Oni-Lion Forge Names Hunter Gorinson President and Publisher

Veteran comic book publishing executive Hunter Gorinson has been named President and Publisher of Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group. Gorinson will oversee the operations of the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning comic and graphic novel publisher, including Oni's editorial, marketing, operations, and sales divisions. He has over a decade of experience in the comic book industry, as well as film and television development and content strategy, which should help Oni-Lion Forge continue to produce award-winning comics and graphic novels. Gorinson will be tasked with expanding Oni-Lion Forge's footprint and relationship with creators, identifying new voices and partnerships, and expanding the company's brand through new ventures rooted in the comic book medium.

"Oni is, without a doubt, one of the most groundbreaking and influential comic book publishers of our generation," said Gorinson. "It's a true honor to lead the company at this pivotal moment in its history, and I look forward to working alongside our incredibly talented team and distinguished roster of creators to write a new chapter that will honor Oni's legacy of advancing daring creative voices, stories, and ideas, while opening new opportunities to maximize the scope and impact of the Oni-Lion Forge library for readers of all ages in comic shops, bookstores, and beyond."

"From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Hunter was the ideal leader to shape the future of the Oni-Lion Forge brand," said David Steward II, Chairman of the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group. "With a deep understanding of both the art and business of comics, Hunter knows how to build collaborative environments that foster creativity between creators and colleagues alike, and shape content that will resonate with fans around the world. He has a robust vision for solidifying Oni-Lion Forge's reach with creators, readers, and retailers in the direct and book markets, while simultaneously extending the wide breadth of our library even further with strategic partnerships that will showcase the best of Oni-Lion Forge,

present and future."

Previously in 2011, Hunter Gorinson served as the founding Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Valiant Entertainment, helping to co-architect the publisher's relaunch. In 2018, Gorinson joined Hivemind – the production company behind Netflix's The Witcher and Amazon's The Expanse – where he served as Senior Vice President of Brand & Content Strategy and led the development of multiple high-profile additions to the company's slate of comic book-based film and television projects. He also simultaneously co-founded the comic publishing imprint Bad Idea, serving as Publisher through its launch.

2021 saw Gorinson join BOOM! Studios as the Eisner Award-winning publisher's first Vice President of Business Development, working to forge new business opportunities, partnerships, and brand collaborations; expand the company's opportunities in publishing across the direct market, book, and direct-to-consumer channels; and develop the BOOM! library across publishing, media, and licensing.

Oni Press was founded in 1997, and in 2019, the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group was formed through a merger with fellow independent comic book publisher, Lion Forge Comics, founded in 2011 by entrepreneur David Steward II. The Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group now exists as a publishing subsidiary of Steward's diversified global media company, Polarity.

Oni-Lion Forge's lineup of award-winning original and licensed comic books and graphic novels include Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Nickelodeon's Invader ZIM, Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim, Ted Naifeh's Courtney Crumrin, Anthony Johnston & Christopher Mitten's Wasteland, Sophie Campbell's Wet Moon, K. O'Neill's The Tea Dragon Society, Brenna Thummler's Sheets and Delicates, Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer, Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine's Chef's Kiss, Ezra Claytan Daniels' Upgrade Soul, the Eisner award-winning anthology Puerto Rico Strong, and seminal works by creators such as Cullen Bunn, Zander Cannon, Tyler Crook, Ray Fawkes, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Hester, Mike Huddleston, Brian Joines, Sam Keith, Jim Mahfood, Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee, Judd Winick, and many more.