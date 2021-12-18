Something is Killing the Children Reveals Stunning David Mack Slaughter Pack Covers (Exclusive)

Something Is Killing the Children has been a huge hit for BOOM! Studios, and since launching has even spun off a new series in House of Slaughter. Now the series has teamed up with Eisner Award-nominated artist David Mack (Kabuki, Daredevil) to give longtime fans and those who just discovered the series something special in the form of Slaughter Packs, so fittingly named after everyone’s fave monster hunter Erica Slaughter. Mack has painted new covers for the first 15 issues of the series as part of these Slaughter Packs, which are up for pre-order right now, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at issues #1 through #15 and the rest of the collection starting on the next slide!

Something Is Killing The Children #1 – #5 pre-orders end on 12/20 and will go on sale in January of 2022, and you can find the official description for the pack below.

– LIMITED EDITION.Pre-orders end on FOC MONDAY, 12/20. Limited to initial print run so this is your only chance to order this special item and complete your Something is Killing the Children collection.

– Don’t miss your chance to own the new, special editions of the entire ‘Archer’s Peak’ saga that launched the cult horror series turned global hitSomething is Killing the Children in three highly collectible ‘Slaughter Packs’.

– Each issue features a brand new, exclusive painted cover by Eisner Award-nominated artist David Mack (Daredevil, Kabuki) on premium card stock.

The issue #6 – #10 Slaughter Pack goes on sale in February of 2022, while the #11 – #15 Slaughter Pack hits in March of 2022.

