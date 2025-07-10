Marvel’s Godzilla Crossover Features a Showdown With an MCU Super Team (Exclusive)

It’s the King of Monsters vs. the entire Marvel Universe this summer. Readers have gotten to witness Godzilla face off against their favorite superheroes in one-shots featuring the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more, but that was all just the appetizer to the main course that is Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe. Every Marvel hero imaginable will have to assemble to stop Godzilla’s rampage, but up first is a super team that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will get very familiar with later this month.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 by Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón. It begins with the lair of the Mole Man, which is found deep under the Earth. One of his Moloids discovers a unique deposit of Vibranium infused with unstable molecules. Of course, Mole Man decides to use this rock to conquer the surface world. However, when Mole Man uses the forged weapon, it instead awakens a sleeping Godzilla.

Up above, the Fantastic Four are at the top of the Baxter Building, where Mister Fantastic is studying the cause of earthquakes over the last few days. Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, just wants to make sure he doesn’t miss out on tickets to a basketball game, and Ben Grimm/Thing has finally perfected making aioli. Suddenly, the ground shakes when a massive Celestial busts through the Earth’s surface.

The arrival of a Celestial always spells doom, so nothing good can come from its presence. Reed Richards states that he’s always known a Celestial was inside the Earth, but it wasn’t supposed to awaken for almost a million years. Something has disrupted its slumber. Johnny takes to the skies to distract the Celestial, and a bloodied Mole Man appears to offer a warning and ask for the Fantastic Four’s help. “The Celestial is not the problem!” Mole Man says. “It’s that — it’s Godzilla!” The preview for Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 ends with the King of Monsters rising out of the Hudson River.

“Godzilla has always been a relentless force of nature, and battling the icons of the Marvel Universe is the perfect way to celebrate 70 years of the King of Monsters,” said Kristin Parcell, General Manager of Toho International. “Our continued collaboration with Marvel, bringing Godzilla into the vast Marvel Universe, guarantees an unmatched, electrifying experience for fans of both legendary franchises.”

“Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up,” Duggan shared. “My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can’t believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!”

“It is—excuse the pun—a monstrous opportunity to team up again with Gerry, not only one of the best writers in comics but the only person who could do justice to this story with his bold, wild, extremely funny and epic scripting,” Garrón said. “Letting none other than the King of the Monsters loose in the Marvel Universe means a lot to me and it’s all a creator could ask for in a comic. The sheer scale! The cast—everybody! The destruction—everything! It’s a no-holds-barred conflict, and I’m having the time of my life wreaking havoc with Gerry and the rest of the team.”

“LOOK OUT NEW YORK! A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop it’s cataclysmic rampage!” the description of Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 reads. “But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth’s heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earths most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth’s survival. It’s all hands on deck in the FIRST of FIVE electrifying chapters in this epic saga!”

Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 16th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!