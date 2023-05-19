Opus Comics Reveals Movie Homage Variant Covers (Exclusive)

Opus Comics is going the movie homage route for its collection of comics coming in July. Movies and comics go hand-in-hand, especially with the explosion in movies based on popular comic book properties. As for Opus Comics, the rising publisher just released its Free Comic Book Day offerings earlier this month, with FrazettaVerse #0 giving readers a taste of what's coming up in the publisher's flagship line. The month of July features even more releases from Opus Comics, including its line of special Movie Homage variant covers. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal six of the Movie Homage variant covers from Opus Comics' July solicitations. The covers are still available for retailers and fans to pre-order, so this is something you'll want to check out if you're a big movie buff. The variant covers are for Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #15 by Dan Lawlis; Gene Simmons' Dominatrix #1 by Emilio Laiso; Frank Frazetta's Mothman #3 by Agustin Alessio; Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #3 by Fernando Baldó; Frank Frazetta's Tales of the Science-Fantasy #2 by Nico Di Mattia; and Within Temptation #2 by Montos. You can find the July solicitations for Opus Comics below, along with their Movie Homage variant covers.

Deathgasm #2 (of 3) Jason Lei Howden & Pete Bune (W) • Carlos Olivares (A) • Russell Fox (CA) New Zealand writer/director Jason Lei Howden (Guns Akimbo) returns to his cult horror-comedy for another blood-spattering good time! DEATHGASM has reformed and gone on tour to take out every damn demon they can. But will the band survive the out-of-this-world terror of the Kaihoro Food and Music Festival? 30 pages of story! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: July 19, 2023 *Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Wade Cowin For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Jonathan LaMantia

Death Dealer #15 (Photo: Opus Comics) Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #15-Cover A: Greg Staples Mark McCann (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Greg Staples (CA) Writer of indie hit Never Never Mark McCann and artists Axel Medellin and Luis Antonio Delgado bring "The War of the Horsemen" to its bloody conclusion! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #15-Cover B: Frank Frazetta Mark McCann (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Frank Frazetta (CA) *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: July 26, 2023 *Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Movie Poster Homage variant cover by

Dan Lawlis For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Kelley Jones For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Kelley

Jones

Mothman #3 (of 5) (Photo: Opus Comics) Frank Frazetta's Mothman #3 (of 5)-Cover A: Andrea Mutti Tim Hedrick (W) • Andrea Mutti (A & CA) From 1966 to 1967 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, several witnesses reported seeing a man-sized, winged creature with glowing red eyes. Circa 1980, Frank Frazetta painted his iconic work "Mothman." Now you will learn the truth-and it's weird. Emmy nominee Tim Hedrick (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and artists Andrea Mutti, Gigi Baldassini and Valerio Alloro (British Paranormal Society) bring you the latest expansion of the FrazettaVerse! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover Frank Frazetta's Mothman #3 (of 5)-Cover B: Sedat Oezgen Tim Hedrick (W) • Andrea Mutti (A) • Sedat Oezgen (CA) *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: July 26, 2023 *Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Movie Poster Homage variant cover by

Agustin Alessio For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Kyle Hotz For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded, black & white variant cover

by Kyle Hotz

Tales of Science-Fantasy #2 (Photo: Opus Comics) Frank Frazetta's Tales of Science-Fantasy #2-Cover A: Frank Frazetta Aaron Gregory (W) • Sedat Oezgen (A) • Frank Frazetta (CA) The quarterly anthology series returns, with each issue focusing on another masterpiece by the godfather of fantasy art, Frank Frazetta. In this story, inspired by the painting "Requiem for a Shark," writer Aaron Gregory (Godzilla: Rage Across Time) and artists Sedat Oezgen (Judge Dredd) and Omi Remalante (Vampirella) chronicle a family of villagers who find themselves captive on a ship of cannibal pirates. Not for the squeamish, mateys! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: July 12, 2023 *Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Movie Poster Homage variant cover by

Nico Di Mattia For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Aaron Gregory

Dominatrix #1 (of 4) (Photo: Opus Comics) Gene Simmons's Dominatrix #1 (of 4)-Cover A: Jim Balent Holly Interlandi (W) • S L Gallant (A) • Jim Balent (CA) From the mind of the legendary Gene Simmons comes an action epic flavored with fetish fantasy! Dominique Stern is used to making people hurt-but they always ask for it first. When one of her sessions is interrupted by mysterious agents who seem to have hyper-strength, Dom's narrow escape leads her down the rabbit hole of a global conspiracy. Based on a story by Gene Simmons with scripts by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) and art by S L Gallant & Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero). *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: July 5, 2023 *Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Movie Poster Homage variant cover by

Emilio Laiso For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Joseph Linsner

Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #3-Cover A: Ariel Olivetti Leah Moore & John Reppion (W) • Silvia Califano (A) • Ariel Olivetti (CA) Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in QUEENS OF THE LOST WORLD, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Doctor Who) with art by Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five), this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like Dragon Queen, Warrior, and Glass of Death in a thrilling fantasy adventure! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #3-Cover B: Sanjulián Leah Moore & John Reppion (W) • Silvia Califano (A) • Sanjulián (CA) *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: July 26, 2023 *Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Movie Poster Homage variant cover by Fernando Baldó For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Patrick Reilly For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Patrick Reilly