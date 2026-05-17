27 Years Ago, Power Rangers Revealed The Answer To Its Biggest Mystery

There have been a bevy of intriguing storylines throughout the 30-plus years of Power Rangers, as well as a few truly shocking revelations. Whether it’s the true identity of a villain or an unknown connection between two key characters, there have been a number of compelling twists along the way. Still, few of those previous stories reach the levels of one major mystery that propelled an entire season, and 27 years ago, the answer to that epic mystery was finally revealed.

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Power Rangers In Space had a lot going for it, and that included a compelling mystery surrounding Andros and his little sister Karone, who was kidnapped at an early age. Andros has never stopped looking for her, but there was always a mystery around who took her and why. In Flashes of Darkonda, which aired on May 16th, 1998, Andros finally learns that it was Darkonda who took his sister all those years ago, and that will lead to the even bigger shocker that his sister is actually the villain known as Astronema.

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Karone’s Arc In Power Rangers Is One Of Its Best

Over the course of Power Rangers In Space, Andros finally puts the pieces together of who took Karone and that she’s actually their enemy, Astronema. In the years after her kidnapping, Karone was trained by Ecliptor and lied to about the Power Rangers and her brother, and she would eventually attain notoriety amongst other villains and gain an army to command.

She would then become one of the most feared villains under her new name, Astronema, and Dark Spector would then give her the title of Princess of Evil, and her mission was to take out the Power Rangers spy that crashed their villainous conference, which she didn’t realize was actually her brother, Andros. She was already a major threat, but then she went and created one of the deadliest villain groups ever in the Psycho Rangers as well.

Things would take a major turn after Dark Specter’s fall, which was supposed to be her coronation as Queen of Evil. Instead, the Z-Wave that was unleashed after Zordon’s destruction reached across the universe, purging all evil from everyone it touched, including Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, and Astronema.

Now Karone was completely restored and reunited with her brother, but the story didn’t end there. Karone would become a Ranger herself in Power Rangers Lost Galaxy after the death of the team’s Pink Ranger, Kendrix Morgan. The spirit of Kendrix not only saved Karone but also gave Karone her Transmorpher so that Karone could become the next Pink Ranger. It was quite the arc, and is easily one of the best Power Rangers stories of all time.

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