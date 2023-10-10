Skybound's Energon Universe Expands With Cobra Commander #1 and Duke #1 First Looks (Exclusive)

Skybound Entertainment's Energon Universe continues to expand later this year two new titles, one featuring two GI Joe icons: Cobra Commander and Duke. As the publisher gets ready to launch pre-orders for both the debut issues of Cobra Commander and Duke, ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the two titles. Superman and The Flash writer Joshua Williamson is writing both of the titles, which will help propel the Energon story forward.

"Childhood dreams come true! Get hyped! Tom and I are bringing you a new take on Duke and the formation of G.I. Joe that honors all that we love about the characters but takes it into a new and exciting direction," Williamson previously said of his role in the new property. "It's been awesome working with Skybound and Hasbro to bring this new take on the G.I. Joe franchise. For the last few years, I've been picking up all of the new G.I. Classified figures, so I am pumped to contribute to this new world of G.I. Joe and Transformers!"

Keep scrolling to see covers and the first interior pages for both Cobra Commander #1 and Duke #1!