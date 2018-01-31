Exclusive Preview – Robots And Donuts Collide In Robotic Existentialism: The Art of Eric Joyner

There are a few things that can make just about day better, and donuts, robots, and the art of Eric Joyner happen to be a few of them.

Joyner follows up his popular 2008 collection Robots and Donuts with another volume of surreal one of a kind art called Robotic Existentialism: The Art of Eric Joyner. Joyner loves to pair gorgeous landscapes and lively cities with a variety of delightful desserts, creating something completely different and all his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in this exclusive preview of the new hardcover, there happen to be plenty of robots and donuts worked into this new volume, but there are also other creative choices that make each piece something truly original. For instance, a lone robot finds a serene space in a forest, but sailing down the lake is a massive piece of strawberry cake. How did it get there, and does the robot look at it as a possible prize or something intruding on his peaceful day out?

Or take one scenario that presents lovely river littered with donuts of all kinds. That would be unique enough, but that Lizard occupying a rock seems to inspired some questions, as does the Cat in an underwater scuba suit of some kind. Not exactly something you see in everyday life, but you’ll find plenty of other interesting takes just like it in Joyner’s new volume of work.

You can find the official description for Robotic Existentialism: The Art of Eric Joyner below, and more images can be found in the gallery.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7188]

“In this follow-up to the 2008 Robots and Donuts, San Francisco-based artist Eric Joyner showcases his newest and most impressive pieces. By juxtaposing familiar items with everyday foods, he creates whimsical masterpieces that both comfort and inspire. Robotic Existentialism: The Art of Eric Joyner is a beautiful volume that entices the reader to stop, ponder the meaning of life, and perhaps savor a donut or two. Features dozens of new pieces, all of which juxtapose vintage toys and sweet confections.”

Robotic Existentialism: The Art of Eric Joyner is in stores February 14.