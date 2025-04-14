A Cartoon Network Classic Is Returning to TV After 20 Years (But There’s a Catch)

One classic animated series is coming back to Cartoon Network 20 years after it last aired on TV, but there’s a catch as to when fans will be able to check it all out. There have been some major shake ups with Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation in the last few years, and that means some series have been shuffled off of Cartoon Network as a result. But at the same time, there have been a few series that have actually made their way back to airing on television thanks to all of these shake ups to the broadcast schedule.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One such shake up is coming soon as Duck Dodgers is now listed to return to Cartoon Network on May 4th with a schedule to air beginning at 12PM EST (as spotted by @ToonHive on X). This is the first time in 20 years since the animated series has aired with Cartoon Network (which was last seen back in 2005), but there’s a bit of a catch as it doesn’t seem like it’s returning for a regular spot on the broadcast schedule. This is likely going to be more of a special occasion return for the animated fan favorite series.

Warner Bros. Animation

What Is Duck Dodgers?

Duck Dodgers is one of the best cartoons ever launched by Warner Bros. Animation. It was based on the famous Looney Tunes short “Duck Dodgers of the 24th 1/2 Century,” but takes it even further with a full reimagining of that original short into a whole new kind of universe. Daffy Duck returned as Duck Dodgers himself, a space patrol hero who was constantly fighting off the threat of the Martians with each episode to varying levels of success. But they were always hilarious adventures either way.

Duck Dodgers was a special series in that there were also all sorts of fun shout outs to Warner Bros’ other projects like DC Comics and Samurai Jack releases. It ran for three seasons in total, and isn’t really available to watch on many streaming services at the moment. So its return to Cartoon Network, even for this brief time, is a pretty big occasion and a pretty big indication of the type of material that the network has been thriving in with the last few years of initiatives.

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network Is Changing

Cartoon Network has been going through many changes in the last few years with some of them being more noticeable than others. Cartoon Network’s original website might have been shut down, and many of its shows have been removed from Max, but it’s been different when it comes to its broadcast schedule. There have been many shows that have not only returned as part of Adult Swim’s nostalgia fueled Checkered Past block, but also many other shows that have actually made the jump to Cartoon Network’s main broadcast schedule as well.

Cartoon Network has been changing as a broadcast schedule over the last year, and many of the shows have been shifting around for the better. The animated network might not look the same as it did all those years ago when shows like Duck Dodgers were available on a regular schedule, but it has been shifting in a great direction as many of these shows hit the airwaves years after they were last seen on television. So if this is indeed a limited time drop, fans might want to make sure they check it out before it’s too late.