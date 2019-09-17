Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Joins L.A. Comic Con Lineup

Few comic creators have as popular a lineup of created characters to their name as Rob Liefeld, who gave comic fans characters like Deadpool, Cable, X-Force, Domino, and more. Now fans can meet him in person and get a cool exclusive at the same time, as Liefeld is returning to L.A. Comic Con this year. L.A. Comic Con will take place from October 11th to the 13th at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and those who attend can also pick up Liefeld’s Brigade #1, which will feature an all-new cover exclusive to L.A. Comic Con attendees.

Liefeld is also hosting a personal tribute to friend and Marvel icon Stan Lee at the show. Lee sadly passed away in 2018, and during the Rob Liefeld Remembers Stan Lee panel Liefeld will share personal stories, images, and fond memories of their longtime friendship. You can check out the official description below.

“Rob will also host a personal tribute to friend and comic book legend Stan Lee, who sadly passed away in 2018. ROB LIEFELD REMEMBERS STAN LEE, will take place on the Main Stage on Saturday, October 12 th from 1pm to 130pm. It will feature a personal and candid look back on Rob and Stan’s relationship with stories, images and fond memories from their 30+ year long friendship.”

Liefeld has been quite busy over the past few years, working on Deadpool and Deadpool 2 as well as launching Major X at Marvel, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

If you’re unfamiliar with L.A. Comic Con, you can check out the official description below.

“L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles’ biggest and best multimedia pop culture convention, held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center. L.A. Comic Con assembles the most exciting, new and innovative in comics, movies, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime, gaming and all things pop-culture, making it Los Angeles’ ultimate pop-culture destination. With over 106,000 fans at last year’s event, L.A. Comic Con expects the 2019 event will be their biggest ever. The two-time Fan-voted NerdHQ Con of the Year, L.A. Comic Con is one of the most diverse and celebrated geek and pop-culture events in the United States, giving fans once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to truly interact with their favorite creators and major players in the entertainment industry. The L.A. Comic Con team strives to make all your nerd fantasies come true!”

You can head to the official site to find out more about L.A. Comic Con and you can check out what Liefeld has in store for L.A. Comic Con right here.