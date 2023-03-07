Spider-Man Writer Teases Debut of Epic New Character

Writer Dan Slott is hyping up a brand-new character that is set to debut in April's Spider-Man #7. Slott has recently used his Twitter account to build up anticipation for this new mystery character, who will debut in the "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline he's cooking up with longtime Spidey artist Mark Bagley. Seeing as how the story arc deals with the Spider-Verse, there's an assumption the hero will come from somewhere in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Multiverse. After Marvel released a Spoiler Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos for Spider-Man #7, Dan Slott provided a few more details on how much this character means to him.

"The spider is slightly out of the bag. Tonight's the Final Order Cutoff for SPIDER-MAN #7... ...so Marvel has leaked out a *tiny* bit of information about it to retailers and news outlets," Dan Slott wrote on Twitter. "*SPOILER WARNING* I'm linking to an article about it in *this* thread in the next post."

The prolific writer added how fans will see more of the all-new hero in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe, so this isn't a one-and-done appearance. "When I started reading comics, I remember the thrill of meeting a new hero and starting with them as *they* were introduced into the MU," he added. "For me, that was Nova. For other generations it's been Darkhawk, Miles Morales, or Kamala Khan. I hope this new character might become yours!"

Spider-Man Reveals New Queen of Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse has crowned a new queen. Dan Slott and Mark Bagley are collaborating on Spider-Man, marking Slott's return to the franchise. The prolific writer came in swinging with a huge storyline, titled "End of the Spider-Verse." So far, it featured the dramatic "deaths" of Peter Parker and Spider-Woman, who were severed from the Great Web and erased from reality by the villain Shathra. The latest issue of Spider-Man clears up some confusion regarding who is really the "Chosen One," the hero destined to save the Spider-Verse. While we've been led to believe that's Peter Parker, Spider-Man #6 crowns another Spider hero.

Spider-Man #6 is from the creative team of Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, John Dell, Edgar Delgado, VC's Joe Caramagna and Travis Lanham. After taking another loss at the hands of Shathra, the remaining heroes regroup to come up with a plan. This plan revolves around the Totem Dagger, which is the weapon used to sever the Spider-Verse connections. When Peter was hit with the dagger, Earth-616's reality was rewritten and he was replaced by a new Peter Parker who never got bit by a radioactive spider, and became Silk's sidekick.

Morlun, a former enemy of Spider-Man-turned-ally, winds up betraying our heroes after coming to the conclusion that there's no way to stop Shathra. However, Silk is able to grab the Totem Dagger and stabs Morlun in the arm. This causes a bright light to shine from the wound. Araña (Anya Corazon) deduces that instead of Silk being the "Bride of Spiders," she's really their Queen, therefore making Silk the true Chosen One of the Spider-Verse.

