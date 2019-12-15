Jix the Jewel Thief Returns (and Hilarity Ensues) in This Exclusive Preview of Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #6

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #6, out on Wednesday from writer Matt Fraction and artist Steve Lieber. This week’s issue marks the midway point for the series, and it begins to pull the yarns of Jimmy’s “crazy board” conspiracy closer together. Characters from the earliest chapters of the series reappear, including both Jix the Jewel Thief and a certain blood-spewing cat. As Jimmy’s time in Gotham City draws to a close, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

If it wasn’t already clear from our advance review this summer, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen is one of this year’s absolute best superhero comics. In the course of a single page, it capably pays loving homage to what makes these stories beloved and pokes relentless fun at some their more ludicrous elements. It’s a comic book that enjoys the space it occupies, as a comic, as a superhero story, and as a collaboration between some of the medium’s most-revered working creators. That it can subtly infuse a sidekick spinoff with commentary on the genre and current affairs without ever losing an ounce of fun is something spectacular to behold, and this issue does it all over again.

You can check out the official solicitation text for the issue, along with the preview pages and covers, below.

Meanwhile, in Gotham City, the great Olsen/Batman prank war rages on. An old favorite returns to make heads or tails of just what the heck has been going on. Jimmy does some funny Fraction stuff. Batman is there, too, doing some Lieber stuff. Lex Luthor’s kicking around. It’s a whole thing.

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #6, from Fraction, Lieber, and Nathan Fairbairn, will be available for sale in comic shops—and to buy digitally on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ComiXology—on Wednesday, December 18.

Variant Cover

Jimmy in Jail

Foreboding Foreshadowing

Jix the Jewel Thief Returns

Zokdamn Wedding Bells

Smoke Bomb!