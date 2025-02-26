Radiant Black #31: The Post-War Era Begins (Review)

The Catalyst War has finally come to a close, but sometimes the aftermath is just as compelling as the war itself, and that is immensely true of Radiant Black as well. Radiant Black #31 picks up in the midst of the painful aftermath, quickly establishing an intriguing new status quo with several promising mysteries at the center of it all, and it’s impressively all with Marshall standing on his own two feet, moving Nathan to the rearview mirror. Radiant Black #31 is a clean hopping-on point that still feels rewarding for longtime fans, and despite coming off of a massive turning point, the future still looks insanely bright.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark immediately start to explore the aftermath of the Catalyst war, but not solely regarding our Earth. It’s actually the revelation of everything that happened in the alternate timeline that really starts to complicate things for Marshall, but that’s also where some of the most intriguing fracture points occur, as despite everyone knowing technically what occurred, their lack of understanding in those events causes all sorts of confusion for Marshall and his allies to navigate.

After the two-pronged approach over the past year or so, it is welcome to have one person guiding the ship as it were from a story perspective, and while at times I definitely rooted for Nathan to take the full time lead, Marshall has had an impressive arc, and continues to make for a flawed and therefore incredibly relatable lead. Having Eva to bounce off of only helps, and their exchanges are some of the biggest highlights of the book for me.

Those moments are often lighthearted, but there’s some heavy tonal shifts throughout the issue, always keeping the reader on their toes. Artist Eduardo Ferigato, colorist Rod Fernandes, and letterer Becca Carey know how to hit the gas and at a moment’s notice, and there are several pages towards the end where it you’re suddenly on a harrowing rollercoaster just trying to absorb everything as you pass by.

That sudden sense of adrenaline is something that’s become a trademark for the series, but issue #31 makes sure to allow for greater impact and slows things down on either side as the bigger mysteries of Radiant Black’s new foe start to come into focus. There will assuredly be more of those big shocks to come, but it’s all balanced with delightful character work and a lead that has become easier and easier to root for, and the work has paid off in spades.

Radiant Black #31 sets up new threads and continues to evolve its lead hero, and every step forward feels authentic and earned. The new status quo is compelling from multiple perspectives, and the book has benefited from a more singular focus as well. All in all, Radiant Black delivers a wonderful jumping-on-point without losing what made the last arc so powerful, and the future looks to get even brighter from here.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by Skybound Entertainment

On February 26, 2025

Written by Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark

Art by Eduardo Ferigato

Colors by Rod Fernandes

Letters by Becca Carey

What did you think of Radiant Black #31? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!