Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel’s Nocterra to Be Adapted as Netflix Series

Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel’s popular Image Comics series Nocterra is being adapted as a television series for Netflix. On Monday, it was announced that Netflix is teaming with writer Robert Patino to develop the adaptation as part of a new, multiple-year overall deal Patino has with the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Patino currently serves as showrunner for HBO Max’s upcoming adaptation of DMZ. He will create and develop projects for Netflix via his Analog Inc. production banner.



Set in a world plunged into everlasting darkness, Nocterra follows Val Riggs, a ferryman who relays people and goods through that everlasting darkness, a darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures called shades. The script for Nocterra will be written by Patino who will also serve as showrunner. Patino will also executive produce alongside James Wan, Micheal Clear, and Rob Hackett.



“The ease, honesty and profound creative support I’ve found in Bela [Bajaria], Peter [Friedlander], Matt [Thunell], Alex [Sapot], Andrew [McQuinn] and Kenyatta [Smith] has been nothing short of ideal,” Patino said in a statement. “Netflix is an extraordinary champion of intentional and inclusive storytelling, and I’m so eager to use this opportunity to tell bold stories that properly represent the Latinx community in entertaining, exhilarating, and powerful ways. I couldn’t be happier to call Netflix my new home, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running with Nocterra and my boundary-pushing friends and partners at Atomic Monster.”



Snyder, who has previously worked on a number of high-profile projects at DC including Batman and Justice League, previously spoke with ComicBook.com about Nocterra and how it’s different from his other, creator-owned works.



“Nocterra is kind of like, I want to come out right in your face with something that isn’t a quieter thing, but is loud,” Snyder told ComicBook. “When I’m at DC, I have a place to scratch the itch of big chainsaw, superhero storytelling. Right? And then my indie stuff like After Death, or even American Vampire to some extent, although American Vampire I thought it was going to be the place to explore. But now that I’m thinking with this year away from DC, I want to be able to do that kind of big muscular stuff in my indie work, and also have my indie work be a place where I can go farther out on a limb and try things that I’d never tried before to create texture for myself creatively, too.”



