Solomon Kane Week Begins With JH Williams III Cover, Exclusive First Look and Story Details

The Conan the Barbarian collaboration between Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics continues with Solomon Kane. The “Sword of Vengeance” is one of the many creations of legendary writer Robert E. Howard, and next year will see the launch of Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring by writer/artist Patrick Zircher. All week ComicBook will be bringing you exclusive first looks at Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1, including interior art and covers by some of the industry’s biggest artists. To kick things off we have J.H. Williams III’s cover to Issue #1, as well as the solicitation and an interior page by Zircher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

J.H. Williams III brings his signature art style to Cover A of Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1. The cover finds Solomon standing triumphantly atop a giant serpent statue. The reptile has its mouth open and a human skull can be seen resting on its massive tongue. The interior art by Patrick Zircher shows Solomon Kane in the middle of a fight on a pirate ship. Solomon wields a pistol in one hand and a sword in the other, with his blazer jacket whipping in the wind.

The J.H. Williams III cover, full solicitation, and interior art for Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1 can be found below:

J.H. Williams iii cover a for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 (OF 4)

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale March 26, 2025

The ‘Sword of Vengeance’ slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THESERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to thecanals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled SerpentRingof Set!

IT’S THE MUCH ANTICIPATED RETURN OF SOLOMON KANE FROM PATRICKZIRCHER (SUPERMAN, IRON MAN, SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT)!

COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER F: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN

COVER H: J.H. WILLIAMS III FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

patrick zircher interior for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

Here you can find the advanced Forbidden Planet links for Cover A, F, and H. Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 goes on sale March 26, 2025.

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover A Williams III)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445707

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover F Williams III Virgin)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445708

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover H Williams III Foil Trade)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445709