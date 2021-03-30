New Spawn's Universe Details Revealed

✖

Todd McFarlane launches Spawn's Universe this June. The issue begins the "world-building" of the creator's new shared comic book universe. Spawn's Universe #1 includes artwork by artist Jim Cheung and colorist FCO according to a press release. McFarlane writes the debut issue, setting the stage for a new multi-character, interconnected comic book universe based on McFarlane's long-running Spawn series. Spawn's Universe #1 will have several variant covers. Artists include J. Scott Campbell, creating a set of four variants, each showing one of the notable characters playing a role in Spawn's Universe in 2021. Additional variant covers come from McFarlane and a group cover by artist Brett Booth, with McFarlane inking. Image Comics will reveal more incentives in the coming weeks.

Spawn's Universe will prime readers for three new monthly spin-off Spawn titles: King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Scorched. Each title debuts in 2021. Spawn's Universe #1 is a 52-page, one-shot issue launching on Wednesday, June 30th, priced at $5.99. The one-shot includes four stories (Spawn, She-Spawn, Medieval Spawn, and Gunslinger Spawn) focusing on different Spawn characters and introducing new villains. The artists working on each of the chapters are:

(Photo: Image Comics)

JIM CHEUNG – chapter with Spawn

BRETT BOOTH – chapter with Gunslinger Spawn,

STEPHEN SEGOVIA – chapter with Medieval Spawn

MARCIO TAKARA – chapter with She-Spawn

McFarlane says, "I've waited almost 30 years to be able to get to this moment. To deliver on ideas, I hope they will grow from this initial seed called Spawn's Universe #1 into a fully formed world populated with hundreds and hundreds of characters in the near future. The stage will be set with this book, and soon I'll be launching into new monthly titles for the first time since 1992. I can't wait to show comic readers all the crazy ideas in my head as well as opening up the floodgate to so many talented creators that have said they'd like to join me on this journey."

(Photo: Image Comics)

Spawn's Universe #1 launches on June 30th. The official solicitation information follow: