rose, have to do with any of this?!”

Once & Future #3 hits comic stores on October 16th, and you can check out our exclusive preview of the new issue on the next slides. You can also check out our full review of Once & Future #2 right here.

