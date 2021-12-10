Robert Kirkman’s Skybound in Talks to Land Transformers, GI Joe Comics License

The comic book licenses for Hasbro’s Transformers and G.I. Joe titles are reportedly switching publishers, with Skybound in talks to obtain the rights. IDW Publishing currently releases comics starring the characters from the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Transformers and G.I. Joe comics from Skybound wouldn’t be released until 2023. Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) is the Chairman of Skybound Entertainment, is reportedly a fan of both franchises, and is taking part in the dealmaking. Kirkman also spent time on Paramount Pictures’ Transformers writers room, along with Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, Zak Penn (X-Men: The Last Stand), Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Lindsey Beer (How To Nail An Alien) and Christina Hodson (Unforgettable). I

It’s being reported that if Skybound succeeds in purchasing the license, Kirkman is not expected to write any of the new comics.

“There are good rooms around town, including the Monsters Room at Universal, the Star Wars room, and of course, at Marvel,” Akiva Goldsman, head of the writers room, told Deadline back in 2015. “We’re trying to beg, borrow and steal from the best of them, and gathered a group of folks interested in developing and broadening this franchise.”

Along with publishing The Walking Dead, Skybound is also the home of the Image Comics titles Invincible — recently adapted into an Amazon animated series on Prime Video that’s returning for a second season — Birthright, Manifest Destiny, and Fire Power. Kirkman is the co-creator of Invincible and Fire Power.

IDW has slowly been losing licenses over the last few years. The publisher has reportedly lost its all-ages Star Wars and Marvel comics, with sources stating Hasbro isn’t happy with IDW’s output. Transformers and G.I. Joe would join Skybound’s growing roster of licensed products, including Summoners War — based on the popular mobile video game — Trover Saves the Universe, and LEGO.

Paramount is busy expanding Transformers and G.I. Joe on the small and big screens. A Netflix animated series titled Transformers: The War for Cyberton trilogy completed earlier this year, and Paramount Pictures’ newest movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, wrapped filming in October. Henry Golding also starred in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, an attempted reboot of the film franchise.

