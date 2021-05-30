Spawn's Universe #1 Debuts New Covers by Todd McFarlane and J. Scott Campbell

✖

We're officially a month away from the debut of Spawn's Universe #1, a new relaunch of the solo series for the popular Image Comics antihero. The release will feature an all-star roster of creatives telling stories in the world of Spawn — and it looks like it will include some pretty epic variant covers as well. On Sunday, Image released the first look at a trio of variants for Spawn's Universe #1, one by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and two by J. Scott Campbell. You can check out the covers — which include a sketch variant from Campbell — below.

(Photo: Todd McFarlane)

(Photo: J. Scott Campbell)

(Photo: J. Scott Campbell)

"I'm going to appeal to a wider, arguably newer, audience -- because again, some of this [story] is going all the way back to the release of Spawn #1," McFarlane recently explained to ComicBook.com. "You can be 30 years old now and say, 'That happened when I was a kid. I have no recollection of it' -- so, Spawn may not be that meaningful to you if you're a younger person. So what is meaningful to you? Well, the Marvel movies, and some of the DC stuff and whatever that you're watching on TV."

"I have to acknowledge that...besides retaining those that have been in-the-know about what Spawn is or something like that, that I also have to say out loud that there will be a big portion of people that I'm hoping, fingers crossed, will be coming and sampling Spawn for the first time," McFarlane continued. "If that's true, I then must present it in a package that makes sense to them."

The official solicitation information for Spawn's Universe #1 can be found below.

Spawn's Universe #1

APR210108

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jim Cheung, Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia, Marcio Takara (CA) J. Scott Campbell IT'S HERE: THE OFFICIAL INTRODUCTION TO THE LONG-AWAITED SPAWN'S UNIVERSE!A double-sized issue that begins a storyline so huge that three NEW SPAWN-related monthly titles will spill out from it, including... A new SPAWN title. GUNSLINGER SPAWN monthly. And a new TEAM book bringing a handful of these characters together in their own book. With this one-shot...the world of SPAWN changes forever! New heroes. New villains, and more importantly, new titles coming to a comic shop near you. Join this list of artists as we unveil a historic moment in the mythology of SPAWN'S UNIVERSE: JIM CHEUNG TODD McFARLANE STEPHEN SEGOVIA MARCIO TAKARA

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $5.99

What do you think of the newest covers for Spawn's Universe #1? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Spawn's Universe #1 launches on June 30th.