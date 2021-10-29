Skybound Reveals New LEGO Ninjago Garmadon Series

Skybound, Image Comics, and LEGO previously teased there would be a big announcement involving LEGO’s popular Ninjago world, and at the Skybound Halloween Xpo they revealed that they are teaming up with children’s book publisher AMEET for a new comic series titled LEGO Ninjago Garmadon. This will be the first LEGO branded comic series to launch from the new partnership between Skybound Entertainment and AMEET, but the team also revealed that this is the first of many, and teased new top-secret series announcements in the coming year. You can also check out the slick new cover for the debut issue in the image below.

As the title and cover imply, the series will revolve around the villain every Ninjago fan loves to hate Garmadon, though something may have changed. Garmadon actually comes to the aid of a village in need, protecting it from destruction, so the question is did Garmadon turn to the side of good, or is he just lying in wait to take down our heroes once and for all.

“When it came to our first LEGO® comic book series launch, we knew it had to be full of action, adventure and heartfelt drama. Everything that’s made the LEGO® NINJAGO® franchise so iconic,” said Sean Mackiewicz, Senior Vice President, Editor-in-Chief at Skybound Entertainment.”We’re excited to expand the official NINJAGO mythos in partnership with our friends at AMEET and the LEGO Group to bring you the grand return of the bad guy you love to hate-Lord Garmadon!”

“It’s been such a great opportunity to play within the LEGO universe,” said writer/artist Tri Vuong. “The LEGO® NINJAGO® franchise has all the qualities that I love in a story; action, adventure, humor and compelling characters.In our new series, we’re paying homage to the LEGO® NINJAGO® franchise while expanding the mythology with new stories on this beloved property.”

You can find the official description for LEGO Ninjago Garmadon below.

“Far away from Ninjago City, a village is terrorized by a mysterious new threat when they’re saved by a stranger with incredible powers known as… Garmadon, Lord of Destruction?! Has Garmadon turned over a new leaf since his disappearance, or is this just the first step in his master plan of finally defeating Master Wu and the ninja forever?”

LEGO Ninjago Garmadon #1 (of 5) hits comic book stores and digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, ComiXology, and Google Play on April 6th, 2022.