Spawn Gets the ‘Teen Titans GO!’ Treatment

Spawn has sent shivers down the spines of fans for decades now, but a new piece of art puts the character in a completely different context.

Dan Hipp, who serves as Art Director for Teen Titans Go!, recently shared his take on Spawn on his Instagram account. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram After @toddmcfarlane #spawn A post shared by Dan Hipp (@danhipp) on Feb 21, 2019 at 12:10pm PST

The art is arguably pretty darn adorable, reimagining the traditionally-dark character in a pretty clever way. And who knows? Maybe the cuter animation style could make its way into the character’s potential next animated series.

At the moment, Spawn fans are looking forward to the next live-action portrayal of the character, which will be written and directed by the character’s creator, Todd McFarlane.

“It’s spectacular.” McFarlane told ComicBook.com of the reboot film’s costume. “I mean, it’s just … it’s spectacular. And they’re like little maquettes, if you will, but the upside of it is that when I go to the studios, I want to walk in there, and before I hand them the new script then whatever … get them to see some of the visuals and hold the character in their hand, so that they understand how not a superhero comic book it is, right? When you hold it … I showed a couple people some of the work, and within seconds, as soon as you see it, you just go, “Oh, this isn’t gonna be the formula?” And it’s like, “S***, no.”

“So when you say, ‘I want to do something creepy.’ And then you hand it, they go, ‘Wow, okay, I didn’t think it was gonna be that creepy.’ I’m hoping that will set the stage for when they read the script, that they don’t … I let a couple studio people read it, and I think like I said, it’s too hard to … I didn’t give them any pre context with it.”

“I think, personally, I think if somebody goes in thinking it’s gonna be one thing, action-oriented, PG-13 movie, and you start reading by page, 20, 30, you go, ‘Hey, this isn’t heading in the direction.’ You’ve got off on the wrong foot, right? Tough to come back, because people were thinking they were getting vanilla ice cream,” McFarlane said. “And they’re going, ‘Well, this tastes like chocolate.’ So once your mind’s set up. So I want to make sure that when we go in there, because I’ve got music clips and a bunch of stuff that I can set the mood. I mean, ultimately, they need to think that the script’s gonna be strong enough that it makes the money back.”

What do you think of Spawn being drawn in Teen Titans GO! style? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!