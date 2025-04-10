Marvel Cancels Immortal Thor Following the God of Thunder’s Death

All good things must come to an end, including Immortal Thor. Even though the comic’s title would indicate the God of Thunder is immune to dying, it appears Thor is still meeting an untimely fate. Al Ewing, writer of the award-winning Immortal Hulk, gave Thor the “Immortal” treatment in 2023 when he teamed with Marvel Stormbreaker artist Martin Coccolo on Immortal Thor. The duo has put Thor through the wringer as he’s faced returning threats like Enchantress and Skurge the Executioner, along with a new threat in the form of the Gods of Utgard. Whereas Immortal Hulk often killed and resurrected the Jade Giant, that’s yet to happen in Immortal Thor… until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel announced that July’s Immortal Thor #25 will be the final issue of the series. Writer Al Ewing will be joined by artist Justin Greenwood, making his Marvel Comics debut. Next month’s Immortal Thor #23 by writer Al Ewing and artist Jan Bazaldua marks the beginning of this final story that appears to be titled with the ominous “Death of Immortal Thor.” The Avenger will stand alone against the fury of the malevolent Gods of Utgard.

But while Immortal Thor ends, Marvel teases that won’t be the end of the story. “This July, Al Ewing’s Immortal Thor run reaches a startling conclusion, setting the stage for Ewing’s bold new take on the God of Thunder launching later this year,” the Marvel press release reads.

Marvel also released the main and variant covers for Immortal Thor #25. The main cover is by Alex Ross, while Martin Coccolo provides the “Death of the Immortal Thor” Connecting Variant Cover. The connecting cover features three sides of Thor: one as the heroic Thunder God alongside Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, and Sif as kids cheer him on; the second of a beaten and bloody Thor crouching on one knee in front of his adversaries; and the third spotlighting a statue made in Thor’s image surrounded by skulls and dark skies. The connecting covers can be found on Immortal Thor #23-25.

IMMORTAL THOR #25

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUSTIN GREENWOOD & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 7/2

THE STORY ENDS…

At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the deciding of his fate.

Recent issues of Immortal Thor have focused on Thor’s growing awareness of his own mortality, despite his godhood, while simultaneously expanding the cast of characters who could potentially carry on his legacy. This includes introducing various versions of Thor and the resurrection of his son Magni from an alternate timeline, providing multiple possible directions for the series following the Thunder God’s prophesied fall.

Immortal Thor #25 goes on sale July 2nd. Let us know what you think about Thor’s upcoming death in the comments below!