Oni Press Reveals First Look at It Took Luke: Overworked & Underpaid Graphic Novella (Exclusive)

Oni Press is heading to the world of monster hunting with its newest graphic novel, and we've got an exclusive first look! The new graphic novel is titled It Took Luke: Overworked & Underpaid, and will introduce fans to a down on their luck exterminator Sal Hernandez. Sal is rather fed up with the life of an exterminator and all the long hours, subpar living conditions (they live in their van), and lonely days and nights. The plan is to ditch this way of life after one last job, but the plan is thrown into chaos when that last job is anything but routine. You can check out a full preview of It Took Luke starting on the next slide.

It Took Luke: Overworked & Underpaid is written by Mark Bouchard, Bayleigh Underwood, and Micah Meyers, and as you can see in the preview, this far-future spin doesn't feel like your typical monster-slaying tale. It Took Luke goes on sale on October 12th of this year, and if you want to know more about the series you can check out the official description below.

"LA, 2028. Down-on-their-luck exterminator Sal Hernandez is sick of long hours, living in their work van, and is ready to reconcile with their estranged partner. The only thing standing in their way is one last shift. What seems like a routine job is anything but, and when a proselytizing mass of flesh abducts Sal's newest coworker, Luke, an extermination job quickly turns into a rescue mission.

Freshly concussed from a pro-bono job earlier in the morning, for Sal, the line between reality and hallucination begins to blur. Sal and their teammates Molly and Hussam are as experienced as they come, but will it be enough to overcome the horrific creature that waits in the shadows and the incompetence of their boss? Wipe the viscera from your eyes and prepare to assimilate into the flesh in this queer adult debut graphic novella exploring crunch culture and its casualties."

