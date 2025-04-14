The Simpsons Reveals Marge Has Been Keeping a Big Secret for 36 Seasons

The Simpsons is now airing new episodes this Spring every week, and the newest episode of Season 36 has revealed that Marge has been keeping a major secret for all 36 seasons that explains some of her actions. The Simpsons has found itself experimenting in some major ways in the last few years specifically, and it has introduced some interesting shake ups over the course of the past few seasons. Not only have fans had been able to see new sides of some long running fan favorites, the newest episode of the animated series digs deeper into what makes Marge tick as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simpsons has never shied away from the fact that Marge tends to push down her emotions in the face of all the chaos around her. Because Homer and the rest of her family often provide her with much stress, Marge needs to somehow stay above it all in order to keep their wacky family afloat. But the newest episode of the series helps to showcase a major secret to Marge that reveals how she’s been able to survive in Springfield for so long. She literally has been burying her feelings with a slate of hate letters she’s written for 35 years.

20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Reveals Marge’s Big Secret

The Simpsons Season 36 Episode 14 is titled “P.S. I Hate You” and has the rest of Springfield celebrating Marge’s birthday, and praising her as the nicest woman in town. When long time rival Helen Lovejoy gets under her skin, Marge heads into her room furious but emerges happier than ever. It’s something Homer and the family notes that she mysteriously does every time she gets angry, but no one knows what she’s actually doing. It’s then explained that Marge has been secretly writing hate letters every time she’s gotten angry at someone. After seeing it as a tip in a magazine when she was a kid, Marge has been successfully writing these letters and keeping them as a secret all this time.

It’s not until this secret box of letters is stolen from her house, and then blackmailed for that Marge’s secret gets out to the rest of Springfield. The rest of the town finds out how Marge actually feels about them, but she apologizes and reveals that she no longer will hold herself back anymore. It’s something the rest of the town ultimately respects, however, and they note that she’s a fully three dimensional woman. And funny enough, this secret really doesn’t retcon any of Marge’s actions in the past either.

20th Television Animation

This Isn’t a Major Marge Retcon

Making a reveal like this would imply that it’s a big retcon to how Marge has acted in the past. Some of the most famous episodes have seen Marge go over the edge, and she’s never been one to truly dampen her feelings in order to get by. But at the same time, it’s not that big of a surprise to find out that Marge has a kind outlook to the rest of the town. Although she’s been shown as frustrated by others, she’s never really lost her cool in front of someone other than members of her family.

Previous episodes of The Simpsons had revealed that Marge was in therapy, so this combined with these secret letters really does paint a more three dimensional look at the character after all this time. She’s never been blindly kind, but she’s also had the most patience out of anyone in the entire series. Now we have just learned how she’s able to bring about that patience.