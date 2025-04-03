Over the course of the Deadpool Killogy — 2012’s Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe and 2013’s Deadpool: Killustrated and Deadpool Kills Deadpool — Wade Wilson, the Merc with a Mouth, did what only one man did before: he killed the Marvel Universe. But unlike one-man killing machine Frank Castle in Garth Ennis’ 1995 one-shot Punisher Kills the Marvel Universe, Wade went on to massacre even more Marvel heroes and villains in the five-issue Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again in 2017.

Nearly a decade later, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe and Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again creative team Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajić reunited for the five-issue final chapter of a multiverse-spanning saga that asks: what if Deadpool killed the Marvel Universe one last time?

This week’s Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #1 revisits the Kills Again Deadpool who was brainwashed by a cabal of supervillains, led by the Red Skull, to kill the heroes of the MU. The regenerating degenerate is attacked by a version of John Doe, a.k.a. Nth Man the Ultimate Ninja (from the lesser-known Marvel comic of the same name by Larry Hama and Ron Wagner), but the gun and sword-wielding assassin is killed by the “killer of worlds.”

Deadpool then meets a mysterious young woman named Alphea, who seems to be the daughter of Doe’s childhood friend, the psychic Alfie O’Meagan. “Alphie” sent the Nth Man to test Deadpool, one of the few multiversal Deadpools still alive, and recruits him to an important mission.

Alphie equips Deadpool with a device that allows him to reality-slide to almost anywhere in the multiverse — “almost” anywhere because some paths, she explains, are not meant to be traversed. The reality-slider is synced to the multiversal biometrics of his targets, all of whom “pose a threat to all reality.”



Deadpool’s kill list includes the following targets:

Spider-Man

Punisher

Kraven the Hunter

Daredevil

Hulk (green one)

Captain America

Venom

Black Panther

Hellcat

Union Jack

Moon Knight

Black Widow

Speedball

Wasp

Ghost Rider

X-Men (all of them)

Hulk (red one)

Thor

But in a twist, Deadpool’s targets are alternate versions of the heroes he’s familiar with. The first target turns out to be the Superior Spider-Man (Otto Octavius, who switched bodies with this world’s Peter Parker), or as Deadpool calls him, “Evil Spider-Man.” He sticks an explosive device on Superior Spider-Man’s body during a fight and blows him to bits.

Deadpool’s targets include Franken-Castle, the undead Punisher who was resurrected as a Frankenstein-like monster (in Rick Remender’s Punisher run); Ana Kravinoff, daughter of the late Kraven the Hunter (who debuted in the “Kraven’s First Hunt” storyline in Amazing Spider-Man #565); The Beast, a demon-possessed Daredevil (from Shadowland); and the gladiator-style Hulk, the World Breaker (from World War Hulk). Deadpool slices Franken-Castle to pieces, impales Ana-Kraven, and stabs Beast-Devil through the eye.

But before he can slay the Hulk who smashed this reality’s heroes as revenge for shooting him into space (in Planet Hulk), World Breaker Hulk suddenly vanishes in a flash of white light. Deadpool is then teleported to yet another alternate reality, where Earth’s mightiest heroes — the Avengers Thor, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Black Panther, and Iron Man — are battling the giant alien Terminus, the great destroyer of worlds.

Alphie tells Deadpool that his battle with the Hulk damaged his reality-slider, which has brought him to the main Marvel Universe: Earth-616. “This universe isn’t on your list. You’re not supposed to kill this universe,” she tells Deadpool. “You’re supposed to save it.”

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #1 is on sale now from Marvel Comics, and issue #2 hits stands May 7.