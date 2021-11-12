Summoners War Chronicles Releases Cinematic Trailer (Exclusive)

The Summoners War Championship takes place this weekend, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive reveal of a cinematic trailer for Summoners War Chronicles ahead of the event. The open-world fantasy MMORPG-style game includes iconic monsters, spells and environments from Summoners War: Sky Arena, its flagship title, and its follow-up real-time strategy mobile game Summoners War: Lost Centuria. The trailer hypes the drama awaiting competitors with epic action and perilous stakes in store. Summoners War Chronicles will launch on iOS, Android, and PC in 2022.

The championship is a competitive match-up between the top eight Summoners War: Sky Arena finalists from around the world. The winner will be able to claim up to $130,000 in cash prizes for taking the top spot in the online-only event. Summoners War is also adding a 2v2 PvP mode, which will be featured in the first-ever competitive matches. The show will kick off with four teams featuring the fan-favorite Summoners War gamer Thompsin, 2020 World Champion Mr. Chung, and others.

Summoners War Chronicles puts players in the role of a Summoner, where they can work within a team of three as Orbia, Kina, and Cleaf to solve puzzles and battle foes. Each Summoner has distinct abilities that are compatible with specific monsters, allowing them to use magical powers, heal or grant buffs, or protect monsters and fight on the front lines. Summoners can traverse complex landscapes such as deserts, glaciers, and dungeons, while participating in “party play” style matches.

The event details for Summoners War World Arena Championship can be found below.

What: Watch the top eight Summoners War: Sky Arena finalists battle to claim victory at the SWC2021 Finals Event. Finalists will compete against each other in exciting monster duals and PvP matches for the opportunity to win the following cash prizes: 1st Place: $100,000 2nd Place: $20,000 3rd Place (Tied): $10,000 Who: A total of eight players – two players each from the Summoners War World Arena Championship (SWC2021) Americas Cup, two from the Europe Cup and four players from Asia-Pacific region will battle at the event.Notably, SWC2019 fan-favorite player, Diligent, will have a chance to claim the championship while facing off against strong competitors like newcomers MaDreamdy and TARS. When: Friday, November 12 at 9PM PST Where: Watch the online-only event on the Summoners War Esports YouTube channel

The SWC2021 World Finals begins today, November 12th at 9 p.m. PST.