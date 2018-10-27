Preview: A Torch Is Passed In ‘Quantum Age: From The World of Black Hammer’ #4

Passing down a superhero legacy can be a tricky thing in the Quantum Age, especially when you have to time travel 100 years into the future to do it.

That’s what Black Hammer discovers in Quantum Age: From The World of Black Hammer #4, when she travels to the far future to find a successor. While she would prefer to pick someone in her own timeline, she’s learned that her great, great granddaughter is who needs to wield the powerful weapon, who is more preoccupied with finding a place to live in the suburbs, working out, and grabbing coffee.

Her life is about to change though in a huge way, and while her great, great grandmother leaves some things rather vague, she does give her one piece of advice. She tells her “don’t worry about knowing what to do when the time is right, the hammer will show you what to do.” 25 years later it seems that promise is being fulfilled, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

While you wait for the full issue you can check out our exclusive preview of the book in the gallery.

Quantum Age: From The World of Black Hammer #4 is written by Jeff Lemire and drawn by Wilfredo Torres and colored by Dave Stewart. You can check out the official description below.

“With their original plan seemingly foiled, the current rag tagteam of Quantum Leaguers travels to a mysterious land and discovers a long forgotten foe with crucial ties to the Eisner-winning Black Hammer series.”

If you aren’t familiar with the world of Quantum Age, you can check out the official description for the series below.

“Set in the world of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series–but a thousand years in the future–a collection of superheroes, inspired by the legendary heroes of Black Hammer Farm, must band together to save the planet from an authoritarian regime. A young Martian must find a way to reform The Quantum League to save the world while solving the riddle of what happened to the great heroes of the twentieth century.

Black Hammer creator Jeff Lemire (The Terrifics) is joined by Wilfredo Torres (Legion) in illustrating while Dave Stewart (Hellboy) adds his colorist skills to the mix.

* Based on Jeff Lemire’s Eisner Award-winning series!”

Quantum Age: From The World of Black Hammer #4 is in comic stores on November 14th.