Power Rangers’ New Green Ranger Series Reveals A Very Different Tommy (And An Even Wilder Goldar)

There’s going to be a wealth of new content for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans this year, including a series based around the core team and a series that takes on the entire 30-plus-year history of the franchise. The most mysterious new entry is the Green Ranger series, but thanks to a new preview, we have a much better idea of what this series is going to be, and not only does it include a very different Tommy Oliver, but it also contains an even wilder Goldar.

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BOOM! Studios has revealed the first preview of Power Rangers Green (via ICv2), and it quickly introduces fans to the last Ranger, Tommy Oliver. Seeing Tommy is interesting on its own, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that his home base is the head of the Dragonzord. We also learn that Tommy is living with his progeny, Mirella Vex and Alpha, but the real shocker is in the reveal of Goldar, who has a look that consists of pieces of his classic gold armor, more animalistic armor, and a robotic limb. You can check out the new designs and the full preview below.

Everything We Know About Power Rangers Green

So far, we are still putting the pieces together on what the status quo is in this world, but the preview does offer some key context. At this point in time, Tommy is the last Ranger, but Alpha makes sure to note in the narration that he isn’t a Ranger at all and spends most of his time harvesting food and keeping up the base.

We also know that Mirella Vex uses sign language to communicate, and that she seems to drift away sometimes for unknown reasons. When she drifts here, Alpha catches her, and Tommy plays his Dragon Dagger to help bring her back. When she awakens, she looks to be aware of the incoming threat, which turns out to be Goldar.

Alpha says he tries to help Tommy whenever he can, and reveals that Tommy found him in a Quantum Sink beneath the desert outside of Angel Grove. While Alpha helps Tommy, he also notes that he is here for Mirella, and that leads to the sudden interruption from Goldar.

Goldar might look worse for wear, but he’s still quite strong, and he then reveals that he’s actually here to ask for Tommy’s help. As for what he’s looking for help with, we’ll just have to read the series, but the good news is it arrives later this year.

Power Rangers Green #1 hits comic stores on August 5, 2026.

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